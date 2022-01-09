After a sweep at the hands of rival Rock Creek earlier in the week, both the Riley County boys’ and girls’ teams handled Rossville on the road Friday.
The Falcon girls (2-4) beat the Lady Dawgs (4-3) by eight points, 48-40.
Hailey Sharp led the way for the Falcons with 17 points.
CJ Rignell had 13 points and Lindsey Roles had 12.
Meanwhile, the Falcon boys (2-5) beat the Rossville boys (1-5) 61-52.
Ty Webber had 17 points followed by 12 for Korin Koenig and 11 for Zak Zeller.
The Falcons will try to carry that positive momentum into their home matchups versus St. Marys.
Wamego sweeps Concordia
The Wamego girls remained unbeaten and the boys bounced back on Friday at home versus Concordia.
The Red Raider girls (7-0), ranked second in Class 4A, easily took down the Panthers (2-6), 53-21.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Meanwhile, the Wamego boys (5-2) fended off Concordia (6-2) 54-42.
Jake Fritz had 13 points and five rebounds.
Ledjor Rowden had 13 and Burk Springer had eight points and four assists.
Wamego hosted Abilene, whose boys’ team ranks seventh in 4A, on Tuesday.
Wabaunsee swept on the road
The Wabaunsee boys and girls both struggled on the road at St. Marys on Friday. The Charger girls (2-4) fell to the Lady Bears (3-4) 56-43.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Wabaunsee boys (5-1), ranked second in 2A, fell 68-49 to the No. 3 in 2A Bears (6-1).
Brayden Meseke had 21 points followed by 11 for Eli Oliver and 10 for Cade Oliver.
The Chargers hosted Silver Lake on Tuesday.
Rock Creek goes 1-1 at Silver Lake
Both the Rock Creek boys and girls fell at Silver Lake on Friday.
The Mustang girls (6-1), ranked seventh in 4A, lost their first game of the season, falling 53-49 to the Eagles (6-0) who are the fifth-ranked team in 3A.
Grace Gehl had 17 points and was the lone Mustang in double figures, while Kya Klingenberg had eight.
Meanwhile, the boys (1-6) fell 52-39.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Rock Creek traveled to Rossville on Tuesday.
Valley Heights splits against Troy
The No. 3 team in Class 2A, the Valley Heights girls (7-0), kept its early season success going Friday, beating Troy (2-4) 71-30.
The Valley Heights boys (1-6) fell to the Trojans (4-2) by a dozen points, 54-42.
Cat Toerber led the Mustang girls with 20 points, followed by 14 from Emma Yungeberg and 12 from Kaylee Skalla.
Trayton Claycamp paced the boys’ team with 13 points, followed by Trenton L’Ecuyer with 12.
Valley Heights hosted Minneapolis on Tuesday.
Frankfort swept at home versus Hanover
Both Frankfort teams fell at home versus Hanover on Friday.
The Frankfort boys (5-2), ranked No. 7 in 1A-I, lost 55-42 while the No. 10 girls (4-3) lost 59-45. The Hanover boys are the top-ranked team in 1A-II and the girls are third.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Frankfort hosted Wetmore on Tuesday.
BV-Randolph girls top Wetmore
The Blue Valley girls (2-3) bounced back after two straight losses by winning at Wetmore 44-33.
The Ram boys (1-5) lost 53-35.
Breanna Young had 20 for the Blue Valley girls and Kirsten Allison had 13.
Individual stats were unavailable for the boys.
The Blue Valley squads traveled to Linn on Tuesday.