Wamego baseball took a doubleheader sweep of Chapman Tuesday in the final week of the regular season.
Jace Jager had five RBIs and Colyer Brummett added three more as the Red Raiders romped to a 19-9 win in Game 1.
Jager went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, while Brummett was 3-for-4 with four runs scored. Dawson Tajchman scored four times with an RBI, and Hayden Oviatt scored three runs and drove in one. Ledjor Rowden and Hayden Nutch each had two runs scored and an RBI.
James DeRouchey got the win on the mound for Wamego (15-4), surrendering six runs (zero earned) on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. Pruitt Nowlin pitched two innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits. Lane Jeaneret allowed just one hit in 2 2/3 innings.
The Red Raiders scored two in the third and three in the sixth to complete the sweep with a 5-2 win in Game 2.
Oviatt threw 5 1/3 innings for Wamego and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out five. DeRouchey gave up two hits and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.
Rowden drove in two runs on one hit, while Jager had an RBI on two hits.
Wamego wrapped up its regular season Thursday by completing a 12-10 victory over Rock Creek in a game that was suspended in the middle of play because of weather to weather on April 7.
Rossville sweeps Rock Creek
Rock Creek dropped a pair of games at Rossville on Tuesday.
The Mustangs committed seven errors while the Bulldogs exploded for 18 hits in an 16-9 win in Game 1.
Rock Creek (13-4) fell behind 4-0 after three innings before scoring eight straight runs to take an 8-4 lead in the top of the fifth. However, Rossville scored nine in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the victory.
Brandon Krainbill drove in three runs and Trae Haub drove in two. Ethan Burgess scored twice on two hits, while Dalton Whitworth went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Daegen Vinduska took the loss on the mound, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Ryker Zoeller allowed eight runs (two earned) on six hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Rossville scored six runs in the first and fourth innings as it run-ruled Rock Creek 17-7 in Game 2.
Burgess, Whitworth, Zac Becker and Logan Sturdy each had two hits for the Mustangs. Sturdy scored twice with an RBI, and Burgess came home once. Whitworth had two RBIs and Sturdy had one. Kade Welfringer hit a three-run home run.
Sturdy took the loss on the mound, surrendering 10 runs (seven earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Payton McCarn gave up four runs in two innings, Welfringer allowed nothing in 1/3 inning and Brendan Smith allowed three runs without recording an out.
Riley County sweeps St. Marys
Riley County swept St. Marys Monday in its regular-season finale.
The Falcons scored two runs in each of the second, third, fourth and sixth innings en route to an 8-4 Game 1 victory.
Kolton Payne, Camden Foltz and Brett Hopper each drove in two runs for Riley County (8-10), while Payne and Ty Webber each scored twice. Payne homered in the bottom of the third.
PJ Vellenga went 6 2/3 innings on the mound for the Falcons, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out eight. Kaden Root struck out one in 1/3 inning.
The Riley County offense came alive in a five-inning 14-4 win in Game 2.
The Falcons collected 12 total hits, including two apiece from Webber, Foltz, Vellenga and Korin Koening. Foltz drove in five runs, and Vellenga drove in three and scored three.
Foltz pitched all five innings and struck out four while allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits.
The Falcons earned the No. 6 seed in the 3A Marysville Regional. They will play at No. 3 Sabetha (11-7) in the regional quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Monday.
Wabaunsee takes one from Osage City
Wabaunsee split a doubleheader with Osage City Tuesday to complete its regular-season schedule.
The Chargers (6-14) managed just one hit in a 4-0 loss in Game 1.
Cade Oliver collected Wabaunsee’s only hit, a single in the top of the seventh. Meanwhile, his teammates struck out a combined 13 times.
Bryton Reves went five innings on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out five. Dempsey Ibarra pitched the sixth and allowed nothing across.
Wabaunsee reversed its fortunes in Game 2 as it emerged with 15 hits in a 10-5 win.
Reves drove in four runs on four hits, while Zach Frank had three RBIs on one hit, and Tate Deever drove in two runs on three hits.
Logan Clark pitched five innings and gave up five runs on nine hits. Lanson Parry allowed just one hit in two innings.
The Chargers are the No. 5 seed in the 2-1A Wabaunsee Regional. They will host No. 4 Lyndon (6-12) on Tuesday.