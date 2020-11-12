Seven area football teams started the playoffs. Now just three remain.
By way of three varying different paths, Riley County, Wamego and Frankfort now are just one step away from a state semifinal appearance in their respective classes.
Their routes forward also are quite different.
One is set to face one of the best teams in the state for the better part of the last decade. Another is involved in what looks like a toss-up on paper. The last is a surprising favorite based on seeding after pulling off an upset last week.
In any case, the trio of sectional games each offer their own distinct storylines.
Here are the teams that will take to the gridiron Friday, and how they stack up against their competition.
Riley County
For Riley County head coach Steve Wagner, the preparation for this week started in the Falcons’ first practice of the season
“We do our best to keep the same environment throughout the season,” Wagner said. “You keep a good routine and we always feel like the more you keep a routine going, the better it is.”
Riley County’s routine has incrementally paid off with each passing week, as the Falcons now are 8-1 and riding a six-game winning streak. Their one loss — to 2A No. 5 Silver Lake — was by just one point thanks to a last-second two-point conversion. Otherwise, Riley County has outscored its opposition 376-87.
The Falcons have done so by mixing and matching their game plans to their opponents strengths and weaknesses. They are able to pass and run effectively, giving them a complete tool set.
While the play calling percentage for Riley County favors the run, the team’s ability to score does not hinge on its ground game. When teams creep up to stop running back Nic Allen, who has rushed for 398 yards and eight touchdowns in the team’s first two playoff games, quarterback Conner Holle has proven adept at throwing the ball over the top.
He has thrown for 247 yards and three touchdowns so far in the postseason.
“We’ve been working the past few years to try to create more balance, so when we get in the playoffs and play a big physical team that makes it difficult to run, you have the ability to throw,” Wagner said. “That’s one of the trademarks of our team this year is we have been able to do both. We’re going to have to be able to do both and we have to understand that every yard will be difficult.”
While Riley County’s accolades this year have been remarkable, the team they will host Friday has an even more impressive track record.
Andale (9-0) has been the favorite to repeat as the state champion since the start of the year. To this point, the Indians haven’t won a game by less than 19 points and have outscored their opponents 502-78.
“There’s a lot of things that go into being as good as they are,” Wagner said. “I think any coach that has a team that’s successful will tell you it starts with good players. ... They have good players. We feel like we have good players and that’s why we have been able to have success also.”
The game will put a pair of streaks on the line. Riley County has made it to the state semifinals or farther in each of the last two seasons, albeit both games were in Class 2A. Meanwhile, Andale hasn’t lost a game in nearly two years.
A big portion of Andale’s success stems from its ability to stop opponents in their tracks. The Indians have yet to allow a team to score more than 21 points in a game and have two shutouts to their name this season.
“You see the points they score and you think they have an explosive offense, which they do, but most teams that score a lot of points, when you watch film, (they) start at the 50-yard line each time,” Wagner said. “Their offense runs downhill because their defense is so dominating. When you watch film on them, that’s one thing that jumps out is they dominate on defense, so their offense runs downhill all night long.”
In any case, it is likely the Falcons will need to play at a near-perfect level to pull off the upset Friday night. However, it is a challenge Wagner and his team will readily take on. It isn’t often that the Falcons have been able to call themselves true underdogs.
“We’ve always tried to coach from a positive point of view, and the positive view is that we have a really great opportunity to play against the best team in the state,” Wagner said. “You look for the positives. If you look at it as an opportunity to beat a really good football team, that will be memorable forever for these guys. That’s the situation you love to be in.”
Frankfort
In a few ways, Frankfort’s time off because of the coronavirus worked to benefit the Wildcats ahead of the playoffs.
After starting the season 4-1, Frankfort’s season came to an abrupt halt ahead of its Week 6 game after a positive coronavirus case within the program. The Wildcats had to cancel their Week 6 and Week 7 games, and with a bye week in Week 8, Frankfort finished the regular season with three straight weeks without playing a game.
The lack of action allowed Frankfort’s players to heal and rest their bodies ahead of the playoffs. Instead of dealing with depth issues, head coach Nick Anderson found himself with a full roster at his disposal.
“Knock on wood, we’re pretty fortunate that our main guys are healthy,” Anderson said. “While the timing of the quarantine and the bye week isn’t what we wanted, it did allow some of our guys to get healthy. We have some kids who are as healthy now as they’ve been all year long.”
However, there was the concern heading into the playoffs that the team could deal with some rust because of the time off. While Anderson wasn’t concerned about reconditioning the team physically, the Wildcats only had a handful of practices prior to their game against Lakeside-Downs.
