Area basketball roundup: Riley County and Wabaunsee split Staff reports Jan 31, 2022 Riley County girls got a win over Mid-East League foe Wabaunsee on Friday while the fifth-ranked in 2A Charger boys beat the Falcons on their home court.The Falcon girls (5-5) won 40-22 led by 22 points for Hailey Sharp. Wabaunsee's (3-9) Karli Meseke led the Chargers with 9.Meanwhile, the Charger boys (10-2) beat Riley County (4-6) 54-50.Korin Koenig led the way for the Falcons with 14 and Kolton Payne had 13.Individual stats were unavailable for Wabaunsee.The Chargers will host Lyndon Tuesday while the Falcons will host Marysville.Valley Heights girls win, boys lose vs. WetmoreThe No. 2 in 2A Valley Heights girls continue cruise on Friday versus Wetmore while the Mustang boys came up short.The Valley Heights girls (12-1) took down the Cardinals (2-10) 61-25.Cat Toerber led the way with 16 points followed by 11 for both Emma Yungeberg and Kaylee Skalla.The Mustang boys (3-10) fell 48-35 to Wetmore (8-6) despite a strong 16-point fourth quarter.Trenton L'Ecuyer led the way with 11 points.The Mustangs will host Hanover on Tuesday.Frankfort boys take down Clifton-Clyde, girls loseFrankfort boys and girls splits at Clifton-Clyde on Friday.The Frankfort boys (10-4) won 48-35 over the Eagles (10-4), ranked eighth in 1A.Three Wildcats scored in double-figures led by Caden Dalinghaus had 14. Samuel Gros had 13 and Ethan Armstrong had 10.The Frankfort girls (8-4) lost 34-29 just a week after beating the Eagles (11-4) 47-29 in the Twin Valley Tournament.Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.The Wildcats will travel to Troy on Friday.BV-Randolph boys beat to Don. West, girls fall to LinnBlue Valley-Randolph boys and girls took on two different opponents last weekend and came away with two different results.The Ram boys (4-7) hosted Doniphan West (6-6) on Friday and won 55-34 while the Blue Valley girls (3-5) traveled to Linn (8-4) on Saturday and lost 59-28.Individual stats for both games were unavailable as of press time.Up next, Blue Valley will travel to Onaga on Friday.