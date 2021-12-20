IMG_0098.JPG

Rock Creek senior Grace Gehl (24) goes up for a shot Friday night. She contributed 14 points in the Mustangs’ road win at Wabaunsee.

 Courtesy of Misty Vinduska

The Wabaunsee and Rock Creek boys and girls split on Friday in Alma.

The Charger boys (5-0), ranked 2nd in Class 2A, won 64-50 while the Rock Creek girls (5-0), ranked 9th in 4A, won 48-29.

Brayden Meseke had 24 points and Cade Oliver had 22 in the win for the Charger boys. Stats for the Rock Creek boys (0-5) were unavailable as of press time.

For the Mustang girls, Brooklyn Goehring had 16 points and Grace Gehl had 14.

Sophomore Kaci Meseke had 10 followed by 7 for Kaelyn Conrad for Wabaunsee (3-2).

Both teams now head into their respective winter breaks. Rock Creek will open the new year at home versus Riley County on Jan. 4 while Wabaunsee will host St. Marys on Friday, Jan. 7.

Valley Heights vs. Doniphan West

The Valley Heights girls (5-0) continued their unbeaten streak on Friday versus Doniphan West, while the boys (0-5) fell just short of their first win.

The Mustang girls won 53-36 led by 18 points from Cat Toerber and 15 from Emma Yungeberg.

The Valley Heights boys fell 56-53 in double overtime.

Both teams ended regulation tied at 46 and the first overtime tied at 50 before Doniphan West outscored Valley Heights 6-3 down the stretch to wrap up the win.

Trenton L’Ecuyer had 15 points followed by 14 for Trayton Claycamp.

Valley Heights will return from winter break to host Troy on Jan. 4.

Blue Valley-Randolph vs. Troy

Both Blue Valley teams fell at Troy on Friday.

The Ram boys (1-3) lost 61-46 while the girls (1-3) dropped a close one, 41-39.

Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.

Blue Valley will travel to Wetmore when they get back from winter break on Friday, Jan. 7.