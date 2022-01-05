Rock Creek and Riley County renewed their Mid-East League rivalry to kick off the 2022 portion of the season. Both Mustang teams came away with close home wins.
The Rock Creek girls (6-0) are one of four teams in Class 4A still undefeated, and despite a challenge from the Falcons Tuesday night, the Mustangs pulled away in the second half, winning 40-34.
Riley County (1-4) led 23-18 at the half and held a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Mustangs kicked into gear and outscored the Falcons 10-2 in the final period to secure the win.
Lexi DeWeese and Brooklyn Goehring each had 10 points for Rock Creek, followed by Grace Gehl, who had nine.
C.J. Rignell had 15 for Riley County and Hailey Sharp had eight.
Meanwhile, the Mustang boys (1-5) had struggled to get off the skid through the first part of the 2021-22 season, but finally broke through on Tuesday, winning 68-64 for their first victory.
Rock Creek held a 32-25 lead at halftime, but a 22-13 third quarter for the Falcons (1-4) gave them a two-point lead heading into the final stanza.
The Mustangs won the fourth quarter, 23-17, to finally get into the win column this season.
Logan Sturdy had 23 points, followed by 10 each for Ethan Burgess and Dalton Whitworth. Grant Dugan had nine.
Camden Foltz had 15, followed by 14 for Kolton Payne and 12 for Korin Koenig.
Up next, Rock Creek will travel to Silver Lake on Friday. Riley County will host Rossville.
Wamego splits at home versus St. Marys
Wamego split versus St. Marys at home Tuesday.
The undefeated Wamego girls (6-0) won 81-49, while the boys (4-2) fell 53-41 to a talented Bears team.
Jake Fritz had 15 points for the Red Raider boys, followed by nine for Ledjor Rowden and eight for Burk Springer.
Individual stats for the Wamego girls were unavailable as of press time.
Wamego will host NCKL-foe Concordia on Friday.
Valley Heights sweeps at home versus Washington Co.
The Valley Heights girls (6-0) remained perfect after a 54-23 blowout victory over Washington County at home Tuesday, while the boys (1-5) picked up their first win of the season, topping the Tigers 58-31.
Cat Toerber had 16 points to lead the Mustang girls, followed by 13 for Maddy Vermetten and 12 for Emma Yungeberg.
Individual stats were unavailable for the Valley Heights boys as of press time.
Blue Valley- Randolph swept by Clifton-Clyde
Both Blue Valley boys and girls teams fell at home to Clifton-Clyde on Tuesday.
The Ram girls (1-4) had a huge night from Breanna Young. The senior point guard had 18 points. Kirsten Allison had 7.
Individual stats were unavailable for the Blue Valley boys (1-4).
The Rams will travel to Wetmore on Friday.