The worries of rust soon disappeared, as Frankfort annihilated Lakeside 60-14. The team then managed to defeat Beloit St. Johns-Tipton 54-43 last week to advance to the 8-Man Division II sectionals.
The team’s rebound from the layoff is in large part thanks to quarterback Gavin Cornelison. Through the two playoff games, Cornelison is 12-of-16 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
“It’s felt like the last two games have been his best two games of the year,” Anderson said. “He’s making good decisions, taking care of the ball and spreading the ball around. When he does that, offensively, we’re pretty tough to defend. Hopefully that continues and I’m happy for him.”
Anderson will need his quarterback to continue performing at a high level moving forward, as the No. 5 Wildcats face a tough challenge Friday in No. 4 Lebo.
Lebo (10-0) has allowed just eight points the entire postseason. The Wolves outscored opponents 512-88 on the season and scored fewer than 50 points in a game just once, not counting the team’s 1-0 victory over Lost Springs due to forfeit.
“They’re going to be a little bigger than we are,” Anderson said. “They’ve got some size up front. ... Offensively, they present a lot of eye candy. If the wrong person is paying attention to the wrong thing, they can cause you some trouble.”
The difference in size will be a factor to watch, given that Frankfort is a team that prefers to move the ball on the ground. For the Wildcats to be successful, they will need to stay ahead of the chains and continue to put themselves in favorable down-and-distance situations like they have done all year.
To do so, Anderson plans on utilizing his team’s speed. If Frankfort consistently can get to the edge on Lebo, the Wildcats’ head coach doesn’t believe all the size in the world can stop his team’s offense.
“I’m curious to see if we can get the edge on them,” Anderson said. “We might have a slight speed advantage. It’s hard to tell with some teams they’ve played. I’ll be interested to see if we can get around the outside.”
Wamego
Of the three area schools remaining in the playoffs, Wamego may be the most surprising.
The Red Raiders finished the regular season 4-4, but went 1-3 down the stretch. The performance was good enough for a No. 6 seed, but meant the team would have to travel to No. 3 El Dorado for its regional game.
Wamego left its trip with a 21-18 win following a back-and-forth game to move on to the sectional round. Prior to this season, Wamego hadn’t won a playoff game under head coach Weston Moody.
“For the most part, our guys afterwards were pretty high on emotions because it was back and forth, so I think they were pretty emotionally spent,” Moody said. “They were also still hungry to go further. That’s been our goal all year long, to be playing our best football right now and to win and advance and try to recuperate and go back to work.”
Now, Wamego goes back to being a favorite on paper, as it will face a team that has pulled two straight upsets to arrive at this point.
Arkansas City, the No. 10 seed, entered the state tournament with a 2-6 record. The Bulldogs’ two regular-season wins came against teams that combined for four total victories on the year.
However, it is a team Moody developed a healthy respect for ahead of the playoffs. He had watched film on the Bulldogs because of the possibility that they could have been Wamego’s first-round opponent if seedings had been different.
“I looked at them being a dark horse in the West,” Moody said. “I watched them. I knew their regular-season schedule, and I knew they would be tough. There was a possibility we were going to get them in the first round, and I was looking at them as being a super tough first-round opponent.”
Moody is correct: Arkansas City had a tough regular-season slate. The teams the Bulldogs lost to had a combined record of 34-22, with eight of the losses stemming from a Class 5A Salina Central team that went 1-8 on the year.
So when the Bulldogs snuck past No. 2 seed Andover Central in the regional round 33-28, Moody wasn’t entirely surprised.
Wamego and Arkansas City share a few similarities, as both start sophomore quarterbacks and have size along the line of scrimmage. For Moody, the emergence of sophomore Hayden Oviatt as the team’s quarterback has been crucial to the evolution of his squad.
Through nine games, Oviatt has passed for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 1,400 yards and 11 scores.
“He’s a true competitor,” Moody said. “He’s a three-sport stud and is pretty much good at anything he does. He’s a competitor, wants to compete, wants to win, is never satisfied and has kind of taken on a leadership role.”
The Red Raiders also have several seniors defensively who have been crucial in keeping the team in games. The trio of defensive lineman Alex Stutzman, linebacker Riley Eveland and linebacker/safety hybrid Taylor Beck all have turned in phenomenal years, combining for 210 tackles and 10 sacks.
Now, with the mindset of being favorites to advance into the semifinal round of the Class 4A playoffs, Moody hopes his team can continue on the track it has set for itself through the first two playoff games.
“They understand this will be a tall task but it’s also a winnable game,” Moody said. “We look at how we match up and we feel like we have some things they don’t have, and I think we’ll exploit a little bit of what they do. We feel confident but also know it’s going to be a dogfight.”