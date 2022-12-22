Wamego girls’ basketball wrapped up the December portion of its schedule last Friday with a 59-28 home win over Clay Center.
The Red Raiders (5-0) got 15 points from Maya Gallagher and went 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Ashten Pierson and Sara Springer each added 12 points, with all of Springer’s points coming on 3-pointers. Alexis Hecht had eight points, five steals and four assists.
Last Tuesday, Wamego picked up a 68-43 road win at Chapman behind 24 points from Hoobler. Gallagher and Hecht had nine points apiece.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders boys picked up a pair of wins to move to 4-1.
Wamego beat Clay Center 76-46 at home. Spencer Hecht tallied 19 points on four 3-pointers, while Dusty Monroe added 13, Emory Wolfe and 11 and Drew Pettay had 10.
The Red Raiders also took down Chapman on the road last Tuesday. Wolfe led the way with 22 points. Joey Shea nearly had a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Pettay had another 10 points.
Both the Wamego girls and boys will return to action following winter break when they travel to take on St. Marys on Jan. 3.
Rock Creek girls stay undefeated
The Rock Creek girls kept their unbeaten start to the year going with two wins last week.
The Mustangs (5-0) beat Wabaunsee 40-35 last Friday. A full story on that game is available at themercury.com.
Last Tuesday, they opened league play with a 40-29 win over St. Marys.
The Rock Creek boys improved to 3-2 with a 51-45 win over Wabaunsee last Friday. A full story on that game is available at themercury.com
The Mustangs fell at home to St. Marys 44-41 last Tuesday.
Rock Creek’s boys’ and girls’ teams will play at Riley County Jan. 3.
Blue Valley boys keep winning
The Blue Valley boys closed out December with a 6-0 record.
The Rams used a monstrous first half to take down Linn 82-51 on Tuesday.
On Monday, Blue Valley got a 61-43 road win over Frankfort. Ryan Stevens paced the Rams with 16 points, while Jaylyn Pleasant and Skyler Zoeller each had 10.
Blue Valley also beat Hanover on the road 64-48 last Tuesday.
The Rams girls fell to Linn 55-42 Tuesday to drop to 1-5 on the year. They also lost to Frankfort 68-39 on Monday and Hanover 55-22 last Tuesday.
Blue Valley will play at Clifton-Clyde on Jan. 3.
Frankfort girls now 6-0
The Frankfort girls’ 68-39 win over Blue Valley Monday concluded their first semester with a 6-0 mark.
Hattie Gros led the Wildcats with 19 points while Sydney Wapp contributed 17.
Last Tuesday, Frankfort beat Valley Heights 40-36.
The Wildcats boys fell to 1-5 with a pair of losses.
They dropped a 61-43 decision to Blue Valley on Monday. Ty Smith scored 15 points for the Wildcats.
Frankfort also lost to Valley Heights 55-26 last Tuesday. Smith again led the Wildcats with 10 points.
Frankfort will host Doniphan West on Jan. 3.
Riley County splits with Beloit
The Riley County girls raced past Beloit at home 49-21 Monday to improve to 3-2 on the year.
The Falcons fell at Clay Center 46-28 last Tuesday.
The Riley County boys lost to Beloit 53-28 Monday after beat Clay Center 47-45 last Tuesday. Jake Lambert led the Falcons (2-4) with 17 points against the Tigers while Eli Harmison had 14 points and nine boards.
Riley County will host Rock Creek on Jan. 3.
Valley Heights boys win 2
The Valley Heights boys won two games last week, pushing their record to 3-2 headed into winter break.
The Mustangs cruised past Doniphan West 60-40 last Friday. They beat Frankfort 55-26 at home last Tuesday. Royce Eckstrum led the way with 16 points against the Wildcats. Logan Gray had 12 points and Jayden DeWalt had 10.
The Valley Heights girls (2-3) fell to Doniphan West 38-37 last Friday after losing to Frankfort 40-36 last Tuesday.
The Mustangs will play at Washington County Jan. 3.
Wabaunsee games postponed
Wabaunsee postponed its Thursday games with Axtell because of winter weather. The school will announced a makeup game at a later date.
The Chargers boys (2-2) fell to Rock Creek 51-45 last Friday, while the girls (1-3) lost 40-35. Full recaps for both games are available at themercury.com.