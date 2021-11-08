Rock Creek got a huge 28-21 road win over a Hayden team that came into Friday’s matchup in the Class 3A football playoffs with just one loss.
The Mustangs (7-3) trailed by a touchdown in the fourth quarter but came back to beat the Wildcats (8-2) with two touchdowns from quarterback Dalton Whitworth to wide receiver Ethan Burgess.
Hayden jumped out to an early 13-0 lead on rushing touchdowns in the first and second quarter.
Rock Creek got back within a score with a 17-yard pass from Whitworth to Vinduska and went into the half trailing 13-7.
The Mustangs grabbed their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a 11-yard Jaydon Winans run.
Hayden jumped back ahead on a 75-yard touchdown run in the top of the fourth quarter before Whitworth and Burgess finished things out with 65 and 27-yard touchdown passes.
Whitworth ended the day going 14-21 for 247 yards.
Vinduska had six catches for 121 yards and Burgess had four for 108 yards.
Matthew Wainwright led the way defensively with 14 tackles (three solo) followed by Kody Howard with 11 (one solo) and Yanci Spiller who had 10 (four solo). Logan Sturdy and Gavin Meyer each had interceptions in the game.
The Mustangs will return home this Friday for the sectional round of the playoffs where they’ll host Frontenac (8-2). The Raiders took down Galena (8-2) 31-6 in regionals on Friday.
Depleted Riley County falls to Concordia
An undefeated season fell asunder for the Falcons Friday thanks to big-impact injuries and five turnovers over the course of the game.
Riley County fell 30-14 in the regional round of the 3A playoffs to a Concordia team that they beat 48-7 back on Oct. 15.
The Falcons were without starting senior quarterback Trey Harmison who was out for the season after an injury sustained in the final regular season game of the season.
Concordia struck first on a 65-yard interception return but the Falcons responded right back on a 9-yard run by Korin Koenig. Riley County trailed 8-6 after a failed Falcon two-point conversion after the score.
Concordia scored twice in the second quarter to push its lead to 24-6.
No one scored in the third quarter but in the fourth, senior running back Blake Brokenicky found the end zone from 30 yards out on a pass from quarterback Kolton Payne to get back within 10.
The Panthers finished things off with a 67-yard touchdown run.
Payne went 7-for-14 for 87 yards and a touchdown and three interceptions.
Koenig had five rushes for 29 yards, Zak Zeller had four catches for 47 yards and Brokenicky had two catches for 40 yards.
Defensively, Zeller had nine tackles and Koenig had seven. Zeller also recovered a fumble.
The Falcons graduate 14 seniors including Harmison, Brokenicky, Koenig, Truman Bessmer, Ty Webber, Cody Pfaff, Camden Foltz, Brooks Redden, Jace Ricketts, Ayden Bath, Justin Stallbaumer, Konner Stadel, Collin Rankin and Nathan Imergoot.
Wabaunsee comes up short versus Lyndon
Wabaunsee wrapped up a historic season on Friday with a 44-33 road loss to Lyndon in the 1A regional championship.
The Chargers ended their year with a 7-3 record which marked the first winning season for Wabaunsee since 1997. They were just one win shy of tying the school record for wins.
Both Lyndon (6-3) and Wabaunsee scored twice in the first quarter but the Tigers left the quarter with a two-point lead thanks to two two-point conversions.
The Chargers two touchdowns came on a 80-yard kickoff return from Aiden Boeckman and a 78-yard touchdown pass from Cade Oliver to Eli Oliver.
In the second quarter, Lyndon added two more touchdowns to Wabaunsee's one — another pass from Oliver-to-Oliver, this time from 31 yards out — pushing the Tigers' lead to 30-20 at the half.
Both teams added a score in the third. Oliver connected with Brandon Meseke for a 26-yard pass and kicked an extra point while Lyndon had another successful two-point conversion, giving them a 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers added a final touchdown in the top of the fourth to push their lead to 17.
Oliver scored on a nine-yard run for the final score of the game.
Oliver went 14-for-24 for 275 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Meseke had six catches for 97 yards and Oliver had four catches for 112 yards.
Tate Deever led the way defensively with 18 tackles followed by Cade Oliver who had 14, Zach Frank who had 13, Wyatt Wurtz who had 12, Bryton Reves who had 11, Lanson Parry who had 11 and Maverick Havenstein who had 11.
The Chargers lose five impactful seniors from this year’s team including Cade Oliver, Meseke, Boeckman, Jackson Havenstein and Caden Yonke.
Valley Heights loses Centralia rematch
Valley Heights (4-5) took on Twin Valley League-power Centralia (7-2) for the second time this season in the regional round of the 1A playoffs and for the second time, the Mustangs found themselves on the losing end of things, falling 41-0.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Mustangs lose seniors Trenton L’Ecuyer, Treyton Claycamp, Tanner Meadows and Conner House to graduation.
Frankfort ends season versus Thunder Ridge
Frankfort (7-3) ran afoul of undefeated Thunder Ridge (10-0) for the second time this season during the regional round of the 8-Player Division II playoffs, falling 58-8.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Wildcats graduate eight seniors including Ethan Armstrong, Samuel Gros, Caden Dalinghaus, Grant Steffes, Peyton Gerstner, Hugo Bonete, Zavier Brandt and Kersten Bottcher.