Rock Creek’s Brandon Krainbill pitches during the first game of a doubleheader against Riley County on April 25 in Flush. The Mustangs swept Wabaunsee at home on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Rock Creek baseball swept past Wabaunsee at home on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-2 in five innings and the second 16-1 in three innings.

Brandon Krainbill turned in a winning performance on the mound in the first game, going 3.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

