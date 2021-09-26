Six Dalton Whitworth touchdowns guided Rock Creek to a 48-0 blowout win over Hiawatha at home on Friday.
The win is the second straight for the Mustangs (2-2), who have rebounded after facing one of the toughest two-game stretches in the state to start the season.
Whitworth found the end zone four times during the first half, twice in the first quarter on a 20- and 37-yard touchdown passes to Yanci Spiller.
Whitworth went 18-for-30 for 254 yards and five touchdowns with an interception in the game, and Spiller had five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Whitworth ran in from 10 yards out to push the Mustang lead 21-0. Rock Creek scored a final time in the first off a 16-yard Whitworth pass to Daegen Vinduska to give the Mustangs a 28-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Rock Creek added a special teams touchdown in the third quarter off a 97-yard kickoff return but missed the extra point, leaving the Mustangs’ lead over Hiawatha (2-2) at 34-0.
Rock Creek scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, both on passes from Whitworth. Vinduska snagged his second from 34 yards out to push the lead to 41-0 and Logan Sturdy finished the game with a 4-yard touchdown catch.
Vinduska only had two catches for 50 yards, but both went for touchdowns, while Ethan Burgess had three catches for 32 yards, Sturdy had three catches for 28 yards and Winans had three catches for 26 yards.
The Mustangs logged just 12 carries on the night, led by Whitworth, who had seven for 34 yards.
Adyson Westgate had three rushes for 21 yards.
Defensively, Matthew Wainwright had 10 tackles (two solo) to lead the way for Rock Creek followed by Maddox Ibarra and Vinduska who had seven each (four solo).
Ibara also had an interception and Hayden Thomason and Payton McCarn each had fumble recoveries.
Up next, the Mustangs will stay home and host Sabetha (1-3).
Riley County stays perfect with win vs. Clay Center
Undefeated Riley County used a strong running game and just two pass completions to nearly shut out Clay Center in a home 28-7 win.
After a scoreless first quarter, one of the two passess completed by quarterback Trey Harmison was a 10-yard touchdown to Kolton Payne in the second quarter to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead.
Blake Brokenicky got his first of two rushing touchdowns later in the quarter on a five-yard hard-fought win, pushing the Falcon lead to 14-0.
Brokenicky got his second in the third quarter, breaking free on a 25-yard run, boosting the Riley County lead to 21-0.
Brokenicky was a workhorse, running the ball 17 times for 156 yards including a 45-yard touchdown.
Korin Koenig had eight runs for 58 yards and Harmison, who ran in the Falcons’ final touchdown of the game from 7 yards out in the fourth quarter, had 13 runs for 58 yards.
Zak Zeller led the way defensively with 14 tackles (seven solo) and two tackles for loss. Harmison recovered a fumble.
Up next, Riley County (4-0) will host an explosive Chapman (3-1) team that has scored 48-plus points in its last two wins.
Wabaunsee High rebounds versus Jackson Heights
After falling down 8-0 after a quarter, Wabaunsee found its footing, scoring 22 unanswered points in the final three quarters to pick up a 22-8 win over Jackson Heights, bouncing back after its 10-6 loss to Troy last week.
The Chargers (3-1) tied the contest in the second quarter off a 5-yard Cade Oliver pass to Miguel Hernandez. Zach Frank ran in the two-point conversion, and the game went into the half with the teams tied at eight.
In the third quarter, Oliver found Hernandez again on a 15-yard pass to give Wabaunsee its first lead of the night at 15-8.
The Chargers finished off the Cobras (2-2) with a 22-yard pass to Eli Oliver in the fourth quarter. Cade Oliver ended his night going 18-for-30 for 231 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Brayden Meseke had four catches for 89 yards, Eli Oliver had five catches for 50 yards and Hernandez had three catches for 28 yards.
Maverick Havenstien led Wabaunsee defensively with 13 tackles including one tackle for loss.
