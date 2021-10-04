Blue Valley-Randolph notched its first win of the season last week, outlasting Linn 52-50. It was the Rams’ (1-4) first victory since 2019, as they went 0-6 last season. Linn falls to 2-3 on the season, with Friday marking its second straight loss following a 2-1 start.
Linn struck first, scoring early in the first quarter, but the Rams answered back with a with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Landon Schreiber to Skyler Zoeller, followed by a Brock Burgman two-point conversion — his first of three in the game — to take a 8-6 lead.
Blue Valley scored again on a touchdown run by Trenton Schwerdt and a third time in the first half on a 23-yard Burgman run after a successful onside kick.
Linn buckled down in the final part of the first half, scoring twice to tie things up at 22 before halftime.
In the second half, Burgman found the end zone for the second time, this one from 10 yards out to grab the lead back, but Linn responded right back, scoring on a 28-yard quarterback keeper.
Burgman went on to score two more times in the second half, one on the ground and another through the air, but Linn seemed to answer every Ram score to keep things tight going into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 50-42 lead late in the game, and after a turnover on downs from Blue Valley’s offense, things looked bleak for the Rams until Bryce Hoeltzel dragged down the Linn quarterback in the end zone for a safety, giving the Blue Valley offense the ball with a little more than a minute to play and trailing by six points.
With 50 seconds left, Schreiber found Zoeller for his second receiving touchdown, tying the game at 50. Schreiber ran in the two-point conversion to take the lead, and the Rams hung on in the final seconds for the victory.
Burgman ran for 164 yards on 24 caries and had 135 yards receiving on 10 catches in the game, leading all Rams players. Zoeller had seven catches for 90 yards.
Schreiber went 19-for-30 for 235 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Burgman led the way defensively with 13 tackles followed by Zoeller who had 12.
Up next, Blue Valley will try to win consecutive games for the first time since 2018 when it plays winless Wetmore (0-5) later this week.
Riley County remains perfect in 2021
It was Trey Harmison’s night Friday, as Riley County’s senior quarterback tallied more than 200 yards of offense — including 132 yards through the air and 101 yards on the ground — and four of the Falcons’ five touchdowns en route to a 37-16 home win over Chapman.
Chapman got on the board first with a touchdown from two yards out, but the Falcons (5-0) responded, tying the score at eight on a 21-yard touchdown run from Harmison and a two-point conversion run from Blake Brokenicky.
The Irish (3-2) hopped back in front on 41-yard pass and converted once again on the two-point conversion, pushing their lead back to eight.
Riley got level again before halftime, though, scoring on a 23-yard Harmison pass to Zak Zeller, who also caught the two-point conversion.
The teams trotted into halftime knotted at 16.
The second half was all Falcons.
Brokenicky found the end zone for a second time, this time for a touchdown, scoring on a 34-yard run to put Riley County up 23-16 after the Noah Frese kick.
Harmison scored his second rushing touchdown of the day on a 19 yarder later in the quarter, giving the Falcons a 30-16 lead heading into the final stanza.
The senior quarterback found the end zone one final time, scoring from a yard out in the fourth to put away the Irish. Brokenicky ended the night with 92 yards on 15 carries to go along with 41 yards receiving on one catch.
Zeller had 60 yards on two catches and Ethan Bessmer had one catch for 26 yards.
Zeller had 15 total tackles (six solo) and a fumble recovery to lead Riley’s defense. Koenig had 12 tackles (six solo), while Lukas Kulp had 10 (four solo). Ty Webber recorded an interception.
The Falcons put their undefeated record on the line next week when they face Council Grove (1-4).
Rock Creek pulls away from Sabetha
After taking a 20-0 lead over Sabetha Friday night, Rock Creek fought off a furious comeback from the Bluejays, taking a 34-20 win. The Mustangs (3-2) scored the first three touchdowns of the game, starting with a 17-yard pass from starter Dalton Whitworth to Daegen Vinduska.
In the second quarter, Jaydon Winans broke free on a 30-yard touchdown run, which pushed Rock Creek’s lead to 14-0. Later in the quarter, Yanci Spiller picked off Sabetha’s quarterback and returned the ball 35 yards for a touchdown. The extra point from Mack Lee was no good, leaving the Mustangs’ lead at 20-0.
