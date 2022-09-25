IMG_9554.JPG

Rock Creek's Ethan Burgess trots into the end zone during a game against Riley County Sept. 16.

 Courtesy Misty Vinduska

Jaydon Winans ran for three touchdowns and Dalton Whitworth threw for two more as Rock Creek beat Silver Lake in a 44-28 shootout Friday night.

The two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards of total offense in the game, with the Mustangs (3-1) accounting for 556 yards and the Eagles 467.

