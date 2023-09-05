Frankfort opened its season Friday with a 38-20 road win over Chase County.
Quarterback Wes Anderson put up 305 yards passing while completing 22 of 28 attempts. Carter Olson snagged seven of those passes for 122 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Trent Hardin had five receptions for 85 yards and a score, and Lane Loiseau brought in seven catches for 72 yards and a TD.
The Wildcats (1-0) got the scoring started with a 37-touchdown pass from Anderson to Harin and a 27-yard pass from Anderson to Loiseau in the first quarter. In the second, Anderson threw TDs of 10 yards, 70 yards and 14 yards to Olson, giving Frankfort a 38-12 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs (0-1) scored the only points in the second half with a third-quarter touchdown.
In addition to their work in the passing game, Loiseau had 40 yards rushing, and Anderson added 30.
Ty Smith had two interceptions for the Wildcats.
Frankfort outgained Chase County 397-242 in the game.
The Wildcats will return to the gridiron on Friday when they host Washington County.
Wamego stumbles at Clay Center
After making it to the state championship game a year ago, Wamego opened this season with a 19-7 road loss to Clay Center Friday.
The Red Raiders (0-1) gave up four turnovers — 3 interceptions and a lost fumble — in the loss in addition to surrendering possession on downs three times.
Mason King scored from 9 yards out to give Wamego a 7-0 lead in the first period, but the Red Raiders failed to find the end zone the rest of the way.
Clay Center (1-0) came back in the second quarter to score a TD, but the Raiders blocked the extra point to take a 7-6 advantage to the locker room.
The Tigers moved ahead 9-7 in the third quarter with a field goal, then Clay Center intercepted a Nowlin pass and scored on the opportunity to go up 12-7. The home squad scored again in the fourth while keeping the Red Raiders pinned down for the final 19-7 tally.
Wamego will host Marysville Friday night.
SE of Saline rolls over Rock Creek
For the second straight season, Rock Creek opened up with a loss to Southeast of Saline, this time a 26-7 road defeat.
The Mustangs (0-1) struggled offensively, particularly on the ground, where they totaled 15 yards on 20 attempts. Gavin Rosa and Mack Lee split time at quarterback; Rosa completed 11 of 20 passes for 123 yards, two picks and an interception while Lee went 11-of-20 for 90 yards.
Rock Creek’s defense held the Trojans (1-0) to six points in the first half, but its offense didn’t find the end zone until Rosa hit Daegen Vinduska with a 37-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. At that point, the Mustangs trailed 14-7.
Southeast of Saline added another TD in the third and one more in the fourth to seal the victory.
Vinduska led the Mustangs with six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Trevor Christensen had five catches for 54 yards, and Brandon Krainbill had four catches for 51 yards.
Karson Toburen recovered a fumble for Rock Creek’s defense.
The Mustangs will return to action Friday when they host St. Marys.
Riley County loses early lead, falls to Silver Lake
Riley County held a brief lead in the first quarter and battled to close the gap in the third before eventually falling to Silver Lake 40-24 Friday.
Eli Harmison connected with Jace Woodard from 32 yards out and then on a 2-point conversion to put the Falcons (0-1) up 10-7 in the opening period after Eli Sias produced a safety with a sack. However, the Eagles scored 13 unanswered points to go up 20-10.
Harmison scored on the ground from 3 yards out in the second quarter, and Silver Lake notched another touchdown to take a 26-18 lead into halftime.
In the third, Harmison again used his feet to score a 1-yard touchdown, but the game-tying 2-point conversion failed, leaving Riley County behind 26-24. The Eagles scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Harmison went 13-of-27 passing for 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Woodward was his leading receiver with six receptions for 130 yards, while Jake Lambert had five catches for 78 yards.
Sam Allen ran 18 times for 99 yards.
On defense, Sias, Brogan Schuh and Quinlan Sterling each had a sack, and Schuh also logged an interception.
The Falcons will play at Rossville on Friday.
Valley Heights comes up short against Centralia
A fourth-quarter push wasn’t enough for Valley Heights Friday as it fell just short at Centralia by an 18-16 count.
With the Mustangs (0-1) trailing 18-8 in the final period, quarterback Carson Spoonts ran 32 yards for the score and added the 2-point conversion to get his team within a couple of points. However, Valley Heights couldn’t quite get over the hump against a Panthers team that won 11 games last season.
Spoonts finished the game with 127 yards on 23 carries and 37 yards passing. Logan Gray had a 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which put the Mustangs on top 8-6 at the time. Kaison Bigham and Jayden DeWalt each contributed 25 yards rushing.
Royce Ekstrum had an interception for Valley Heights. Drake Slifer and Creighton Smith each had a tackle for loss.
Valley Heights will host Onaga on Friday.
Blue Valley starts with win over St. Paul
Blue Valley opened the Quinton Cravens era Friday with a 40-30 home win over St. Paul.
For the Rams (1-0), it was a spot of revenge after falling to the Indians 66-34 in last year’s game.
Blue Valley will remain at home this Friday when it hosts Clifton-Clyde.