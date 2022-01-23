The Rock Creek girls (11-1), ranked seventh in Class 4A, continue to stay red hot, after rolling through the Burlington Invitational Basketball Tournament last week, culminating in a revenge win over the No. 3 in 3A Silver Lake girls (8-1) in the championship game.
The Mustang girls opened things on Tuesday with a 61-20 win over Burlington (5-4). Grace Gehl had 21 points followed by 12 for Lexi DeWeese and 11 for Brooklyn Goehring.
On Friday, the Mustangs returned to Burlington to beat No. 6 in 4A Labette County (9-2) 44-39. Goehring had 19 in the win followed by 10 for Claire Matzke.
On Saturday, Rock Creek met Mid-East League rivals Silver Lake in the championship game. The Mustangs lost to Eagles at Silver Lake 53-49 on Jan. 7.
In a back-and-forth game in which Rock Creek trailed by six after a quarter before tying things up at 32 at the half, the Mustangs grabbed a one-point lead after the third quarter and then outscored Silver Lake 17-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Gehl had a huge night, scoring 24 points. Matske had 16 on four 3s and DeWeese had 13.
Gehl, DeWeese and Goehring were all named to the all-tournament team.
For the Rock Creek boys (4-8), after a 54-44 opening round loss to Sabetha (8-3), the Mustangs beat Silver Lake (4-6) 54-43 to clinch a spot in the fifth place game.
Logan Sturdy had 19 points in the win followed by 10 for Coley Burgess and nine for Ethan Burgess.
Rock Creek met Ottawa (2-8) in the fifth place game and won 48-44 despite trailing by nine at the half.
A 25-9 fourth quarter for the Mustangs secured the victory.
Dalton Whitworth had 18 for Rock Creek followed by 12 for Zac Becker and 10 for Ethan Burgess.
Up next, Rock Creek will travel to Wamego on Friday.
Valley Heights girls finish 2nd in TVL tournament
The Valley Heights girls (11-1) finished second in the Twin Valley League Tournament after a last second-Centralia 3 boosted the Panthers to a two-point 42-40 victory over the Mustangs. Centralia is ranked third in 1A-I.
The defeat marks the first of the season for the second ranked in 2A Valley Heights girls.
The Mustangs defeated Troy (5-7) 68-18 to open the tournament before getting a hard-earned 47-38 win over Hanover (8-2), ranked third in 1A-II.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time
The Mustang boys (3-9) dropped their first two games of the tournament before getting a 65-34 win versus Onaga (3-8) in one of the consolation games.
Valley Heights lost 53-45 to open the tournament to Troy (8-4) before facing Doniphan West (4-6) in the consolation semifinal on Friday. The Mustangs lost 57-54.
Individual stats were unavailable.
Valley Heights will host Wetmore on Friday.
Frankfort finishes 3rd, 5th in TVL tourney
The Frankfort boys (8-4) finished third overall and the girls finished fifth.
The Wildcat boys opened with a 54-39 win over Washington County (2-8). Samuel Gros had 22 and Lane Loiseau had 11.
Frankfort then upset three-seed Clifton-Clyde (9-3) 54-43. Gros had 21 points and Ethan Armstrong had 18.
The Wildcats got caught up and lost 52-43 to two-seed Centralia (9-2) but bounced back in the third-place game, beating Troy (8-4) 51-35. Armstrong had 12 in the win followed by 10 each for Gros and Caden Dalinghaus.
The Frankfort girls (7-3), meanwhile, opened with forfeit win over Onaga (2-8) before falling 52-26. Hattie Gros had eight points in the loss.
The Wildcats then faced Troy (5-7) and won 47-26 before topping Clifton-Clyde (10-3) 47-29 in the fifth place game.
Up next, Frankfort will travel to Onaga.
Blue Valley Rams compete in TVL tournament
The Blue Valley boys (2-7) opened the tournament with a 53-49 win over Doniphan West (4-6) before falling 61-36 to Hanover 10-0.
In the consolation bracket, the Rams lost 60-31 to Axtell (3-6) before falling 46-43 to Wetmore (7-6) in the seventh place game.
The Blue Valley girls (3-4) fell to Troy (5-7) 61-36 in the opening round before beating Onaga (2-8) 46-37 in overtime. The Rams wrapped things up with a 43-30 loss to Wetmore (2-8) on Saturday.
Blue Valley will host Wakefield on Tuesday.
Wamego girls finish 2nd in Tonganoxie Tournament, boys 5th
The Wamego girls (10-1), ranked first in 4A, made it all of the way to the Tonganoxie Tournament championship game before falling 48-38 to No. 4 in 4A Eudora (10-1).
Wamego opened the tournament with a 63-22 win over Tonganoxie (3-7) before topping Bonner Springs (4-6) 60-44 to set up the championship matchup with Eudora.
Individual stats were unavailable.
The Red Raider boys (6-6), meanwhile, beat Metro Academy 53-48 in the fifth place game, led by 24 points from Jake Fritz.
Wamego opened with a 65-44 loss to De Soto (9-2) before losing 53-52 to Tonganoxie (6-4) in overtime.
The Red Raiders will host rival-Rock Creek on Friday.
Wabaunsee boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Royal Valley
The Charger boys and girls traveled to the Royal Valley Panther Classic and came away with second and third place respectively.
On Thursday, Wabaunsee boys (9-2) beat Chapman (0-8) 73-31 while the girls beat the Irish (5-5) 39-30. In the boys win, Eli Oliver had 17, Zach Frank had 16 and Cade Oliver had 16. Stats were unavailable for the girls.
Both Charger teams came back on Friday and lost to Royal Valley. The boys lost 65-49 while the girls lost 55-42. The Royal Valley boys (9-0) are ranked second in 3A.
Brayden Meseke had 30 points in the loss. No stats were available for the girls.
In the final game of the tournament, the Wabaunsee girls (3-8) lost 53-40 to Santa Fe Trail (7-1).
Kacie Meseke had 19 points and Karlie Meseke had 10.
The Wabaunsee boys won 71-52. Meseke had 20.
Up next, the Chargers will travel to Riley County on Friday.
Riley County boys finish 5th in Hillsboro, girls 7th
Both Riley County basketball teams made their annual trip to the Hillsboro Trojan Classic last week and came away with fifth and seventh place.
The Falcon girls (4-5) were forced to forfeit their opening round game versus Eureka before falling 43-29 to Hillsboro (7-5) in the consolation semifinals.
In the seventh place game, the Falcons beat Republic County (0-11) 50-17.
The Falcon boys (4-6) fell 60-11 to Hesston (9-1), the top-ranked team in 3A, before closing out the tournament with a 40-22 win over Republic County (6-5) and a huge 48-45 win over Clay Center (6-6) led by 27 points from Korin Koenig.
Riley County will host Wabaunsee on Friday.