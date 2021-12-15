The Rock Creek boys’ and girls’ basketball teams split at home versus St. Marys Tuesday evening.
The girls, ranked ninth in Class 4A, won 68-46, while the boys fell to the Bears — the No. 3 squad in Class 2A — 55-36.
Grace Gehl turned in a huge performance for the Rock Creek girls (4-0) scoring 27 points off 13 baskets and a free throw while Lexi DeWeese had 17.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs boys (0-4) did not have a double-digit scorer but Logan Sturdy and Daegen Vinduska led the way with eight points apiece.
Up next, the Mustangs will travel to Wabaunsee on Friday.
Riley Co. vs. Clay Center
Both Riley County teams fell at home to Clay Center on Tuesday. The boys lost 71-54 while the Falcon girls lost 41-27.
Korin Koenig and Kolton Payne led the way for the Falcons with 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Zak Zeller and AJ Wilane each had nine.
Individual stats for the Riley County girls were unavailable as of press time.
Up next, the Falcons travel to Beloit on Friday.
Valley Heights at Frankfort
Valley Heights and Frankfort girls and boys split Tuesday evening.
The Valley Heights girls (4-0), ranked No. 3 in 2A, won a tight, 42-37 game over the Wildcatt girls (4-1), while the Frankfort boys (5-0), ranked No. 6 in 1A-I, won comfortably over the Mustang boys (0-4), 56-34.
In the boys’ game, Samuel Gros had 19 points and Caden Dalinghaus had 12 for Frankfort, while Logan Grey had 10 and Trayton Claycamp had nine for Valley Heights.
Stats were unavailable for the girls’ game as of press time.
Up next, the Mustangs will host Doniphan West on Friday.
The Wildcats are done for 2021 and will pick back up Jan. 4, when they travel to Doniphan West.
Blue Valley-Randolph vs. Hanover
Both the Blue Valley boys and girls lost Tuesday afternoon at home versus 1A-power Hanover.
The Ram girls (1-2) fell 55-31 while the boys lost 50-37.
Landry Zoeller (14 points) Breanna Young (10) paced the Blue Valley girls. Individual stats were unavailable for the Blue Valley boys (1-2). Up next, the Rams will close the 2021 portion of their season by traveling to Troy on Friday.
KBCA rankings
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) released its latest batch of rankings Tuesday.
Both Wamego teams have dropped out of the Class 4A rankings, while the undefeated Rock Creek girls now are ninth in 4A.
In 2A, the Valley Heights girls moved from No. 5 to No. 3, while the Wabaunsee girls dropped out of the top 10.
The Wabaunsee boys rose from third to second.
In 1A Division I, the undefeated Frankfort boys now are No. 6, up three spots from last week.
No other area teams were ranked in this week’s poll.