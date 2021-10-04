It was a Trey Harmison kind of night for Riley County as the senior quarterback put up over 200 yards of offense (including 132 yards through the air and 101 yards on the ground) and four of the Falcons five touchdowns on the way to a 37-16 win over Chapman.
Chapman got on the board first with a touchdown from two-yards out but the Falcons (5-0) responded right back, tying things up at eight on a 21-yard touchdown run from Harmison and a two-point conversion run from Blake Brokenicky.
The Irish (3-2) hopped back in front on 41-yard pass and converted once again on the two-point conversion, pushing their lead back to eight.
Riley got things tied back up before half though, scoring on a 23-yard Harmison pass to Zak Zeller. Zeller also caught the two-point conversion and both teams went into the half tied at 16.
The second half was all Falcons.
Brokenicky found the endzone for a second time, this time for a touchdown, scoring on a 34-yard run to put Riley County up 23-16 after the Noah Frese kick.
Harmison scored his second rushing touchdown of the day later in the quarter from 19-yards out, giving the Falcons a 30-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The senior quarterback found the end zone one final time, scoring from a yard out in the fourth to put the Irish away and cement the three-touchdown win.
Brokenicky ended the night with 92 yards on 15 carries to go along with 41 yards receiving on one catch.
Zeller had 60 yards on two catches and Ethan Bessmer had one catch for 26 yards.
Zeller had 15 total tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery to lead Riley’s defense, Koenig had 12 (six solo) and Lukas Kulp had 10 (four solo).
Ty Webber recorded an interception.
The Falcons will take their undefeated record on the road next week to face Council Grove (1-4).
Rock Creek pulls away late from Sabetha
After taking an early 20-0 lead over Sabetha Friday night, Rock Creek fought off a furious comeback from the Bluejays, leading to a 34-20 win.
The Mustangs (3-2) scored the first three touchdowns of the game starting with a 17-yard pass from starter Dalton Whitworth to Daegen Vinduska.
In the second quarter, Jaydon Winans broke free on a 30-yard touchdown run which pushed Rock Creek’s lead to 14-0 and then, later in the quarter, Yanci Spiller picked off Sabetha’s quarterback and returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown. The extra point from Mack Lee was no good, leaving the Mustangs’ lead at 20-0.
Sabetha found its footing though, scoring twice before the end of the half to get within a touchdown after missing an extra point of their own on the Bluejays second score.
After a scoreless third quarter, Sabetha (1-4) tied things up on a run from 15-yards out.
The Mustangs had the final word though, retaking the lead on Winans' second touchdown of the day, this time from a yard out.
Winans had a monster night, running 20 times for 149 yards.
Rock Creek put the cherry on top with another defensive touchdown. Vinduska found the endzone for the second time in the game, snagging an interception and returning it 73 yards, pushing the Mustang lead to 14.
Whitworth went 12-for-26 for 144 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
Ethan Burgess had six catches for 77 yards followed by two for 42 yards for Spiller and two for 27 yards for Vinduska.
Trevor Christensen led the way for Rock Creek in tackles with 13 (three solo) followed by Kaden Welfringer who had 12 (four solo).
In addition to Spiller and Vinduska’s pick-sixes, Rock Creek had two more interceptions, one from Maddox Ibarra and one from Logan Sturdy. Kaden Crain and Gavin Meyer each had fumble recoveries.
Wabaunsee rides strong first half to win over Valley Heights
Wabaunsee had little trouble with area-rival Valley Heights, beating the Mustangs 28-12 in Alma.
The Chargers (4-1) got up 21-0 on Valley Heights on three first half scores led by a 35-yard run by Aiden Boeckman.
Quarterback Cade Oliver scored on a 14-yard run to start the second quarter and then again later in the half on a 14-yard pass to Eli Oliver.
Valley Heights (1-3) got on the board with the first score of the second half as Trenton L’Ecuyer broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run but the Mustangs could not get the two-point conversion.
L’Ecuyer had a huge day on the ground for Valley Heights, rushing for 174 yards on 23 carries
Wabaunsee responded later in the third with another Oliver-to-Oliver connection, this time from 11-yards out.
L’Ecuyer found the end zone for the Mustangs again, scoring on a six-yard run for the lone score in the fourth quarter to get within two touchdowns but Valley Heights couldn’t close the gap on Wabaunsee any further.
For the Chargers, Oliver went 11-for-17 for 169 yards and two touchdowns and five carries for 27 yards.
Boeckman had six carries for 112 yards and Zach Frank had nine carries for 50 yards.
Brayden Meseke had five catches for 85 yards and Eli Oliver had four catches for 53 yards, two of which were for touchdowns.
Tate Deever had 17 tackles and a tackles for loss which led the way for Wabaunsee while Maverick Havenstein had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss including a sack.
Bryton Reves had 11 tackles and asack and Boeckman ahd 10 tackles and a sack.
Logan Clark had an interception and Ryan Schutter had a fumble recovery.
For Valley Heights, Damian Yungeberg had 13 carries for 77 yards and Caden Parker had 13 carries for 58 yards.
Kaison Bigham and Parker led the team in tackles with seven.
Up next, Wabaunsee will host Jefferson County North (3-2). A win will secure a winning record for Wabaunsee for the first time since 1997.
Meanwhile, Valley Heights will try to rebound versus Troy (3-2).
Blue Valley-Randolph beats Linn for first win since 2019
The Rams got a big home win over Linn (2-3) on Friday, beating the Bulldogs 52-50 for their first win since 2019.
Individual stats were unavailable from the win.
Up next, Blue Valley (1-5) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since 2018 when they play winless Wetmore (0-5).
No. 5 Frankfort falls for the first time this season vs No. 1 Axtell
Frankfort lost its undefeated status last week when they ran headlong into the buzzsaw that is Axtell, the No. 1 team in 8-Player Div. II, falling 54-8.
The Eagles jumped out to a 18-0 lead before the Wildcats managed to get on the board.
Frankfort (4-1) scored on a 41-yard Ethan Armstrong run with 6:43 to play in the first half and cut the Axtell lead to 10 with a two-point conversion run by Ty Smith.
After that, it was all Eagles (5-0).
Axtell rattled off 38-straight points and ended the game with a touchdown with 6:48 to play in the third quarter.
Armstrong had 10 carries for 85 yards and Peyton Gerstner had two catches for 39 yards.
Defensively, Wyatt Keller, Grant Steffes and Armstrong each had four tackles. Caden Dalinghaus had two tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
Things won’t get much easier for the Wildcats next week as they’ll host No. 2 Hanover (3-2).