Wamego baseball got four wins over the last week, sweeping Marysville on Tuesday and then beating Silver Lake and St. Marys in the NCKL/MEL Tournament on Thursday.
The Red Raiders (8-4) opened the week with a sweep of the Bulldogs, winning 15-0 in Game 1 and 7-6 in Game 2.
In the first game, Wamego made short work Marysville (4-8), scoring 12 runs in the first innings and three more in the next two innings trigger the three-inning run-rule.
Pruit Nowlin got the win, pitching 2 ⅓ innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three.
Chase Cottam and Thomas McIntyre led the way with three hits each, including a double and a triple for McIntyre.
Lane Jeanneret, Grant Larson, Hayden Oviatt and Brody Oviatt each doubled in the win.
Things were a little tighter in the second game.
The Red Raiders led 7-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning after a five-run sixth inning.
Marysville scored five runs in the top of the seventh before Hayden Oviatt took over on the mound for Jernneret and recorded three straight outs to clinche the win.
C Mayer earned the win, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out four.
Offense was much harder to come by for the Red Raiders, as McIntyre was the lone player to record a multi-hit game with two.
Marysville recorded four errors in the game.
The Red Raiders then welcomed Silver Lake and St. Marys for a triangular on Thursday, beating the Eagles 5-3 in extra innings and the Bears 18-3.
Versus Silver Lake (11-3), the Red Raiders fell behind 2-1 through three innings before two runs scored in the top of the fourth gave Wamego a 3-2 advantage.
The Eagles tied things up in the bottom of the sixth, which eventually forced the game into extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth inning, a double from Jeanneret and single from Brody Oviatt gave Wamego a two-run advantage, and then Hayden Oviatt closed out his win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.
He allowed just two hits over four innings pitched with six strikeouts.
Hayden Oviatt also led the team in hits with four followed by three each for Cottam and Jeanneret, who song with Mayer recorded a double.
The Red Raiders closed out the evening versus St. Marys (2-10) and after being knotted up at 2-2 after the second inning, Wamego plated six runs in the top of the third.
Wamego closed things down with a 10-run inning in the top of the fifth to trigger the five-inning run-rule.
James Derouchey went all five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
McIntyre, Mayer and Jeanneret each had three hits and Dawson Tajchman had two. McIntyre triple and Hayden Oviatt doubled.
Up next, The Red Raiders will host Bishop Miege on Friday.
Rock Creek dominates St. Marys
The fourth-ranked and unbeaten Rock Creek baseball team made short work of St. Marys on Monday, winning 13-0 in Game 1 and 21-0 in Game 2.
The Mustangs (10-0) were led in the first game by Logan Sturdy who had three hits. Ethan Burgess, Casey McCarn and Daegen Vinduska each had two hits. Brandon Karinbil tripled and Sturdy, McCarn and Vinduska doubled in the win.
Ryker Zoeller got the win, going four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters for the Bears (2-10).
In the second game, Vinduska turned in a comple game no-hitter, while striking out eight batters.
He and Logan Sturdy led the team in hits with two. Vinduska, Maddox Ibarra, Sturdy, Donavan Debita and Mack Lee all doubled in the win.
Up next, the Mustangs will host Riley County (1-13) on Tuesday.
Riley County swept by Silver Lake,Clay Center
The Falcons struggled over the last week, only scoring two runs in four losses.
Riley County (1-13) dropped a pair of games to Clay Center Thursday 19-1 and 15-0. The Falcons’ only hit in Game 1 came from Eli Harmison, who picked up an RBI when he drove in Sam Allen. Kaden Root had their only hit in Game 2.
On Monday, Riley County fell to Silver Lake 16-1 and 15-0. Root, Allen, Brett Hopper and Cale Creed each had hits for the Falcons in Game 2, while Allen had the only RBI. Riley County did not register a hit in Game 2.
The Falcons will play Rock Creek on Tuesday.