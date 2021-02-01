During a tournament last month, Riley County’s boys’ basketball team thought it got through the event unscathed — not in wins and losses, necessarily, but in coronavirus prevention.
Two days later, the Falcons (4-3) received the news no team wants to hear in today’s pandemic crazy times: one of their players had started showing symptoms.
Because the player shuffled between the varsity and junior varsity teams, Riley County put its entire boys’ basketball program into quarantine.
Varsity. Junior varsity. And its C-team, which consists of freshmen and sophomores.
Now, the Falcons are ready to get back at it. Head coach Dustin Webber told The Mercury that his team held an optional practice Sunday. It held a full practice Monday. And it will be back in action Tuesday, when it hosts Marysville.
Riley County postponed three games because of the COVID shutdown: Rock Creek, Rossville and Wabaunsee. Those games already have been rescheduled.
All three are home games for the Falcons: Rossville at 5 p.m. Feb. 8; Rock Creek at 5 p.m. Feb. 10; Wabaunsee at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. Those dates will include only varsity and junior varsity boys’ games.
The momentary pause means February will be a hectic month for the Falcons.
They have 12 games scheduled; they’ll practice eight other days this month.
But after missing more than a week, they can’t wait to resume their season Tuesday night.
“These kids want to get out there and compete,” Webber said, “and get after it.”