After a close-shave with Mid-East League-foe St. Marys to start the 2021 season last week, Riley County (2-0) broke out in a big way, beating Minneapolis 42-21.
The Falcons had a rocky start, scoring just once in the first quarter on a 40-yard run by quarterback Trey Harmison but three touchdowns in the second quarter compared to a single score by Minneapolis, pushing Riley County’s lead to 27-7 at the half.
A safety by Samson Waggoner and two more touchdowns (one by Harmison and another by Blake Brokenicky, his second) grew the Falcon lead to 35 points heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter to make things more respectable but did not come close to getting back into the game.
Harmison had a big day both on the ground and through the air, going 6-13 for 94 yards and an interception while rushing for 136 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns.
Brokenicky had 11 carries for 110 yards and two scores and Kolton Payne grabbed three catches for 45 yards.
Defensively, Zak Zeller led the team in tackles with six and Jace Ricketts and Lukas Kulp each snagged an interception. Kulp and Brooks Redden also recovered fumbles.
Up next, the Falcons will travel to traditional Mid-East League-power Silver Lake (2-0).
Wabaunsee holds tough at Uniontown
The Chargers started their season 2-0 for the first time since 2005 after a 17-6 win over Uniontown.
Quarterback Cade Oliver scored on a five-yard pass to wide receiver (and brother) Eli in the first quarter to draw first blood and Brayden Meseke knocked in a 40-yard field goal to push that lead to 9-0 going into the half.
Uniontown cut that lead to three after a third-quarter touchdown but, in the fourth quarter, Wabaunsee secured the win with a 12-yard touchdown run from Aiden Boeckman and a two-point conversion run from Zach Frank.
Cade Oliver went 5-10 for 50 yards and a touchdown and Wyatt Wurtz went 2-3 for 10 yards.
Frank had seven carries for 113 yards and Boeckman had nine carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Eli Oliver had three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Tate Deever led the way with 13 tackles followed by 12 for Bryton Reves. Meseke recovered a fumble.
Up next, Wabaunsee will host Troy (1-1).
Wamego rebounds versus Marysville
After a one-point, four-overtime loss versus Concordia to start the season, the Red Raiders found their groove, beating Marysville (0-2) 28-7.
Wamego got up early on a 7-yard touchdown run from Chase Cottam with 4:33 to play in the first quarter.
Star quarterback Hayden Oviatt got going in the second quarter, scoring twice through the air to wide receiver Ledjor Rowden, one a 66-yard pass and the other a 17-yard.
Oviatt ran in the two-point conversion on the second score to put Wamego up 20-0
Marysville got their lone touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 20-7.
Wamego scored their final touchdown on a 37-yard Oviatt pass to Donnelly, pushing the Red Raider lead to 21 after a two-point conversion run from Hunter Phillimore.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.
Up next, Wamego will travel to Clay Center (2-0).
Frankfort blanks Wetmore
The Wildcats (2-0) built off their dominant week one win with a defensive strangling of Wetmore (0-2), winning 43-0.
A 23-point first quarter coupled with 14 points in the second put Frankfort up 37-0 at the half. The Wildcats added six more in the third to finish the Cardinals off.
Running back Lane Loiseau and quarterback Caden Dalinghaus both had big days on the ground. Loiseau ran for 152 yards on 16 carries for one touchdown and Dalinghaus ran for 102 yards on seven carries for four touchdowns. Ty Smith ran for 59 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Dalinghaus threw just one pass for 34 yards to Peyton Gerstner.
Frankfort will try to stay undefeated next week when they host Onaga (0-2).
Rock Creek overpowered by Rossville
One of the toughest two-game starts to the season in the state concluded Friday evening when Rock Creek (0-2) fell 56-14 to No. 1 in 2A Rossville (2-0).
The Bulldogs got out to a big 20-0 lead before Dalton Whitworth connected with Daegen Vinduska on a 42-yard pass to get the first score of the day for the Mustangs.
Rossville added 10 more points before the half and then scored 25 unanswered in the third quarter to push their lead to 56-7.
Rock Creek added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass from Whitworth to Ethan Burgess.
Whitworth went 10-26 with 111 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.
Jaydon Winans led the Mustangs in rushing with 71 yards on 10 carries followed by 15 yards on four carries from Whitworth. Burgess had 50 yards receiving on five catches and a touchdown and Vinduska had two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Maddox Ibarra led the way with eight tackles followed by six for Yanci Spiller.
The Mustangs will look for their first win of the season next week when they travel to Marysville.
Valley Heights falls to Jeff. North
After having their season-opener versus Marysville canceled due to quarantine, the Mustangs (0-1) opened their season on Saturday at Jefferson County North (1-1) and fell 20-0.
Stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.
Valley Heights will return home next week and take on Horton (0-2).
Blue Valley-Randolph crushed at Axtell
The Rams struggled on the road Friday night, falling to Axtell 68-6 in a game that was mercy-ruled at halftime.
Stats were unavailable as of press time.
Next week, the Rams will have their home opener versus 8-man power Hanover (2-0).