Bryton Reves had 12 tackles (one tackle for loss), Aiden Boeckman had 11 tackles (one tackle for loss) and Tate Deever had 10 tackles (one tackle for loss).
Logan Clark and Eli Oliver each had interceptions in the game.
Up next, the Chargers will continue district play by hosting Valley Heights (1-2).
Wamego whacks KC-Washington
A 35-0 first half set up a smooth-sailing 45-6 win for Wamego at Kansas City-Washington on Friday.
The Red Raiders’ (3-1) star quarterback, Hayden Oviatt, found the end zone five times through the air in the first half, throwing two to Hagan Johnson, two to Chase Cottam and one to Hunter Phillimore.
In the second half, Sean Donahue came in to quarterback the Wamego second unit, connecting with Johnson on a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push the Red Raider lead to 42-0.
Noah Ficke nailed a 45-0 field goal in the fourth quarter to finish off Wamego’s scoring barrage.
KC-Washington did manage to avoid the shutout, as Savyon Powell broke free for an 89-yard touchdown run late in the game.
Up next, Wamego will host Paola (2-2) and try to extend its win streak to four.
Frankfort handles Blue Valley-Randolph
Frankfort, the No. 5 team in 8-Player Division II, had no trouble with area rival Blue Valley-Randolph, winning 59-14.
Despite the blowout, the four quarter-game shows progress for the Rams (0-3) after they lost by mercy ruled in their first three games of the year.
The Wildcats (4-0) opened up the Twin Valley League battle with a 3-yard Lane Loiseau touchdown.
Blue Valley did grab a brief lead, as Brock Burgman took a kickoff 69 yards for a score immediately following the Loiseau touchdown. He then ran in the two-point conversion, to push Blue Valley ahead 8-7.
Roughly 15 seconds later, Frankfort scored its first of six-straight touchdowns, leaving the Rams in the dust while taking a 45-14 halftime lead.
In that span, Ethan Armstrong scored two rushing touchdowns and Caden Dalinghaus had three of his own, while Hugo Bonete nailed a 49-yard field goal.
In the second half, Landon Schreiber got the Rams’ second touchdown on a 12-yard pass to Skyler Zoeller. Burgman attempted a two-point conversion run again, but it was not successful this time.
Dalinghaus had his first passing touchdown of the game, completing a 29-yard throw to Grant Steffes to push the lead to 53 after a two-point conversion by Loiseau.
The senior quarterback scored a final time for his fourth rushing score of the game, finding the end zone from 15 yards to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Dalinghaus ended the night with 161 yards on 10 rushes, followed by Armstrong, who had 122 yards on four carries. Brock Armstrong added 49 yards on seven carries.
Samuel Gros led the way for Frankfort defensively with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, followed by Peyton Gerstner who had eight tackles including a sack. Brock Armstrong had six tackles and a forced fumble.
The Frankfort win sets the stage for a titanic tilt next week, as it hits the road to take on undefeated league rival Axtell (4-0), which is fresh off a Friday victory over Div. II stalwart Hanover.
Blue Valley will host Linn (2-2).
Valley Heights falls on the road against Centralia
Valley Heights took on one of the top teams in 1A, Centralia, and struggled, losing 41-16 to a Panther team whose only loss was to Rossville, the top-ranked team in 2A, in Week 1.
The Mustangs (1-2) only scored twice, once on a 71-yard run from Trenton L’Ecuyer, which, after the two-point conversion, gave Valley Heights its only lead of the evening.
In the third quarter, Trayton Claycamp scored on a 65-yard pass from Caden Parker which cut Centralia’s (3-1) lead to 12 after the two-point conversion.
That touchdown pass was Parker’s only completion of the game. L’Ecuyer had 12 carries for 126 yards, while Claycamp had one carry for 44 yards. Parker had six carries for 15 yards, and Damian Yungeberg went for 14 yards on five carries.
Claycamp and Parker led the way defensively with 12 tackles each, and Kaison Bigham had 11, including two tackles for loss.
Up next, the Mustangs will face area rival Wabaunsee in Alma.