It was a slow start for the Sterling girls as Berean Academy held the lead through the first quarter, but Sterling quickly took its first lead at 9-7 in the second quarter and never gave the lead up.
Sterling held its own for the final three quarters to defeat Berean Academy 42-35 to advance to the Class 2A KSHSAA state championship game Friday at Bramlage Coliseum.
Sterling (25-0) head coach Jill Rowland gives credit to Berean Academy for her team only scoring five points in the first quarter.
“(Berean) is a great defensive team,” Rowland said. “It kind of played out probably about what I thought. They are well coached. They are good athletes. They defended us well last time (we played). I was not shocked by anything that went down.”
Sterling was able to get a 3-pointer from senior Kali Briar to give spread to a 14-9 lead for a two-possession lead before Berean Academy (23-2) got a basket to make it a 14-11 game at halftime. The first half was tightly contested Sterling 14-9 lead was the only two-possession lead of the first half.
Sterling came out strong in the third quarter 6-2 run gave the Black Bears a 20-13 lead. The Black Bears controlled the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 26-19 lead.
Berean Academy did not go away easily as it cut the lead to three times in the fourth quarter, but Sterling had a balanced offensive performance, and it allowed the Black Bears to punch their ticket to the state championship game.
Senior Sadie Beagley led Sterling with 12 points, senior Kali Briar followed with 11 and senior Bennie Horsch with 10.
“(We have) a lot of balance,” Rowland said. “You would need to watch several games (because) we would be hard to scout. We share the ball. You look at stat leaders in the state, and you are not going to see a lot of us because we share the ball.”
As the defending state champion and the only remaining undefeated in 2A girls this season, Rowland said this team is very excited to be back in the state championship game.
“That is what you (coach and play) for,” Rowland said. “To get an opportunity to go play in an arena like this against a really good team on this kind of stage. Super excited to survive and advance.”
Sterling will face Garden Plain in the state championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. in a rematch of the state semifinal from last season.