Defending 3A baseball champion Rock Creek is off and running as it looks for a repeat in 2022.
The Mustangs (8-1) opened the year with a dominant doubleheader sweep over Russell/Victoria on March 29.
Dalton Whitworth took the win on the mound with four strikeouts in Rock Creek’s 20-6 romp in Game 1. Logan Sturdy went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored while Brendon Smith was 3-for-4 with 2 runs driven in and three runs scored. Maddox Ibarra and Ethan Burgess scored four times.
The Mustangs won the nightcap 16-3. Brandon Krainbill pitched three innings of shutout baseball to earn the victory on the mound. Burgess collected three hits, two runs and an RBI while Ibarra drove in three runs on two hits and Trae Haub had two RBIs and two hits.
On April 5, Rock Creek swept Abilene 6-0 and 12-1. Zac Becker put up four RBIs on the day while Burgess went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in Game 1 and Ibarra hit a three-RBI triple in Game 2.
The Mustangs lost their first game of the year April 7 when it fell 12-9 to Wamego. The second game of the doubleheader was suspended in the third inning due to weather and will be made up at a later date.
Rock Creek rebounded Tuesday with 13-8 and 17-6 wins over Chapman. Ibarra went 3-for-5 in Game 1 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored; Ethan Burgess had two hits and drove in two runs; and Drew Becker went 2-for-2 with four runs scored.
Pitcher Ryker Zoeller took the win in Game 2, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings. Brendan Smith hit a grand slam and scored twice; Burgess hit two doubles, scored three times and drove in two; and Logan Sturdy went 1-for-2 and with five RBIs.
Riley County up and down
Riley County has taken a roller coaster ride to a 6-4 record so far.
The Falcons opened with a sweep of Concordia on March 24 in which their bats exploded for 12-6 and 17-10 victories. Camden Folz drove in four runs on three hits in Game 1 while Korin Koenig had three RBIs on two hits.
Abilene calmed Riley County’s offense on March 29, winning 14-4 and 13-0. The Falcons managed just 10 hits in the two games and were led by Eli Harmison with three total hits.
On March 31, Riley County bounced back by beating Chapman 12-9 and 16-10. PJ Vellenga had three hits in Game 1 while Harmison, Kolton Payne, Ty Webber and Jace Ricketts each collected two. Foltz in Game 2 had four hits, Payne had three and Vellenga, Webber and Likas Kulp had two.
Rossville took a pair against the Falcons on April 5 by scores of 13-6 and 16-10. Foltz collected eight total hits on the day while in Game 2, Payne had three and Vellenga, Webber and Kulp had two.
Riley County responded Tuesday with a sweep of Wabaunsee. The Falcons knocked off the Chargers 10-4 and 14-4. Payne, Foltz and Ricketts had two-hit performances in the opener while Payne, Foltz, Vellenga and Webber put up three hits in the second game.
Wamego wins 5 of 6
Wamego has faced a tough early schedule this season but has pushed through to a 5-1 record anyway.
The Raiders opened with an 11-1 win over Nemaha Central on March 24 before dropping their only game so far 12-7 in Game 2. They then rallied with a doubleheader sweep of last year’s 4A runner-up Clay Center 6-2 and 6-4 on April 5.
On April 7, they faced off with defending 3A state champion Rock Creek, winning Game 1 12-9 and leading 7-6 in the second matchup before the game was suspended due to weather.
They knocked off Concordia 18-10 Tuesday night.
Pitcher Colyer Brummett has struck out 21 batters in 12 innings with an ERA of 1.7. Dawson Tajchman is batting .474 with an on-base percentage of .587 and seven stolen bases. Hayden Oviatt has tallied a slugging percentage of .870 with three doubles, two triples and a grand slam while batting .474. He is also 2-0 on the mound with 10 strikeouts.
Wabaunsee on losing skid
Wabaunsee opened with a doubleheader sweep but has lost eight straight.
The Chargers unloaded on Marais des Cygnes Valley on March 29, winning 16-1 and 26-9. Cade Oliver was the hero of the day, churning out eight hits and eight RBIs in the two games combined. In Game 1, Brayden Meseke had 2 hits and six RBIs and Bryton Reves had three hits and two RBIs. In Game 2, Eli Oliver and Tate Deever both had three hits and three RBIs while Logan Clark had three hits and two RBIs and Alex Beggs had two hits and two RBIs.
Mission Valley beat Wabaunsee 4-0 and 15-4 on April 5, including a one-hitter in the doubleheader opener. Cade Oliver led the Chargers with two hits in the nightcap while Zach Frank drove in two runs.
On April 8, Wabaunsee fell twice to Rossville 18-0 and 8-5. The Chargers managed just two hits in the first game, but in Game 2, Cade Oliver and Dempsey Ibarra each collected two hits individually.
The skid continued Tuesday as Riley County swept a doubleheader against Wabaunsee 10-4 and 14-4. Beggs had two RBIs on a pinch-hit double in Game 1. Ibarra had two hits and two RBIs in Game 2 while Jude Meseke had two hits and an RBI.