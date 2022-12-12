Becca Conrow RC.JPG

Rock Creek's Becca Conrow looks to pass during the Mustangs' 35-33 win at Council Grove on Friday.

 Photo courtesy Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek girls’ basketball edged past Council Grove 35-33 on the road Friday to reach a 3-0 record.

Last Tuesday, Rock Creek stomped Abilene 52-29 in another road victory. Becca Conrow scored 12 points and Kya Klingenberg joined her in double-figures with 11. Brynn McFall added nine and Kinley Ebert had eight.