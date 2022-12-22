65 McKee.jpg
Wamego’s Kirby McKee (4) maneuvers the ball around the Clay Center defender during a game last Friday.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Wamego girls’ basketball wrapped up the December portion of its schedule last Friday with a 59-28 home win over Clay Center.

The Red Raiders (5-0) got 15 points from Maya Gallagher and went 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Ashten Pierson and Sara Springer each added 12 points, with all of Springer’s points coming on 3-pointers. Alexis Hecht had eight points, five steals and four assists.