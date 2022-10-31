20220902_Riley County_VS_Silver Lake-FB015.JPG
Buy Now

Riley County running back Sam Allen (20) runs the ball in the Falcons’ home loss to Silver Lake on Sept. 2. Riley County avenged that loss Friday with a 23-21 win over the Eagles in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Samson Waggoner scored three touchdowns on the ground and Eli Sias delivered a game-winning safety as Riley County upset Silver Lake 23-21 Friday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Sias’s safety was the only score of the fourth quarter and broke a 21-21 tie after the Eagles came back from a 21-7 third-period deficit.

Tags