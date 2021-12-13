Area basketball roundup: Rock Creek girls stay undefeated with win over Council Grove Staff reports Dec 13, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior Brooklyn Goehring (3) drives the ball around a defender in Rock Creek’s game versus Clay Center on Dec. 3. Geohring led the Mustangs with 14 points Friday in their win at Council Grove. Courtesy of Misty Vinduska Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock Creek’s girls stayed perfect Friday evening, beating Council Grove 47-39 in its first road game of the season.Brooklyn Goehring led the Mustangs (3-0) with 14 points, 11 from Grace Gehl and and nine from Lexi DeWeese.Meanwhile, the boys (0-3) fell 60-48. Grant Dugan had 12 points, Daegan Vinduska had nine and Logan Sturdy and Yanci Spiller each had nine.The Mustangs host St. Marys on Tuesday.Riley County at Silver LakeBoth Riley County teams fell at Silver Lake on Friday.The Falcon girls (0-2) lost 55-27, led by eight points from Hailey Sharp and seven for CJ Rignell.The boys (1-1) fell 52-41, led by Zak Zeller’s 14 points.Up next, the Falcons will host Clay Center on Tuesday.Valley Heights at Republic CountyThe Valley Heights girls (3-0) stayed undefeated Friday evening, winning 56-13 at Republic County while the Mustang boys (0-3) narrowly lost, 33-31.Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.Up next, Valley Heights will travel to Frankfort on Tuesday.Wabaunsee vs. Northern HeightsThe Wabaunsee boys’ and girls’ teams split the final games of their home tournament Friday versus Northern Heights.The Charger girls (2-2) lost 58-36 while the boys (4-0) won 68-29, securing a first-place tournament finish.For the boys, Cade Oliver had 28 points, Eli Oliver had 16 and Zach Frank had 10.Individual stats were unavailable for the Wabaunsee girls as of press time.Up next, the Chargers host Rock Creek.Frankfort vs. Manhattan C.H.I.E.F.The Frankfort boys and girls both got wins over Manhattan C.H.I.E.F. on Friday to close Wabaunsee’s tournament.The girls (4-0) won 35-27, while the boys (3-1) won 65-62 in overtime. The Wildcat girls won the tournament title, winning all three of their games throughout the week.Individual stats were unavailable.Up next, Frankfort hosts Valley Heights on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Saints QB Taysom Hill 'should've slid' on his late TD, and Alvin Kamara colorfully agrees +7 Elevated confidence leading Montana State receiver, Bozeman product Lance McCutcheon to breakout season +2 Montana State notebook: Ifanse, McCutcheon reach yardage milestones Latest News Deuce Vaughn named to AP All-America 1st team Manhattan Fire quickly puts out recyclables fire at Howie's Flexibility learned during pandemic will help new K-State graduates, speaker says Police report for Dec. 13, 2021 Rock Creek wrestling beats Riley, wins Onaga Invite Time magazine's "Person of the Year" is Elon Musk Offense, defense come together as Chiefs roll toward LA Where to find old and new holiday TV favorites Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleHere's why Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman made a change at offensive coordinatorBraum's not coming to Manhattan until 2023 at earliestTwo Manhattan teens killed in crash early Sunday morningTwo brothers with multiple child sexual assault charges enter different paths for trialOUR NEIGHBORS | Granddaughter of former KSU president Wefald ready for her next chapterJessica Maree Van HornResidents concerned about big homes being built in older neighborhoodsNew Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has multiple connections to ManhattanRCPD takes 12-year-old into custody after shooting threat at Eisenhower Middle School Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Book Van Bulletin