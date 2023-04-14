IMG_0076.JPG
Buy Now

Rock Creek’s Daegen Vinduska (13) stretches at first base to make an out at first base during a home game versus St. Marys in April of 2022. Rock Creek swept Chapman on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek baseball kept their undefeated streak alive after a sweep of Chapman on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (8-0) demolished the Irish, winning Game 1 11-1 and Game 2 25-3.

Tags