Eight boys and girls basketball players were named to the All-Twin Valley League First Teams over the weekend. Valley Heights and Blue Valley each had three players make the teams, while Frankfort had two.
Valley Heights' Sam Vermetten and Emma Toerber both made the All-Twin Valley Girls First Team. Valley Heights was set to play in the state semifinals after beating Wabaunsee, but never received the chance as the tournament was canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Cam Beardsley made the first team on the boys' side for Valley Heights.
Blue Valley's Brody Barr and Bryson Brockerman both made the boys' first team. Brooklyn Zoeller was Blue Valley's lone representative on the girls' side.
Frankfort had one member on both the boys' and girls' teams. Garrett Dalinghaus was named to the boys' first team, while Kennen Brandt made the girls' first team.