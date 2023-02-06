The Wamego girls ran their winning streak to five in a row Friday with a 62-29 road win at Eudora.
Alexis Hecht led the Red Raiders (14-1) with 19 points and three steals, while Trista Hoobler had 17 points, six assists and two steals.
Wamego picked up another road victory on Jan. 27 by beating Rock Creek 47-21 behind 14 points and five steals from Hecht, and nine points, six rebounds and three assists from Maya Gallagher.
On Jan. 24, the Red Raiders clobbered Council Grove at home 70-19. Four Wamego players reached double figures, led by Hecht with 24, Pierson with 14, Sara Springer with 13 and Hoobler with 12.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders boys (9-6) have dropped two straight.
They fell to Rock Creek 51-48 on Friday after leading 35-33 after three quarters. Spencer Hecht and Dusty Monroe paced Wamego with 10 points apiece, while Drew Pettay added six points and eight rebounds.
Wamego eased past Council Grove at home 70-40 on Jan. 24 thanks to five double-digit performances. Hecht put up 15 points, Colin Donahue and Wolfe had 13, Pettay had 11 and Luke Isch had 10.
Both Red Raiders squads will get back to action on Tuesday when they host Chapman.
Blue Valley boys recover from 2nd loss
The Blue Valley boys have won four in a row after losing their second game of the season.
The Rams took down Onaga 58-49 at home on Friday after taking care of Frankfort at home 76-52 last Tuesday.
They beat Doniphan West 55-33 on Jan. 27 after eviscerating Wakefield 75-6 on Jan. 24.
The Blue Valley girls have lost five in a row.
On Friday, the Rams (4-12) fell to Onaga 44-31 and last Tuesday, they lost at home to Frankfort 71-37 at home.
Doniphan West beat them 69-37 on Jan. 27 and Wakefield outlasted Blue Valley 58-55 in double overtime on Jan. 24.
The Rams will welcome in Centralia on Tuesday.
Frankfort girls win 4 straight
The Frankfort girls are in the midst of a four-game winning streak after dispensing with Centrallia 55-41 at home on Friday.
The Wildcats (13-2) cruised by Blue Valley 71-37 on the road on Jan. 31 and beat Clifton-Clyde at home 38-32 on Jan. 27.
The Frankfort boys continue to struggle this season, having dropped three in a row.
The Wildcats (2-13) lost at home to Centralia 63-43 on Friday. They also fell at Blue Valley 76-52 on Jan. 31 and at home to Clifton-Clyde 63-41 on Jan. 27.
Frankfort will play at Troy on Friday.
Rock Creek boys on 3-game win streak
The Rock Creek boys have won three in a row after taking down Riley County 68-58 on Friday.
The full story from that game is available at themercury.com.
On Jan. 27, the Mustangs (9-5) knocked off Wamego 51-48 at home after trailing by 10 points at halftime.
The Rock Creek girls bounced back from their third loss of the season with a 27-24 win over Riley County on Friday.
The full story from that game is available at themercury.com.
The Mustangs (11-3) fell to Wamego at home 47-21 on Jan. 27.
Rock Creek will play at Marysville on Tuesday.
Riley County girls win 3 of 4
The Riley County girls have claimed victories in three of their last four games.
The Falcons (8-7) fell to Rock Creek 27-24 on Friday. The full story from that game is available at themercury.com.
Prior to that, they took down Marysville 48-18 at home last Tuesday and Wabaunsee on the road 53-33 on Jan. 27.
Meanwhile, the Riley County boys are dealing with a tough stretch, having lost four in a row.
The Falcons (4-11) lost to Rock Creek 68-58 on Friday. The full story from that game is available at themercury.com.
They lost at home to Marysville 54-34 last Tuesday and at Wabaunsee 58-34 on Jan. 27.
Riley County will host Wabaunsee on Friday.
Wabaunsee boys move to 9-5
The Wabaunsee boys defeated Rossville 47-33 on Friday.
The Chargers (9-5) have won three out of four, with their lone loss in that stretch being a 63-51 defeat at Lyndon last Tuesday.
They beat Riley County 58-34 at home on Jan. 27 and Axtell 56-40 at home on Jan. 24.
The Wabaunsee girls have lost three in a row, most recently a 74-48 decision at Rossville on Friday.
The Chargers (3-11) fell in a close one at Lyndon 40-38 last Tuesday. They lost to Riley County 53-33 at home on Jan 27 but beat Axtell at home 45-21 on Jan. 24.
Wabaunsee will travel to face Mission Valley on Tuesday.
Valley Heights girls find success on road
The Valley Heights girls picked up a road win at Axtell 47-31 on Friday.
Last Tuesday, the Mustangs (9-7) fell to Hanover 52-44. Before that, they won twice more on the road, getting a 54-13 win at Wetmore on Jan. 26 and a 42-24 win at Centralia on Jan. 23
The Valley Heights boys fell at Axtell 60-34 on Friday.
It was the Mustangs’ (9-8) second-straight loss after they fell to Hanover 55-26 at home last Tuesday. They beat Wetmore on the road 51-43 on Jan. 26.
Valley Heights will battle Linn at home on Tuesday.