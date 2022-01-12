The Frankfort High girls were successful at home versus Wetmore on Tuesday, while the Wildcat boys struggled.
The Frankfort girls (5-3) beat Wetmore (2-7) 55-35.
Hattie Gros’ 19 points marked a team high, while Kayla Cornelison had 11. Emma Hardwick and Tara Stowell both had eight.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat boys (5-3) fell 50-43 to the Cardinal boys (5-4).
All of Frankfort’s point came from four players, led by 12 from Samuel Gros. Keller Olson had 11 and Ethan Armstrong and Caden Dalinghaus each had 10.
Up next, Frankfort will travel to Valley Heights on Friday.
Riley County splits with St. Marys
Riley County traveled to Mid-East League foe St. Marys on Tuesday and came away with a win for the Falcon girls and a loss for the boys.
The Falcon girls (3-4) beat the Lady Bears (3-5) 42-35, led by 16 points for CJ Rignell and 11 for Hailey Sharp.
The Falcon boys (2-5) lost 74-52 to the St. Marys boys (7-1), who are ranked second in Class 2A.
Korin Koenig had 18 points and Kolton Payne had 17.
The Falcons host Rossville on Friday.
Valley Heights girls handle Minneapolis
The Valley Heights girls kept their undefeated dominance going this season while the boys fell just short in overtime.
The Mustang girls (8-0), ranked third in 2A, beat Minneapolis (7-3) 64-43.
Emma Yungeberg went off, scoring 27 points. Cat Toerber chipped in 15.
The Valley Heights boys (1-7), meanwhile, fell 47-46 in overtime to the Lions (2-7). The loss is the Mustangs’ second overtime defeat this season.
Caden Parker had 17 points followed by 14 for Trenton L’Ecuyer.
The Mustangs travel to Rossville on Thursday.
Wabaunsee splits versus Silver Lake
The Wabaunsee boys bounced back after their loss at St. Marys last week to beat Silver Lake, while the girls came up short.
The Charger boys (6-1), the No. 5 team in 2A, beat the Eagles (4-3) 52-49, led by Brayden Meseke, who had 22 points and the go-ahead 3 with barely a second to play.
Eli Oliver had 10 points.
Meanwhile, the Wabaunsee girls (2-5) fell 55-23 to the No. 5 squad in 3A, Silver Lake.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Wabaunsee travels to Rock Creek on Friday.
Blue Valley-Randolph boys beat Linn
The Blue Valley boys (2-5) beat Linn (2-6) 55-36.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Blue Valley girls (2-3) did not play.
The Rams will host Wakefield on Tuesday.
Rock Creek sweeps Rossville
Rossville handled the Rock Creek girls’ and boys’ basketball teams Tuesday night.
The Rock Creek girls (7-1), ranked eighth in 4A, topped the Dawgs (4-4) 51-45.
Lexi DeWeese led the way with 14, while Grace Gehl had 12 and Brynn McFall had 12 off of the bench.
Meanwhile, the Mustang boys (2-6) beat Rossville (1-6) 61-43.
Daegen Vinduska had 15 points in the win and Zac Becker had 13 rebounds.
The Mustangs host Valley Heights on Thursday.
Wamego splits versus Abilene
The Wamego boys came up just short versus a talented Abilene team in overtime on Tuesday, while the Red Raider girls dispatched the Cowgirls with ease.
The Red Raider boys (5-3), ranked ninth in 4A, fell 58-52 to No. 6 Abilene in three overtimes.
Jake Fritz had 17 points and six rebounds, along with nine from Burk Springer and eight from Ledjor Rowden.
The undefeated Red Raider girls (8-0), ranked second in 4A, ran Abilene (1-7) out of the gym, winning 69-32.
Paige Donnelly had 27 points in the win.
The Red Raiders host Marysville on Friday.