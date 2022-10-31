Samson Waggoner scored three touchdowns on the ground and Eli Sias delivered a game-winning safety as Riley County upset Silver Lake 23-21 Friday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Sias’s safety was the only score of the fourth quarter and broke a 21-21 tie after the Eagles came back from a 21-7 third-period deficit.
The win avenged Riley County’s season opening 28-21 home loss to Silver Lake.
Waggoner scored his first touchdown on a 2-yard carry in the first quarter and added a 1-yard rush in the second to put the Falcons on top 14-0.
Silver Lake cut its deficit to 14-7 at halftime before Waggoner scored from 49 yards out to make it 21-7 Riley County.
Waggoner finished with 161 yards rushing on 23 attempts.
Quarterback Eli Harmison threw for 104 yards and an interception on 9-of-14 passing. He added 48 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Logan Kulp led the Falcons (3-6) with 67 yards receiving on four catches. Sam Allen had two receptions for 13 yards.
KJ Davis intercepted an Eagles pass, and Jackson Shanahan led the Riley County defense with five tackles.
Silver Lake outgained the Falcons 332-321.
Riley County will play at Sabetha this week in the regional round. The Bluejays (7-2) took down Atchison County 35-6 in the first round.
Rock Creek blows out Clearwater
Rock Creek’s prolific offense put up its best numbers to date Friday night in a 78-34 rout of Clearwater in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Dalton Whitworth accounted for eight total touchdowns and 592 total yards. He went 41-of-50 passing for 550 yards and seven scores, and added 42 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine attempts.
Ethan Burgess caught four TD passes en route to a 16-reception, 158-yard evening. Daegen Vinduska had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, Logan Sturdy had seven for 107 yards and a score, Yanci Spiller had four for 76 yards and Maddox Ibarra had two for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Jaydon Winans led the Mustangs (8-1) in rushing with 167 yards and two scores on 19 carries.
The Indians (3-6) took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter with an 82-yard kickoff return touchdown after Rock Creek’s first touchdown on the game, and then they tied the game at 21-21 later in the period.
But then the Mustangs ran off 29 straight points to take a 50-21 lead in the second quarter. Clearwater scored just before halftime to make it 50-28 at the break.
However, Rock Creek continued to build its lead throughout the second half, reaching its largest advantage at 72-28 in the fourth quarter.
Spiller led the Mustangs with five total tackles, while Ibarra, Vinduska and Hunter Prockish each had four.
Rock Creek forced six Clearwater turnovers. Kade Welfringer recovered two fumbles. Vinduska, Sturdy, Kody Howard and Elijah Bell each had interceptions. Bell returned his pick 60 yards for a touchdown for the Mustangs’ final score of the game.
Rock Creek will move on to host Hesston Friday in the regional round. The Swathers (7-2) defeated Marysville 34-14 in their first-round matchup.
Wamego stays undefeated
Wamego downed Ulysses 56-11 Friday to advance in the 4A playoffs.
The romp got off to a quick start, as the Raiders scored on their first possession when Colin Donahue gave the ball to Hayden Oviatt, who dodged the Tigers for 36 yards and a TD. Noah Ficke tapped in the point-after and, with less than two minutes off the clock, Wamego was up 7-0.
Seven minutes later, Wamego did it again with a Donahue 13-yard pass to Mason King. Ficke’s kick gave the Raiders a 14-0 first quarter lead.
The Raiders added four more touchdowns in the second period, but also allowed a Tiger TD. Wamego’s points came from 44-yard pass play from Donahue to Brock Weeks, a 7-yard Hagan Johnson run, and a 2-yard Oviatt push.
A quarterback switch-up gave Wamego its final TD of the half – a 47-yard pass from Oviatt to Donahue. When the dust settled, the Raiders enjoyed a 42-8 at halftime.
Donahue helmed the passing game again in the third, when he connected with Chase Cottam for a 38-yard play for the first touchdown of the period. Ficke’s kick put the score at 49-8.
Wamego’s final touchdown was a 1-yard carry by Landon Machor. Brody Graber came in for the PAT and the resulting 56-8 score triggered the fourth-quarter running clock.
Wamego began fielding its younger players, who held the Tigers to a final field goal and the 56-11 final score.
The Raiders will host Rose Hill (4-5) in a regional round game this week.