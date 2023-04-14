Rock Creek baseball kept their undefeated streak alive after a sweep of Chapman on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (8-0) demolished the Irish, winning Game 1 11-1 and Game 2 25-3.
In the first game, Daegen Vinduska was the winning pitcher, going four innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Logan Sturdy and Kade Welfringer each tripled in the game, while Dalton Whitworth doubled.
In the second game, Ryker Zoeller got the win on the mound, going three innings while allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts.
Casey McCarn went 2-for-3 with a double and triple with four RBI. Ethan Burgess and Vinduska also doubled in the game.
Up next, the Mustangs will travel to St. Marys (2-4) on Monday.
Wamego sweeps Concordia
The Red Raider baseball team swept Concordia, 19-12 and 4-3, on Tuesday.
In the first game, Lane Jeanneret earned the win in relief, going 3.2 inning while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Hayden Oviatt went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double. Thomas McIntyre tripled, Chase Cottam doubled twice and Cody Mayer had one two-bagger in the win.
In the second game, an early 3-1 lead for Wamego (4-4) through the first two innings made the difference.
Jeanneret earned his second relief win, pitching for 1.2 innings and allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out a batter, holding back a potential late game rally for the Panthers (4-4).
Brody Oviatt tripled in the game and Jeanneret, Hayden Oviatt and Pruitt Nowlin each had a double.
Up next, Wamego will host Marysville (4-6) on Tuesday.
Riley County splits versus Wabaunsee
The Falcons and Chargers squared off at the Falcon’s home field in Leonardville on Tuesday and each team walked away with a win. Riley County won Game 1 15-0 and Wabaunsee won Game 2 22-11.
In the first game, Riley County scored five runs in the first two innings before putting up a huge 10-run third inning to put the game away.
Sammy Allen got the win for the Falcons (1-9), allowing just three hits and a walk through three innings with two strikeouts. The win was the first of the season for Riley County.
For the Chargers (4-7), Karsyn Shoffner got the start and went two innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and a walk with a strikeout.
Allen, Ty Webber, Kaden Root and Reece Yoder all doubled in the game. Seven Falcons had two hits in the three innings played.
Bryton Reves got the only multi-base hit in game-one, ending the game with a double.
Things went much better for Wabaunsee in the second game. The Chargers trailed 9-8 heading into the fifth inning before outscoring the Falcons 13-2 in the final three innings for the blowout win.
Lanson Parry got the win in relief for Wabaunsee, pitching the final 2.1 innings and allowing just four runs (three earned) on three hits and five walks with a strikeout.
Webber was saddled with the loss for the Falcons, allowing 14 hits (six earned) on eight hits and eight walks with four strikeouts.
Isaac Meyer led the way for the Chargers with three hits. Reves doubled twice and Miguel Hernandez doubled once for his lone hit of the game.
Perry and Shoffner both ended the day with five stolen bases each.
For the Falcons, Allen, Eli Harmison and Root all doubled in the game. Harmison and Lukas Kulp each had two hits in the loss.
The Falcons will travel to Silver Lake (8-2) and the Chargers will travel to Lebo/Waverly (6-2) on Monday.
Wabaunsee swept at Silver Lake
The Chargers ran afoul of a red hot Silver Lake team and fell 19-0 and 10-0 at home on Thursday.
Game 1 went just three innings with David Webb and Isaac Meyer combining for the majority of the pitching duties, going 2.2 innings, allowing 20 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and nine walks with three strikeouts.
The Chargers got just two hits, one each from Jacob Meseke and Hernandez.
In the second game, Silver Lake only led 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, but seven runs in the next three innings ended the game after the sixth.
Wabaunsee starter Hayden Willburn went 2.2 innings, allowing just three runs (two earned) on two hits and seven walks.
The Chargers did not record a hit in the game and only had one baserunner as Parry got on with a walk.
Blue Valley swept by Jackson Heights
The Rams (0-4) hosted Holton/Jackson Heights last Thursday and fell 1-11 and 0-12. Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Up next, Blue Valley will travel to Troy (4-4) on Thursday.