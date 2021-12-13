IMG_0163.JPG

Senior Brooklyn Goehring (3) drives the ball around a defender in Rock Creek’s game versus Clay Center on Dec. 3. Geohring led the Mustangs with 14 points Friday in their win at Council Grove.

 Courtesy of Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek’s girls stayed perfect Friday evening, beating Council Grove 47-39 in its first road game of the season.

Brooklyn Goehring led the Mustangs (3-0) with 14 points, 11 from Grace Gehl and and nine from Lexi DeWeese.

Meanwhile, the boys (0-3) fell 60-48. Grant Dugan had 12 points, Daegan Vinduska had nine and Logan Sturdy and Yanci Spiller each had nine.

The Mustangs host St. Marys on Tuesday.

Riley County at Silver Lake

Both Riley County teams fell at Silver Lake on Friday.

The Falcon girls (0-2) lost 55-27, led by eight points from Hailey Sharp and seven for CJ Rignell.

The boys (1-1) fell 52-41, led by Zak Zeller’s 14 points.

Up next, the Falcons will host Clay Center on Tuesday.

Valley Heights at Republic County

The Valley Heights girls (3-0) stayed undefeated Friday evening, winning 56-13 at Republic County while the Mustang boys (0-3) narrowly lost, 33-31.

Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.

Up next, Valley Heights will travel to Frankfort on Tuesday.

Wabaunsee vs. Northern Heights

The Wabaunsee boys’ and girls’ teams split the final games of their home tournament Friday versus Northern Heights.

The Charger girls (2-2) lost 58-36 while the boys (4-0) won 68-29, securing a first-place tournament finish.

For the boys, Cade Oliver had 28 points, Eli Oliver had 16 and Zach Frank had 10.

Individual stats were unavailable for the Wabaunsee girls as of press time.

Up next, the Chargers host Rock Creek.

Frankfort vs. Manhattan C.H.I.E.F.

The Frankfort boys and girls both got wins over Manhattan C.H.I.E.F. on Friday to close Wabaunsee’s tournament.

The girls (4-0) won 35-27, while the boys (3-1) won 65-62 in overtime. The Wildcat girls won the tournament title, winning all three of their games throughout the week.

Individual stats were unavailable.

Up next, Frankfort hosts Valley Heights on Tuesday.