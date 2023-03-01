Area girls’ and boys’ basketball teams began their postseason campaigns last week with the start of sub-state play, which will continue through this week.
On Tuesday, the fifth-seeded Valley Heights girls took down No. 4 Pleasant Ridge on the road 39-32 in 2A action, moving the Mustangs (14-8) into a sub-state semifinal matchup with No. 1 Riverside. Meanwhile, No. 7 Wabaunsee girls saw their season come to an end with a 58-51 loss at No. 2 St. Marys, concluding with a 4-16 record.
At the 4A level, the No. 7 Wamego boys beat No. 10 Ottawa 52-45 Tuesday. The Red Raiders (13-8) will take on No. 2 Eudora Friday in the sub-state championship. The Rock Creek boys also earned a sub-state title game berth with a 54-50 home win over Abilene Tuesday. The Mustangs (13-8) will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 1 Hugoton and No. 16 Winfield on Friday.
The No. 6 Riley County boys fell to No. 3 Atchison County Community 55-45 on Tuesday in 3A sub-state play, ending their season at 6-14.
On Monday, the No. 4 Valley Heights boys lost at home to Riverside 55-45 to conclude a 9-11 campaign.
The No. 3 Blue Valley boys cruised by No. 6 Washington County 74-46 last Friday and will play No. 2 Osborne in the 1A Division I sub-state semifinal Friday at Washington County. The No. 7 Frankfort boys lost to Osborne 51-37 on Friday, closing the year at 3-17.
Last Thursday, the No. 2 Frankfort girls defeated No. 7 Blue Valley 70-35 to move on to the sub-state semifinal against Clifton-Clyde Thursday at Washington County. The Rams finished with a 4-16 mark.
The No. 1 Wamego girls will host No. 16 Iola on Wednesday, while the No. 7 Rock Creek girls will host No. 10 Pratt.