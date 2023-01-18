The Wamego girls dropped their first game of the season Tuesday in a 54-48 loss against 5A Bonner Springs at the Tonganoxie Invitational.
Alexis Hecht led the Red Raiders (9-1) with 14 points and four assists, while Trista Hoobler added 12 points, Ashten Pierson had 10, Maya Gallagher had six points and six rebounds, and Rylie Meinhardt had four points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The loss ended Wamego’s nine-game winning streak to start the season. The Red Raiders beat Marysville Friday 83-25 thanks to 24 points from Hoobler, 21 from Pierson and 19 from Hecht.
Last Tuesday, Hecht scored 15 points on five made 3-pointers as Wamego knocked off Abilene 42-17 on the road.
The Red Raiders beat Concordia 61-19 on Jan. 5 and St. Marys 52-38 on Jan. 3.
Wamego will play in the consolation semifinals of the Tonganoxie tournament on Thursday.
The Red Raiders boys opened the Tonganoxie Invitational with a 37-13 win over Schlage Tuesday to move to 7-3 on the year.
Wamego got 12 points out of Spencer Hecht in that game. Drew Pettay put up six points and 11 boards and Emery Wolfe had four points, six assists and four rebounds.
That win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Raiders, who fell at Marysville 49-28 on Friday and at Abilene 52-43 last Tuesday.
Wamego will take on Piper in the Tonganoxie Invitational semifinals on Friday.
Rock Creek girls recover
The Rock Creek girls have bounced back from their first loss of the year with three straight victories.
After falling to Silver Lake 59-30 at home on Jan. 6, the Mustangs (9-1) took down Rossville 55-53 last Tuesday, Wabaunsee 60-22 on Friday and Burlington 45-25 on Tuesday in the Burlington Invitational.
Full game stories from the Rossville and Wabaunsee games are available at themercury.com.
Rock Creek opened the 2023 portion of its schedule with a 36-19 win over Riley County on Jan. 3. It will get back to action Friday against Independence.
The Mustangs boys fell to Independence 61-54 in overtime Tuesday at the Burlington Invitational.
It was their second-straight loss after they fell to Wabaunsee on Friday 57-49. On Jan. 6, they beat Silver Lake 52-33 and on Jan. 3 they handled Riley County 63-37.
Full game stories from the Rossville and Wabaunsee games are available at themercury.com.
Rock Creek will play again in the Burlington tournament on Friday.
Blue Valley boys keep up hot pace
Despite a slight speed bump to begin the month of January, the Blue Valley boys continue to dominate their 2022-23 schedule.
The Rams (9-1) have won three straight since a 72-64 loss at Clifton-Clyde on Jan. 3. On Monday, they opened the Twin Valley League tournament with a 58-35 win over Washington County to set them up with a semifinal contest against Hanover at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They’ve already beaten the Wildcats this year, winning 64-48 on Dec. 13.
On Jan. 10, Blue Valley defeated Horton 68-58 and bounced back after the Clifton-Clyde defeat with a 60-30 drudging of Wetmore on Jan. 6.
The Rams girls fell to Linn 60-26 Saturday in their first game at the Twin Valley League tournament.
That loss stopped a streak of back-to-back victories, first against Horton 57-50 on Jan. 10 and Wetmore 68-6 on Jan. 6. Blue Valley fell to Clifton-Clyde 55-28 on Jan. 3.
The Rams will rematch with Wetmore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the league tourney.
Frankfort girls stumbling
After winning their first seven games of the season, the Frankfort girls have now lost two of their last three.
The Wildcats (8-2) fell to Washington County 50-41 Monday in their first-round matchup at the Twin Valley League tournament. They will face Centralia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
Last Tuesday, Frankfort bounced back from its first loss of the year — a 50-31 defeat at Hanover on Jan. 6 — with a resounding 73-14 victory at Wetmore. The Wildcats returned from winter break with a 48-43 win over Doniphan West on Jan. 3.
The Frankfort boys ran their losing skid to six in a row Saturday in a 59-36 loss to Axtell in the opening round of the Twin Valley League tournament. The Wildcats (1-9) are now set to take on Wetmore at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
Frankfort lost to the same Wetmore team 57-42 last Tuesday. It fell to Hanover 56-50 on Jan. 6 and Doniphan West 34-31 in overtime on Jan. 3.
Wabaunsee boys end skid
The Wabaunsee boys put an end to a four-game losing streak Friday with a 57-49 home victory over Rock Creek.
A full story on that game is available at themercury.com
Before that, the Chargers (3-4) lost consecutive contests to Silver Lake 52-32 on Jan. 10 and St. Marys 67-64 in overtime on Jan. 6.
They will open the Royal Valley Panther Classic at 5 p.m. Thursday against Chapman.
Meanwhile, the Wabaunsee girls continue to struggle.
The Chargers’ (1-6) 60-22 home loss to Rock Creek Friday was their sixth straight. A full story on that game is available at themercury.com.
Wabaunsee lost 82-13 at Silver Lake last Tuesday and 42-22 at home to St. Marys on Jan. 6.
The Chargers will play Chapman at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Royal Valley Panther Classic.
Riley County plays at Hillsboro tourney
After winning a pair of overtime games last week, the Riley County girls fell to Eureka Tuesday 52-47 in the first round of the Hillsboro Trojan Classic.
On Friday, the Falcons (5-5) outlasted Silver Lake 48-47 in overtime and last Tuesday they got past St. Marys 45-40 in another extra-period game.
They will move on to play in a consolation semifinal game on Thursday.
Riley County fell to Rossville Jan. 6 and started January with a 36-19 home loss to Rock Creek.
On the boys side, the Falcons dropped a 63-46 decision to Hillsboro Tuesday to open the Trojan Classic.
That came after Riley County (3-6) took down Silver Lake 34-32 Friday to end a four game losing streak that dated back to mid-December.
The Falcons fell to St. Marys 65-40 on Jan. 10, Rossville 52-33 on Jan. 6 and Rock Creek 63-37 on Jan. 3.
Riley County will play Friday in a consolation semifinal matchup.
Valley Heights teams in TVL consolations
The Valley Heights girls fell to Hanover 49-32 Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Twin Valley League tournament.
The Mustangs (5-6) opened the tournament Saturday with a 49-35 win over Onaga.
Prior to the beginning of tournament play, they fell to Rossville last Thursday 63-49 and Minneapolis 42-41 last Tuesday. They defeated Troy 50-40 on Jan. 6 and Washington County 52-34 on Jan. 3.
They will play Linn at 6 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.
Following a first-round 55-27 win over Wetmore on Friday, the Valley Heights boys lost to top-seeded Clifton-Clyde 70-38 Monday in the quarterfinals of the Twin Valley League tournament.
The Mustangs (6-5) lost to Rossville 58-55 last Thursday, battled past Minneapolis 52-49 last Tuesday in overtime, fell to Troy 75-51 on Jan. 6 and defeated Washington County 41-29 on Jan. 3.
Valley Heights will take on Troy at 6 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.