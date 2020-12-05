The Frankfort boys' basketball team opened its season on a good note Friday night, downing Pawnee City 50-20.
The Wildcats did most of their scoring in the first half, tallying 34 points. Gavin Cornelison led all scorers with 18 points in the game. Frankfort also shut out Pawnee City in the third quarter and only allowed its opponent to score three points in the second quarter.
Frankfort next travels to Wabaunsee on Tuesday for a tournament. The Wildcats will play Northern Heights.
Frankfort girls' basketball routs Pawnee City
The Frankfort girls' basketball team had little trouble with Pawnee City on Friday, as the Wildcats won easily 54-16.
Lydia Loiseau had a phenomenal game, leading all scorers with 20 points. Mariah Broxterman also played well, scoring 14. Frankfort didn't allow Pawnee City to score for the entire first quarter.
Frankfort will travel to face Northern Heights Tuesday for its next game at the Wabaunsee tournament.
Wabaunsee girls' basketball thrashes Axtell
The Wabaunsee girls' basketball team opened its season in style, crushing Axtell 55-14 on Friday.
Lauren Schutter was dominant, scoring 22 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds. She also contributed five blocks and four steals.
Madisyn Wertzberger also played well, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Blue Valley boys' basketball falls in overtime
The Blue Valley-Randolph boys' basketball team suffered a narrow loss Friday to Wetmore, falling 50-49.
Wetmore had three players in double figures for scoring in the game. Blue Valley had a chance to win the game as time expired, but the winning shot didn't fall.
Blue Valley girls' basketball trounced by Wetmore
The Blue Valley-Randolph girls' basketball team struggled Friday night against Wetmore, falling 52-18.
The Rams only had four players score in the game and were shut out in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Wetmore also only had four players score, but three of those players finished in double digits.