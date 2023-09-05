08302022-mer-spt-frankfort-2
Frankfort head football coach Nick Anderson talks to his team at practice Aug. 24, 2022, in Frankfort.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Frankfort opened its season Friday with a 38-20 road win over Chase County.

Quarterback Wes Anderson put up 305 yards passing while completing 22 of 28 attempts. Carter Olson snagged seven of those passes for 122 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Trent Hardin had five receptions for 85 yards and a score, and Lane Loiseau brought in seven catches for 72 yards and a TD.