Sabetha found its footing though, scoring twice before the end of the half to get within a touchdown after missing an extra point of its own.
After a scoreless third quarter, Sabetha (1-4) tied the game on a 15-yard run.
The Mustangs had the final word, though, retaking the lead on Winans’ second touchdown of the day, this time from a yard out.
Winans had a monster night, running 20 times for 149 yards.
Rock Creek put a cherry on top with another defensive touchdown.
Vinduska found the end zone for the second time in the game, snagging an interception and returning it 73 yards, pushing the Mustang lead to 14.
Whitworth went 12-for-26 for 144 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
Ethan Burgess had six catches for 77 yards, followed by two receptions for 42 yards for Spiller and two for 27 yards for Vinduska.
Trevor Christensen led the way for Rock Creek in tackles with 13 (three solo), followed by Kaden Welfringer’s 12 (four solo).
In addition to Spiller and Vinduska’s pick-sixes, Rock Creek had two more interceptions: one from Maddox Ibarra and one from Logan Sturdy. Kaden Crain and Gavin Meyer each had fumble recoveries.
Wabaunsee rides strong 1st half to victory over Valley Heights
Wabaunsee had little trouble with area rival Valley Heights, beating the Mustangs 28-12 in Alma on Friday.
The Chargers (4-1) got up 21-0 on three first-half scores, led by a 35-yard run by Aiden Boeckman.
Quarterback Cade Oliver scored on a 14-yard run to start the second quarter, and then again later in the half on a 14-yard pass to Eli Oliver.
Valley Heights (1-3) got on the board with the first score of the second half as Trenton L’Ecuyer broke free for a 42-yard touchdown. But the Mustangs could not get the two-point conversion.
L’Ecuyer had a big day on the ground for Valley Heights, rushing for 174 yards on 23 carries.
Wabaunsee responded later in the third with another Oliver-to-Oliver connection, this time from 11 yards.
L’Ecuyer found the end zone for the Mustangs again, scoring on a 6-yard run for the lone score in the fourth quarter to get within two touchdowns. But Valley Heights couldn’t close the gap any further.
Oliver went 11-for-17 for 169 yards and two touchdowns and carried five times for 27 yards.
Boeckman had six carries for 112 yards and Zach Frank had nine carries for 50 yards.
Brayden Meseke had five catches for 85 yards and Eli Oliver had four catches for 53 yards, two of which were for touchdowns.
Tate Deever had 17 tackles, which led the way for Wabaunsee’s defense, while Maverick Havenstein had 13 tackles (two for loss), including a sack.
Bryton Reves had 11 tackles and a sack, and Boeckman had 10 tackles and a sack.
Logan Clark had an interception and Ryan Schutter had a fumble recovery.
For Valley Heights, Damian Yungeberg had 13 carries for 77 yards and Caden Parker had 13 carries for 58 yards.
Kaison Bigham and Parker led the team in tackles with seven.
Up next, Wabaunsee will host Jefferson County North (3-2). According to the Kansas High School Football History website, one more victory will secure a winning record for Wabaunsee for the first time since 1997.
Meanwhile, Valley Heights will try to rebound versus Troy (3-2).
No. 5 Frankfort loses 1st game this season
Frankfort lost its undefeated season Friday, running into the buzzsaw that is Axtell, the No. 1 team in 8-Man Division II. The Wildcats lost 54-8.
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-0 lead before the Wildcats managed to get on the board.
Frankfort (4-1) scored on a 41-yard Ethan Armstrong run with 6:43 to play in the first half and cut the Axtell lead to 10 with a two-point conversion run by Ty Smith.
After that, it was all Eagles (5-0).
Axtell rattled off 38 straight points and ended the game with a touchdown with 6:48 to play in the third quarter.
Armstrong had 10 carries for 85 yards and Peyton Gerstner had two catches for 39 yards.
Defensively, Wyatt Keller, Grant Steffes and Armstrong each had four tackles. Caden Dalinghaus had two tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
Things won’t get much easier for the Wildcats, next week as they’ll host No. 2 Hanover (3-2), a longtime Twin Valley League power and perennially one of the top teams in Div. II.