A strong second half performance made the difference for Rock Creek football as the Mustangs beat Bishop Ward 34-17 in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Cyclones scored first after a 25-yard field goal but Rock Creek responded, taking its first lead of the game on a 39-yard pass from Dalton Whitworth to Daegen Vinduska.
Bishop Ward retook the lead at 10-7 at the end of the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run.
Vinduska found the end zone again on a 70-yard punt return in the second quarter, giving the Mustangs a 14-10 lead at the half.
Whitworth found Vinduska for a third time on a 35-yard pass to start the third quarter, pushing Rock Creek's lead to 21-10.
Bishop Ward got back to within four later in the quarter on a nine-yard touchdown run but after that, it was all Mustangs.
Whitworth connected for his third touchdown of the night to start the fourth quarter, this time finding Ehtan Burgess from three yards out, pushing the lead to 28-17.
Jaydon Winans capped things off on a 30-yard touchdown run to secure the Rock Creek win.
Whitworth went 17-for-31 for 199 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Vinduska caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 74 yards, Yanci Spiller caught six passes for 34 yards, Burgess caught for for 34 yards and Winans caught one for 33.
Winans rushed 13 times for 89 yards.
Maddox Ibarra led the team defensively with 14 tackles (10 solo). Winans had Rock Creek's lone sack, Vinduska had a pick and Gavin Meyer and Payton McCarn each recovered fumbles.
The Mustangs will now travel to district three champion Hayden (8-1) for the regional round of the 3A playoffs.
Valley Heights tops Pleasanton
A 273-yard, four touchdown performance from Valley Heights running back Trenton L'Ecuyer led the Mustangs to an opening round 29-14 win at Pleasanton in the opening round of the 1A football playoffs.
L'Ecuyer ripped off touchdown runs of 68 and 79 yards in the first quarter and a modest five-yard run in the second quarter to take a 22-8 lead at the half.
Pleasanton scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter to get within eight but an 11-yard L'Ecuyer score in the fourth quarter wrapped up the win for the Mustangs.
Caden Parker pitched in, running the ball 12 times for 74 yards.
Defensively, Kaden Bigham had 13 tackles (six solo) and a sack to lead the way for Valley Heights.
Up next, the Mustangs will face a Centralia (7-2) team in the regional round that beat them 41-16 back on Sept. 24.
Riley County survives Russell
Last week, Riley County was dealt a huge blow when they found out that starting senior quarterback and safety Trey Harmison would be lost for the rest of the season due to a Lisfranc fracture on one of his feet.
Harmison has been the engine that has made the Falcon offense go during Riley County's undefeated campaign and without him, the Falcons turned to senior running back Blake Brokenicky and their defense to grind out a 18-15 win over Russell in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.
Brokenicky scored all three of the Falcon touchdowns starting with a four-yard run in the first quarter followed by a 26-yard run in the second quarter which put Riley County (9-0) ahead 12-0 at the half.
Russell (4-5) took a lead in the second half after a 77-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 14-yard run in the top of the fourth quarter. The Broncos successfully pulled off the two-point conversion after the second score to jump ahead by three.
Brokenicky found the end zone one final time, scoring on a one-yard run to jump back ahead by three.
Brokenicky had 195 yards on 30 carries.
The Falcons threw just two passes in the game, one of which was picked off.
Riley County grabbed four interceptions in the game including two from Korin Koenig and one each from Sam Allen and Lukas Kulp.
Zak Zeller and Samson Waggoner each had nine tackles in the game (four solo) to lead the Falcons defensively.
In the regional round of the 3A playoffs, the Falcons face down a rematch with district foe Concordia (7-2), a team Riley County beat 48-7 back on Oct. 15.