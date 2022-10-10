Frankfort fielded a balanced offensive attack as it rolled over Blue Valley 58-12 Friday in a matchup of area teams.
The Wildcats (3-3) logged 157 yards passing and 158 yards rushing in the rout, which unfolded largely over the two middle quarters of the game.
Landon Schreiber got the Rams (1-5) on the board first with a 12-yard touchdown run with 2:18 left in the first quarter.
But then Frankfort’s Wes Anderson threw back-to-back touchdown passes — one of 8 yards to Trent Hardin and one of 19 yards to Ty Smith — to give the Wildcats a 14-6 lead.
Blue Valley’s Trace Sump intercepted an Anderson pass and returned it for a score, cutting Frankfort’s lead to 14-12 with 34 seconds left before halftime.
However, the Wildcats moved right down the field and Anderson hit Lane Loiseau from 14 yards away as time expired in the second quarter to give Frankfort a 22-12 lead at the intermission.
Loiseau had touchdown carries of 28 yards and 12 yards in the third quarter, and Anderson threw a 5-yard score to Smith and a 19-yard TD to Carter Olson as the Wildcats outscored the Rams 30-0 in the that period.
Loiseau ran in another touchdown from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter to cap off the game’s scoring.
Anderson went 12-of-20 passing for 157 yards, five touchdowns and a pick. Blue Valley’s Landon Sump went 9-of-12 passing for 65 yards, and Schreiber went 5-of-10 passing for 62 yards and an interception.
Loiseau led Frankfort with 141 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 16 carries, while Brock Burgman had 34 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Rams.
Up next, the Wildcats will play at Axtell, while Blue Valley will host Doniphan West.
Rock Creek blows out Hiawatha
Jaydon Winans ran for six touchdowns as Rock Creek boat-raced Hiawatha 70-20 Friday night.
Winans carried the ball 11 times for 233 yards — an average of 21.2 yards per carry — as the Mustangs (5-1) racked up 559 yards of total offense.
Rock Creek outscored the Red Hawks 24-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 in the third to built its substantial lead.
Hiawatha kept things closer in the second and fourth — losing 18-14 and 7-6, respectively — but managed just 219 total yards on 51 plays.
Dalton Whitworth went 9-of-17 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Payton McCarn went 2-for-2 for 24 yards and a score.
Yanci Spiller had two catches for 114 yards and a TD, and Ethan Burgess had five receptions for 86 yards. Brandon Krainbill had a 27-yard touchdown catch, and Daegen Vinduska had an 18-yard scoring reception.
Logan Sturdy intercepted a pass for the Rock Creek defense, while Krainbill recovered a fumble.
Rock Creek will host Clay Center this week.
Wabaunsee wins 5th straight
Wabaunsee ran its winning streak to five in a row Friday with a 42-7 win against Sacred Heart.
Quarterback Wyatt Wurtz was a threat in the passing and running game, throwing for touchdowns on three of his eight completions while adding 97 yards with his feet.
Zach Frank ran 12 times for 80 yards and two scores, and Bryton Reves added 70 yards rushing and a touchdown on five carries.
Logan Clark, Eli Oliver and Lanson Perry each had touchdown receptions.
The Chargers (5-1) scored 14 points in the first quarter and led 28-7 at halftime.
Clark had an interception, while Jude Meseke recorded two sacks and Maverick Havenstein had one.
The Knights gained just 125 total yards compared to Wabaunsee’s 385.
The Chargers will return to action when they play at Valley Heights.
Riley County cruises past Horton
Eli Harmison accounted for three scores and Samson Waggoner had two more as Riley County eased by Horton 44-3 on Friday.
The Falcons (2-4) needed just 37 plays to gain 367 total yards, while they held the Chargers to just 136 yards on 60 plays.
Harmison completed 8 of 11 passes for 163 yards, including scores of 18 yards to Lukas Kulp, 26 yards to Jace Woodard and 52 yards to Noah Frese.
Waggoner scored from 16 yards away and 60 yards away as he carried the ball eight times for 126 yards. Sam Allen also had 54 yards rushing and a touchdown on six attempts.
Frese finished with two receptions for 65 yards, Kulp had three for 59 and Woodard had two for 32.
Kulp and Allen each had interceptions on defense.
Riley County will welcome in Nemaha Central next.
Valley Heights falls to Marysville
A disastrous first quarter and four turnovers doomed Valley Heights Friday night in a 51-16 loss to Marysville.
The Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs (2-4) 27-8 in the opening period en route to the blowout win.
Quarterback Logan Gray got Valley Heights on the board with an 80-yard touchdown run in the first, which at the time cut Marysville’s lead to 14-8.
In the third quarter, Jayden DeWalt ran in a TD from 50 yards away, but by then the Mustangs were down 34-16.
Valley Heights gained all but eight of its 280 yards on the ground, as Gray went just 2-of-3 passing with an interception.
However, Gray ran the ball 19 times for 113 total yards, while Kaison Bigham had 82 yards rushing on 11 carries. DeWalt finished with 79 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
Valley Heights will take on Wabaunsee this week.