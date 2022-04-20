Wamego baseball set a new record for stolen bases Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders (9-1) stole 20 bases in Game 1 of its doubleheader sweep of Marysville, shattering the nearly 30-year-old previous record of 13.
Lane Jeaneret and Chase Cottam lead the team with four each. Dawson Tajchman and Jace Jager had three apiece.
Wamego won Game 1 16-4, scoring in every inning except the seventh and putting up six runs in the sixth.
Colyer Brummett led the Raiders with three RBIs and a run scored on three hits, while Cottam scored twice and drove in a run on 1 hit. Tajchman scored three runs with an RBI. Hayden Nutch and Jager had two runs and an RBI. Jeaneret scored three times.
Tajchman started on the mound and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits with four strikeouts in two innings. James DeRouchey pitched the final four innings and struck out five while allowing no runs on three hits.
An eight-run second lifted Wamego to an 18-5 victory in Game 2.
Every starter drove in at least one run and all but one scored at least once. Brummett, Ledjor Rowden and Tayke Weber each had three RBIs, while Jager and Thomas McIntyre had three runs.
Pruitt Nowlin earned the win on the mound, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out five in 2 2/3 innings.
Wamego swept Royal Valley in a road doubleheader Friday.
The Raiders scored eight runs in the first three innings en route to a 10-2 victory in Game 1.
Hayden Oviatt took the win on the mound, striking out nine in five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.
He also went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run.
Nutch powered the Wamego offense with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Grant Larson drove in two runs on one hit.
Jager and Brummett scored twice apiece, and Cottam and Ledjor Rowden each had a run and an RBI.
Royal Valley managed single runs in the first and third innings on five total hits.
The Raiders finished with 13 hits.
Two was the magic number in Game 2, as Wamego scored a pair of runs in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings in a 9-1 win.
The Raiders had nine hits but also took advantage of six walks, two hit batters and five Panthers errors.
Jeaneret and Tajchman drove in two runs and scored once.
Jeaneret hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the fifth to put Wamego up 8-1.
Larson drove in a run on one hit. Rowden, Cottam and Oviatt each scored twice, and Jager put up one run.
Brummett started on the mound and pitched 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and gave up one run on three hits.
He didn’t tally a hit at the plate but still grabbed two RBIs on a groundout and a hit-by-pitch.
The Raiders will host a tournament Thursday.
Rock Creek sweeps St. Marys
Rock Creek throttled St. Marys at home Monday, taking both games of a doubleheader by a combined score of 20-2.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Mustangs (8-1) offense unleashed as they cruised to an 11-1 Game 1 win in five innings.
Rock Creek gained 18 bases on 12 hits, as Dalton Whitworth and Brandon Krainbill both hit triples, and J.T. Ross and Logan Sturdy both hit doubles. Sturdy led the way with 4 RBIs and a run scored on four hits.
Ethan Burgess scored three times on two hits, and Krainbill reached home twice on two hits.
Whitworth, Ross, Drew Becker, Ryker Zoeller and Vinduska each had one RBI.
Vinduska started and took the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings and giving up one run on four hits. He struck out four.
Zoeller struck out two in 1 1/3 no-hit innings.
The Mustangs scored seven runs across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 9-1 win in Game 2.
Zoeller followed up his relief appearance in Game 1 with a start in the nightcap. He needed only 66 pitches to work six complete innings, in which he struck out six while allowing a run on three hits.
Drew Becker had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Ross drove in two on one hit, while Krainbill, Zac Becker and Brendan Smith each had an RBI. Burgess and Sturdy each scored twice.
Rock Creek will play at Riley County on Tuesday.
Wabaunsee drops 2 to Silver Lake
Wabaunsee’s losing streak grew to eight in a row Thursday when it dropped two at Silver Lake.
Despite their nine hits, the Chargers (2-8) struggled to bring base runners home in an 11-3 loss in Game 1.
Jude Meseke took the loss, allowing eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits in five innings.
Cade Oliver scored once and batted home a run on three hits.
Bryton Reves scored on two hits. Meseke scored on one.
After tying Game 2 at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth, Wabaunsee allowed nine Eagles runs in the bottom half of the frame and ultimately fell 14-4.
The Chargers managed just five hits, which were split among Reves, Cade Oliver, Dempsey Ibarra, Eli Oliver and B Meseke. Reves had two RBIs, while Brayden Meseke and Ibarra had one each.
Silver Lake hammered Wabaunsee starting pitcher Maverick Havenstein for seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Ibarra allowed a run on two hits in one complete inning, while Zach Frank gave up six runs (one earned) on four hits.
The Chargers will play at Northern Heights on Friday.
Silver Lake stymies Riley County
Riley County’s up-and-down pattern continued Monday with a pair of home losses to Silver Lake.
The Falcons (6-6) managed a single hit as the Eagles took Game 1 6-0.
P.J. Vellenga earned Riley County’s only hit, while Kolton Payne and Brett Hopper walked, and Korin Koenig reached base on an error.
Camden Foltz allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out six in 4 1/3 innings. Kaden Root and Collin Rankin combined to pitch 2 2/3 innings of shutout, one-hit baseball.
Riley County outhit Silver Lake 10-9 in Game 2 and pulled within a run in the fifth, but fell 8-5.
The Falcons scored two in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5. However, they couldn’t manufacture anything in the final two frames while the Eagles put up a run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Vellenga, Koenig and Jace Ricketts each had two-hit days, while Ty Webber drove in two runs on one hit. Payne scored twice and had two RBIs on one hit.
Vellenga took the loss, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six in five innings. Eli Harmison threw two innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and a strikeout.
Riley County will play at Clay Center Thursday.