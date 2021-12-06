Valley Heights and Riley County split to open the season Friday, with the Valley Heights girls winning comfortably, 51-29, while the Riley County boys won 54-25.
The Lady Mustangs, led by 21 points from junior Emma Yungeberg, outscored the Riley girls 23-2 in the first quarter and cruised from there on its way to a 1-0 record.
Brooke Porter chipped in 10 points as well for the Valley Heights victory.
Senior Falcon center Lindsay Roles led Riley County with 10, followed by nine points from junior point guard CJ Rignell.
Ty Webber led the Falcons with 15 points, while Kolton Payne had 12.
Individual stats were unavailable for the Mustang boys as of press time.Valley Heights will travel to Marysville on Tuesday and Riley County will travel to Silver Lake on Friday.
Rock Creek vs. Clay Center
The Rock Creek boys and girls split versus Clay Center to open their seasons Friday.
The Mustang girls won 38-32, while the boys fell 58-46.
The Rock Creek girls held the Tigers to just four points in the second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime.
The Mustangs extended that lead to 12 after the third, and then held on tight in the fourth quarter as Clay Center outscored them 13-7.
Brooklyn Goehring and Grace Gehl each had 11 points.
The Rock Creek boys also held a lead at halftime, but a nightmare 19-2 third quarter wiped that away.
The Mustangs outscored Clay Center 18-16 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make a difference.
Logan Sturdy had eight points and Daegen Vinduska had seven.Up next, the Mustangs will host Abilene on Tuesday.
BV-Randolph vs. Wetmore
Both Blue Valley boys’ and girls’ basketball lost their season openers versus Wetmore.
The Lady Rams (0-1) lost 39-36, led by junior shooting guard Landry Zoeller, who had 22 of Blue Valley’s points.
Senior forward Brianna Williams had seven points.The Lady Rams trailed by just a point at halftime, but a third quarter where Blue Valley hit just one shot put the Rams in a hole they weren’t able to crawl out of.
The Blue Valley boys fell 47-39. Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Up next, the Rams will host Onaga on Friday.
Wabaunsee at Axtell
Both Wabaunsee High teams got season-opening wins at Axtell.
The Charger girls won 49-29, led by Kara Hafenstine’s 22 points.
The Wabaunsee boys won 53-36 behind 25 points from Brayden Meseke and 14 for Cade Oliver.
Up next, the Chargers will play in their home tournament this week, playing games Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Frankfort at Pawnee City
Both Frankfort teams easily won on the road Friday at Pawnee City.
The Wildcat girls won 57-17, while the boys won 58-29. Individual stats were unavailable for either team as of press time.
Up next, Frankfort will compete in Wabaunsee’s home tournament, where the Wildcats will face Northern Heights on Tuesday, MHK-Chief on Thursday and Wabaunsee on Friday.