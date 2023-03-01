02152023-mer-spt-bvbbb-2
Blue Valley-Randolph's Jaylyn Pleasant brings the ball up the court during the Rams' game against Centralia on Feb. 14 in Randolph.

Area girls’ and boys’ basketball teams began their postseason campaigns last week with the start of sub-state play, which will continue through this week.

On Tuesday, the fifth-seeded Valley Heights girls took down No. 4 Pleasant Ridge on the road 39-32 in 2A action, moving the Mustangs (14-8) into a sub-state semifinal matchup with No. 1 Riverside. Meanwhile, No. 7 Wabaunsee girls saw their season come to an end with a 58-51 loss at No. 2 St. Marys, concluding with a 4-16 record.