Wabaunsee High held a home basketball tournament this week, hosting Frankfort, Manhattan CHIEF and Northern Heights.
The Chargers split their first two games versus Frankfort on Tuesday before sweeping Manhattan CHIEF on Thursday.
The Wabaunsee girls (2-1), the No. 8 team in Class 2A, lost 44-28 to the Wildcats before rebounding with a 47-46 win over Manhattan CHIEF, winning on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Charger boys (3-0), the No. 3 squad in 2A, beat Frankfort 53-48 on Tuesday, led by 24 points for Brayden Meseke and 13 for Eli Oliver before beating Manhattan CHIEF 72-57 on Thursday, led by 19 points for Cade Oliver, 17 for Meseke, 13 for Eli Oliver and 13 for Ryan Schutter.
Meanwhile, Frankfort, which is ranked No. 9 in 1A-I, swept Northern Heights on Thursday. The Wildcats girls (2-0) won a nailbiter, 29-27, while the boys (1-1) won 45-40.
Individual stats were unavailable for Frankfort.
Wabaunsee will wrap up its tournament versus Northern Heights on Friday while Frankfort will take on Manhattan CHIEF.
Rock Creek vs. Abilene
The Mustangs hosted Abilene on Tuesday, and the Rock Creek girls got a 49-30 win while the boys lost 68-27.
The Mustangs (1-1) grabbed a 17-5 lead after the first quarter before getting outscored by six in the second and third quarters. Rock Creek closed strong, winning the fourth quarter 16-3 to clinch the win.
Brooklyn Goehring had 16 points to lead the Mustangs, followed by 11 for Grace Gehl and eight for Claire Matzke.
Meanwhile, the boys (0-2) only trailed by six after a quarter before Abilene (No. 6 in Class 4A) outscored Rock Creek 50-12 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Ethan Burgess led Rock Creek with nine points, followed by six for Logan Sturdy and five each for Daegen Vinduska and Grant Dugan.
Up next, the Mustangs will travel to Council Grove on Friday.
Wamego at Sabetha
Wamego split in its season opener at Sabetha on Tuesday. The No. 10 team in 4A, the Red Raider girls won 52-29 while the boys fell 43-37.
Burk Springer had 13 points, three assists and four steals for the Wamego boys — ranked No. 8 in 4A — while Jake Fritz had a double-double with 10 points and 17 rebounds and Ledjor Rowden had 10 points.
Stats for the Red Raider girls were unavailable.
Up next, Wamego travels to Atchison on Friday.
Valley Heights vs. Marysville
Valley Heights split on the road at Marysville on Tuesday.
The Mustang girls (2-0) won 39-21 while the boys (0-2) lost 66-26.
Valley Heights will travel north to Belleville on Friday to take on Republic County.