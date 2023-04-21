Hayden Oviatt.jpg
Buy Now

Wamego senior Hayden Oviatt stands on the basepaths during a game last season. Oviatt helped lead the Red Radiers to four wins over the last week.

 Staff photo by Amy McLemore

Wamego baseball got four wins over the last week, sweeping Marysville on Tuesday and then beating Silver Lake and St. Marys in the NCKL/MEL Tournament on Thursday.

The Red Raiders (8-4) opened the week with a sweep of the Bulldogs, winning 15-0 in Game 1 and 7-6 in Game 2.

Tags