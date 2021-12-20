Area basketball roundup: Rock Creek girls, Wabaunsee boys get wins Staff reports Dec 20, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Creek senior Grace Gehl (24) goes up for a shot Friday night. She contributed 14 points in the Mustangs’ road win at Wabaunsee. Courtesy of Misty Vinduska Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wabaunsee and Rock Creek boys and girls split on Friday in Alma.The Charger boys (5-0), ranked 2nd in Class 2A, won 64-50 while the Rock Creek girls (5-0), ranked 9th in 4A, won 48-29.Brayden Meseke had 24 points and Cade Oliver had 22 in the win for the Charger boys. Stats for the Rock Creek boys (0-5) were unavailable as of press time.For the Mustang girls, Brooklyn Goehring had 16 points and Grace Gehl had 14.Sophomore Kaci Meseke had 10 followed by 7 for Kaelyn Conrad for Wabaunsee (3-2).Both teams now head into their respective winter breaks. Rock Creek will open the new year at home versus Riley County on Jan. 4 while Wabaunsee will host St. Marys on Friday, Jan. 7.Valley Heights vs. Doniphan WestThe Valley Heights girls (5-0) continued their unbeaten streak on Friday versus Doniphan West, while the boys (0-5) fell just short of their first win.The Mustang girls won 53-36 led by 18 points from Cat Toerber and 15 from Emma Yungeberg.The Valley Heights boys fell 56-53 in double overtime.Both teams ended regulation tied at 46 and the first overtime tied at 50 before Doniphan West outscored Valley Heights 6-3 down the stretch to wrap up the win.Trenton L’Ecuyer had 15 points followed by 14 for Trayton Claycamp.Valley Heights will return from winter break to host Troy on Jan. 4.Blue Valley-Randolph vs. TroyBoth Blue Valley teams fell at Troy on Friday.The Ram boys (1-3) lost 61-46 while the girls (1-3) dropped a close one, 41-39.Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.Blue Valley will travel to Wetmore when they get back from winter break on Friday, Jan. 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Height Rock Creek Boys Sport Overtime Valley Doniphan West Win More from this section Steven M. Sipple: Brown says Whipple not only can coach QBs, he was 'clutch' as one, too +9 Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan headlines stacked Arizona Wildcats 2022 recruiting class Montana State advances to national championship with win over South Dakota State Latest News K-State women looking for replacement following COVID cancellation by Illinois-Chicago RCPD will now require captains to have college degrees Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days Lee, Glenn earn Big 12 weekly honors Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe COLUMN | Saturday's win over Oregon the signature win of Jeff Mittie's tenure at K-State Manhattan boys and girls wrestling compete in Nebraska Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateJunction City remains under boil water advisory after storm damages water plantK-State football adds 13 players on early signing daySTORM RECAP | Cleanup continues, events rescheduled after Wednesday severe weatherRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingButler: Police officers couldn't get into Tate's at first after shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads City Maintenance Manhattan Help Bulletin