Wamego blew a 5-2 lead over Silver Lake Thursday, falling to the Eagles 6-5.
The Red Raiders (10-2) found themselves behind 2-1 after one inning, but scored three in the third and one in the fourth to take a 6-1 lead. However, Silver Lake scored the game’s final four runs, and Wamego couldn’t use a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Only two Red Raider runs were earned, as they managed just five hits. Colyer Brummett and Hayden Nutch both had two hits. Dawson Tajchman and Ledjor Rowden tallied Wamego’s only RBIs.
Hayden Oviatt started on the mound and struck out seven while giving up four runs on three hits across 3 1/3 innings. Brummett struck out two in one hitless inning. Lane Jeaneret allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in his 2 2/3 innings.
Wamego responded later that afternoon with an 18-8 drubbing of St. Marys in five innings, thanks in part to seven Oviatt RBIs.
Oviatt went 3-for-4 with a three-run single and a two run single. He scored twice.
Tajchman, Brummett and Jace Jager both drove in two runs in their multi-hit games.
The Red Raiders trailed 3-2 after the first inning but exploded for four runs in the second, six in the third and another six in the fourth.
Brummett got the nod as the starting pitcher and worked 2 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing six runs on four hits. Pruitt Nowlin threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs (zero earned) on five hits.
The Red Raiders will play at Rossville on Monday.
Wabaunsee breaks skid
Wabaunsee snapped an eight game losing streak Friday when it swept Northern Heights in a doubleheader at home.
Bryton Reves had four RBIs on four hits in Game 1 and allowed three hits in a complete game on the mound as the Chargers crushed the Wildcats 17-2.
Wabaunsee (4-10) scored 11 runs in the first and needed just three innings to finish the blowout.
CJ Glotzbach also drove in four runs, while Cade Oliver and Eli Oliver both had two RBIs apiece.
A four-run fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted the Chargers to an 8-5 victory in Game 2.
Reves added another three RBIs on one hit, and Alex Beggs drove in two runs. Logan Clark had four hits and scored twice, while Maverick Havenstein plated two runs on one hit.
Havenstein took the win on the mound, pitching the final two innings and allowing one run on four hits. Clark started and went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits.
Onaga scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to steal Game 1 from the Chargers 15-13.
Wabaunsee trailed 5-4 after five innings, but scored five in the top of the sixth before the Buffaloes put up four in the bottom of the sixth to tie it.
The Chargers took the lead in the top of the seventh with four more runs, but they wouldn’t be enough.
Cade Oliver drove in four Wabaunsee runs and Glotzbach added two RBIs. Jude Meseke and Eli Oliver both scored three runs, while Clark and Cade Oliver came home twice.
Caden Yonkey went four innings on the mound, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits. Reves, Havenstein and Lanson Parry allowed a combined 10 runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.
The Chargers fell 11-5 in Game 2 after Onaga scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break what was then a 4-4 tie.
Reves drove in two runs on three hits, and Parry, Meseke and Glotsbach each had one RBI.
Wabaunsee will play at St. Marys Thursday.