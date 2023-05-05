Rock Creek baseball swept past Wabaunsee at home on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-2 in five innings and the second 16-1 in three innings.
Brandon Krainbill turned in a winning performance on the mound in the first game, going 3.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Aidan McKinney came in for the final inning and two-thirds, allowing no hits or walks with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs (15-1) trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the second, but three runs in the bottom of the second and seven more in the bottom of the third gave them a 10-2 advantage. Rock Creek added two final runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on a run-rule.
Casey McCarn led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI. Maddox Ibarra and JT Ross each had two hits, including a triple for Ibarra and a double for Ross.
Logan Sturdy also turned in a double.
In the second game, Cooper Sieben got the win, going two innings without a baserunner while striking out one.
McKinney pitched the third innings, allowing a run with one walk and two strikeouts.
Wabaunsee (5-12) only trailed by two, 3-1, after the top of the second, but 11 Mustang runs in the bottom half of the inning put the game out of reach. Rock Creek added two final runs in the top of the third to push their lead to 15 and trigger the run-rule, ending the game.
The Chargers had three errors in the game.
Ethan Burgess was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and a double with 5 RBI. Burgess was a single short of hitting for the cycle.
Drew Becker went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and a double and Ibarra had 2 RBI.
Wabaunsee’s stats were unavailable for both games.
The Mustangs were supposed to play at Silver Lake (13-3) on Thursday, but those games were postponed due to weather to Friday after this paper went to press. Rock Creek will host Rossville (8-10) on Tuesday.
Wabaunsee will host Osage City (14-2) on Tuesday.
Wamego falls to Bishop Miege, sweeps Rossville
On Friday, April 28, Wamego hosted Bishop Miege for one game and fell 16-1.
The Red Raiders fell behind 9-0 after the first inning and only scored one run off a Lane Jeanneret single that score Thomas McIntyre.
Miege (4-14) put up seven more runs in the top of the fifth to close things out.
Wamego’s five pitchers combined for 16 runs (13 earned) on six hits and 12 walks with four strikeouts.
The Red Raiders (10-5) had three errors in the loss.
Wamego bounced back in a big way though, sweeping Rossville at home on Monday 14-4 and 9-6.
In the first game, Rossville (8-10) fell behind 9-0 after the first three innings. The Bulldogs scored two in the top of the fifth and the top of the sixth to get within five, but five Wamego runs in the bottom of the sixth inning ended the game on a run-rule.
Pruitt Nowlin got the win for Wamego, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Jeanneret went the final two and a third innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with a walk.
Chase Cottam, Hayden Oviatt and Dawson Tajchman each had two hits, with a double for Tajchman.
Then, in the second game, Rossville jumped out ahead 4-0 after the top half of the second inning and led throughout most of the game.
The Bulldogs were up 6-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Wamego’s bats really got going, scoring five runs in what would be their final offensive half of an inning to take a 9-6 advantage.
Grant Larson singled in the first run, followed by an error that scored the second and a sac-fly from Tajchman that scored the go-ahead run. A single from Tayke Weber with two outs scored the final two runs.
Cody Mayer got the win, allowing six runs (four earned) with nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Jeanneret came on in the top of the seventh and got the final three outs with just five pitches.
Hayden Oviatt, Mayer, Larson and Nathaniel Gallagher each had two hits in the win. Both of Oviatt’s hits were triples.
The Red Raiders played at Abilene (11-7) on Friday after this paper went to press and will wrap up the regular season at Chapman (8-8) on Tuesday.
Blue Valley gets 1st wins of season
After a season of struggle, the Blue Valley baseball team got their first wins of the season over the past week, sweeping Wilson on the road and splitting at home with Jackson Heights.
The Rams (3-13) beat Wilson (4-8) 16-14 and 19-2 for their first wins of the season on Monday.
Individual stats for those games were unavailable as of press time.
Then, on Thursday, they hosted the Cobras (6-11) and won 16-10 in the first game before falling 23-0 in the second.
In the first game, Blue Valley led by a run, 8-7, heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Rams put up three runs in that inning and added five more in the bottom of the sixth to jump ahead by nine, 16-7.
Jackson Heights attempted a rally in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs before Blue Valley was able to get the final punchout.
Trace Sump, Landon Schreiber, Braydon Innes and Trenton Schwerdt all combined on the mound for the win, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Lincoln Schmitz led the way with four hits followed by three for Schreiber and Innes and two each for Brock Burgman, Trace Sump, and Landon Sump.
Schreiber and Landon Sump each had a triple and a double while Innes had a triple and Schmitz had a double.
The Rams committed seven errors in the field.
In the second game, Jackson Heights scored 23 runs in the second inning.
Burgman, Landon Sump and Brayden Weeks combined for the loss, allowing 23 runs on 10 hits and 10 walks with a strikeout.
The Rams were held hitless with just one walk.
Up next, Blue Valley will host Kansas City Christian (10-7) on Saturday.
Riley County swept by St. Marys
Riley County baseball was swept on the road at St. Marys (5-13) 13-3 and 5-4 in extra innings on Tuesday.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Falcons (1-17) hosted Marysville (6-12) on Friday after this paper went to press.