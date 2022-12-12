Rock Creek girls’ basketball edged past Council Grove 35-33 on the road Friday to reach a 3-0 record.
Last Tuesday, Rock Creek stomped Abilene 52-29 in another road victory. Becca Conrow scored 12 points and Kya Klingenberg joined her in double-figures with 11. Brynn McFall added nine and Kinley Ebert had eight.
The Mustangs opened the year with a 37-27 win at Clay Center. Conrow scored 12 and Ebert had eight as they made eight 3-pointers in the game.
The Rock Creek boys are off to a 2-1 start this season after a road win on Friday.
The Mustangs outscored Council Grove 31-21 in the second half en route to a 64-50 victory.
Coley Burgess scored 22 points, while Daegen Vinduska and Dalton Whitworth each put up 13.
That win exorcised some of the demons from a 60-33 loss to Abilene last Tuesday, Rock Creek’s first loss of the year.
However, the Mustangs opened the season Dec. 2 with a 55-53 overtime win at Clay Center. Vinduska got a late steal and found David Wilkinson for the game-winning shot as time expired.
Logan Sturdy scored 15, Ethan Burgess added 12 and Coley Burgess had 11 as Rock Creek overcame a 10-3 deficit after the first quarter to pull out the come-from-behind victory.
After opening with three straight road contests, the Mustangs boys and girls will open at home Tuesday when they host St. Marys.
Wamego girls off to hot start
The Wamego girls moved to 3-0 Friday when it crushed Tonganoxie on the road 67-15.
The Red Raiders led 44-3 at halftime as they eased to the victory. Ashten Pierson put up 20 points and Alexis Hecht added 10.
That followed on the heels of a 50-28 home win against Sabetha last Tuesday. Trista Hoobler led Wamego with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sara Springer had 10 points and made two triples while Alexis Hecht had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pierson added eight points and Rylie Meinhardt had eight boards.
The Red Raiders opened the year with a 57-52 win over Topeka High, which finished last season 20-3 and reached the 6A state tournament. Hecht put up 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Pierson had 14 points and Maya Gallagher had eight rebounds.
The Wamego boys spread the points around Friday night in a 38-37 win at Tonganoxie.
No one scored in double figures for the Red Raiders (2-1) but several contributed. Colin Donahue led with nine points, while Spencer Hecht, Emory Wolfe, Dusty Monroe and Joey Shea each had six. Shea added six rebounds while Drew Pettay had five boards and five assists to go along with his five points.
On Tuesday, Wamego fell at home to Sabetha 55-37.
Hecht paced the Red Raiders with nine points. Pettay and Wolfe scored eight apiece and Monroe had seven. Donahue added four steals.
Wamego opened the year Dec. 1 with a 62-47 home win over 6A Topeka High thanks to Wolfe’s and Shea’s double-doubles.
Wolfe scored 18 points (and went 8-of-8 from the foul line) while grabbing 11 rebounds. Shea had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Monroe had 13 points and four boards.
Both Red Raiders teams will travel to play Chapman on Tuesday.
Frankfort girls stay unbeaten
The Frankfort girls' 49-17 win over Northern Heights Friday ran its winning streak to four.
The Wildcats (4-0) took first place at the Wabaunsee tournament with the victory. They knocked off Wabaunsee 52-29 Thursday behind 19 points from Breleigh Ebert to go with eight each from Sydney Wapp and Hattie Gros.
On Tuesday, Frankfort took down Manhattan CHIEF 59-15. Emma Hardwick scored 17 points and Gros had 14.
The Wildcats started the year with a 59-12 win over Pawnee City (Nebraska) on Dec. 2. Gros paced them with 14 points, Tana Stowell had 12 and Wapp had 10.
Ty Smith scored 28 points Friday as the Frankfort boys edged out Northern Heights 50-49 to pick up their first win of the season.
