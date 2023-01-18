39 Hoobler.jpg
Wamego senior Trista Hoobler (25) eyes the basket for a shot in last Friday’s win over Marysville. She scored 24 points in the game.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

The Wamego girls dropped their first game of the season Tuesday in a 54-48 loss against 5A Bonner Springs at the Tonganoxie Invitational.

Alexis Hecht led the Red Raiders (9-1) with 14 points and four assists, while Trista Hoobler added 12 points, Ashten Pierson had 10, Maya Gallagher had six points and six rebounds, and Rylie Meinhardt had four points, eight rebounds and four assists.