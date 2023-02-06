girls 2.jpg
Buy Now

Rock Creek’s Kinley Ebert (12) looks for help as she is pressured by Wamego’s Addison Denney (10) on Jan. 27.

 Annie Wolfe | The Times

The Wamego girls ran their winning streak to five in a row Friday with a 62-29 road win at Eudora.

Alexis Hecht led the Red Raiders (14-1) with 19 points and three steals, while Trista Hoobler had 17 points, six assists and two steals.

Tags