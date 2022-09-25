Jaydon Winans ran for three touchdowns and Dalton Whitworth threw for two more as Rock Creek beat Silver Lake in a 44-28 shootout Friday night.
The two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense in the game, with the Mustangs (3-1) accounting for 556 yards and the Eagles 467.
Winans carried the ball 23 times for 141 yards. Whitworth went 21-of-34 passing for 337 yards, with Ethan Burgess hauling in nine receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Silver Lake took a 7-0 lead early before Burgess caught a 1-yard Whitworth pass for a score to tie it up. After the Eagles (2-2) went back on top 14-7, Whitworth hit Maddox Ibarra from 47 yards out with another equalizer to end the first quarter at 14-14.
Rock Creek took its first lead on Winans’ first TD, a 1-yard carry. Mack Lee hit a 27-yard field goal to make it 24-14 Mustangs at the intermission.
Silver Lake cut its deficit to 24-20 with a touchdown to open the third quarter, but then Winans made it 31-20 with another 1-yard TD run. Whitworth hit Burgess from 2 yards away to open the fourth, and, after another Eagles touchdown, Winans capped off the night’s scoring with a 6-yard carry.
Logan Sturdy caught four passes for 75 yards and Daegen Vinduska had three receptions for 66 yards.
Ibarra picked off two Silver Lake passes, and Vinduska came up with another interception. Cooper Bittle recovered a fumble.
Rock Creek will host Marysville on Friday.
Riley County picks up 1st win
Riley County added its first notch in the win column Friday with a 39-14 win at Royal Valley.
The Falcons (1-3) defense forced four turnovers and three turnovers on downs in the game. Lukas Kulp returned an interception for a touchdown, while Brogan Schuh and Noah Frese recovered fumbles.
Sam Allen put up 99 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Samson Waggoner had 97 yards rushing and two scores on 18 attempts. Eli Harmison added 25 yards rushing and a touchdown on four carries.
Harmison threw for 69 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 6-of-13 passing. Kulp had two receptions for 40 yards, and Allen had two for 10 and a touchdown.
Riley County jumped ahead 26-0 by halftime and was up 33-0 by the time the Panthers (1-3) notched their first score.
The Falcons will return home this week to face Sabetha.
Wabaunsee uses strong 2nd half to beat Smith Center
Wyatt Wurtz accounted for five total touchdowns Friday as Wabaunsee came from behind to beat Smith Center 40-38.
Trailing 26-6 at halftime, the Chargers (3-1) outscored the Redmen 34-12 in the final two quarters to steal the home victory.
Wurtz threw for two touchdowns and 206 yards on 16-of-22 passing, and added 90 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
Logan Clark caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown, and Eli Oliver had five receptions for 56 yards and a score.
On defense, Wurtz also picked off a Smith Center pass, while Ryan Schutter had two sacks. Bryton Reves and Tate Deever each had 11 tackles to lead Wabaunsee.
The Chargers have won three in a row and will look to continue that streak at Republic County on Friday.
Valley Heights beats Republic County in OT
Jayden DeWalt scored on a 15-yard carry in overtime Friday to lift Valley Heights to a 22-16 victory over Republic County.
It was DeWalt’s second touchdown carry of the game, as his 2-yard carry in the third quarter tied the game up at 16-16.
DeWalt ended the game with 62 yards rushing on 16 carries. Kaison Bigham added 58 yards rushing on 16 carries, and Cayden Dummermuth ran the ball seven times for 53 yards.
Quarterback Mack Shanks went 4-of-5 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown, a 35-yarder to Dummermuth.
Bigham led the Mustangs (2-2) with seven tackles. Drake Slifer had two tackles for loss, including a sack.
The Buffaloes took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter with a 41-yard run by Collin Dehl before Dummermuth tied the game at 8-8 with his TD reception. Austin Scrivner returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards for a score to put Republic County on top 16-8 at halftime.
Valley Heights will play at Sacred Heart in Salina on Friday.
Frankfort blows out Doniphan West
Brock Armstrong went off for 271 yards rushing Friday night as Frankfort picked up its first win of the season 54-6 against Doniphan West.
Armstrong scored on touchdown runs of 63 and 14 yards, and carried the ball a total of 16 times.
Quarterback Wes Anderson ran for 52 yards on six carries. Lane Loiseau had two touchdown carries and Keagyn Willard added another one.
Anderson threw for 107 yards and two scores on 9-of-17 passing. Both of his touchdown passes went to Trent Hardin, who tallied three catches for 45 yards.
Loiseau led the Wildcats (1-3) with 45 yards receiving on four catches.
Frankfort took a 16-point lead in the second quarter before the Mustangs (1-3) scored their only touchdown. By halftime, the Wildcats led 32-6, and by the end of the third quarter, they were up 48-6.
Frankfort will play this week at Linn.
Blue Valley falls to Hanover
Hanover scored early and often in a 52-6 mercy-rule victory over Blue Valley.
The Rams (1-3) fell behind 16-0 before Landon Schreiber found Skyler Zoeller for a 45-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats (1-3) returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and kept scoring until the game ended with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Brock Burgman led Blue Valley with 72 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Trenton Schwerdt added 41 yards rushing on six attempts.
Schreiber went 2-of-6 passing for 52 yards. Burgman went 1-of-6 passing for seven yards.
Burgman and Sump each had 7-yard catches.
Burgman had 14 tackles on defense, two of which were for a loss, and Sump had 12 tackles. Kegan Braddock had 11 tackles and three for a loss. Dakota Krause had 10 tackles, two for a loss.
The Rams will host Axtell on Friday.