Rock Creek, Riley County and Wabaunsee combined to put seven boys' basketball players on the Mid-East League All-League first team. The schools also had four combined players earn honorable mention.
Rock Creek led the schools with three schools with three players on the first team. Wabaunsee and Riley County both had two players make the first team.
Rock Creek's representatives were Nolan Churchman, Brooks Whaley and Dawson Zenger. Rock Creek finished the season 20-2.
Riley County's Garrett Harmison and Ian Uphoff both made the first-team. Furious Fleshman, Trey Harmison and Avery Holle earned honorable mention list accolades.
Wabaunsee's Jackson Frank and Brayden Meseke both netted first-team honors. Cade Oliver was the team's lone representative in the honorable mention category.
All together, the schools made up 70% of the first team and more than half of the honorable mentions.