However, that win came on the heels of three straight losses. The Wildcats (1-3) struggled to score Thursday in a 59-16 loss at Wabaunsee. Lane Loiseau had nine points as only four Frankfort players scored in the game.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats fell to Manhattan CHIEF 68-25. Smith paced Frankfort with eight points.
The Wildcats opened the year with a 60-44 home loss to Pawnee City (Nebraska) on Dec. 2. Trent Hardin led the way with 12 points while Carter Olson had 11.
The Frankfort boys and girls will play at Valley Heights on Tuesday.
Blue Valley boys get OT win
Ryan Stevens’ 3-pointer as time expired in overtime delivered the Blue Valley boys a 64-63 win over Troy on Saturday.
Stevens scored 27 points and buried seven triples in the game.
Last weekend, the Rams (3-0) eased through the Onaga Preseason Invitational.
They raced past Onaga 60-43 last Saturday after beating Wetmore 46-34 last Friday.
The Blue Valley girls fell to Troy 46-27 Saturday to push its record to 1-2 on the year.
The Rams lost to Onaga 50-29 at the Buffaloes’ home tournament on Dec. 3 but started the season with a 52-28 victory over Wetmore on Dec. 2.
The Blue Valley boys and girls will travel to take on Hanover Tuesday.
Wabaunsee boys drop 1st game
The Wabaunsee boys won two straight to start the 2022-23 season before falling to Manhattan CHIEF 56-34 on Friday.
The Chargers (2-1) led CHIEF 12-10 after the first quarter before being outscored 17-7 and 12-5 in the third and fourth periods.
On Thursday, Wabaunsee throttled Frankfort 59-16 behind 17 points from Ryan Schutter and nine each from Logan Clark and Cole Frank.
The Chargers held the Wildcats to four points in each period while scoring 22, 11, 19 and seven respectively.
Wabaunsee opened the year last Tuesday with a 45-38 home win over Northern Heights.
The Chargers girls struggled to find the bottom of the net Friday in a 41-24 home tournament loss to Manhattan CHIEF.
Wabaunsee (1-2) shot 18% from the field and 7% from long-distance in the loss, its second second of the season.
The Chargers fell to Frankfort on Thursday 52-29. Alexus Ford paced the Chargers with nine points while Karli Meseke had six.
Wabaunsee started off the season with a 48-22 victory against Northern Heights last Tuesday.
Both Chargers teams will play at Rock Creek on Friday.
Riley County girls win 2 to open
The Riley County girls' 45-38 home loss to Silver Lake Friday snapped a two-game winning streak to start the year.
The Falcons (2-1) suffocated Concordia 34-9 last Tuesday after beating Valley Heights 39-36 on Dec. 1.
The Riley County boys have dropped two in a row after a season-opening win.
The Falcons (1-2) fell at home to Silver Lake 53-41 Friday Eli Harmison scored 10, Jake Lambert had nine Trent Webber had seven.
Concordia got the best of Riley County last Tuesday 45-31.
The Falcons started off with a 41-36 victory over Valley Heights on Dec. 1. Lambert had 12 points, Reese Yoder had 11 and Harmison had eight.
Riley County will head out on the road for the first time this year when the boys and girls play at Clay Center on Tuesday.
Valley Heights girls win 2 in a row
The Valley Heights girls responded from a loss in Game 1 with two straight victories.
The Mustangs (2-1) had no problem with Republic County on Friday and Marysville on Tuesday, winning those contests 55-24 and 49-27 respectively. They held Marysville to three points in the second quarter and five points in the fourth.
However, they started off with a 39-36 loss to Riley County on Dec. 1.
The Valley Heights boys slipped by Republic County 49-45 at home Friday.
The win over the Buffaloes was the Mustangs’ (1-2) first victory of the young season.
Valley Heights fell to Marysville 64-35 last Tuesday and at Riley County 41-36 on Dec. 1
The Mustangs will host Frankfort on Tuesday.