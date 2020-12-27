Steve Wagner seems at peace.
He is a little over a month removed from announcing his retirement following 37 years as Riley County High School’s head football coach. The soft-spoken 61-year-old is now preparing for a brand-new phase in his life that won’t revolve around sports for the first time ever.
“It was just time,” Wagner said. “You step away and let somebody else take the position. Thirty-seven years is enough, and I knew that going into the season it would be my last. You just take every day enjoying it because it’s the last day of that practice you’ll have.”
Wagner retires as the winningest coach in program history and the 10th winningest coach in Kansas high school history with a record of 259-123.
However, while winning helped keep spirits high in Riley and allowed the program to generate stars who went on to play at the highest levels of football, the victories won’t be the main for which thing Wagner is remembered. No, the head ball coach will be remembered for the impact he made on his players and coaches outside of the game and the lessons he taught along the way.
“He wants to win, don’t get me wrong, but one of the quotes I’ve heard him say more than anything, win or loss, is there are no mistakes, only lessons,” assistant coach Ian Peters said. “I imagine he feels that in his heart. It’s important to him that his players know if you mess up, it’s not the end of the world. There will be a tomorrow, and you will get better.”
The early years
Wagner has known he wanted to be a coach since he was in high school.
Growing up, Wagner had always been involved in sports. Whether it was football, basketball or baseball, Wagner was always participating in some kind of activity.
“I really enjoyed being around sports, and I loved the environment teams bring,” Wagner said. “Similar to families. The challenges and difficulties as well as the good times.”
Wagner’s prowess on the football field during his high school career at Wabaunsee High earned him a spot on the Pratt Community College football team. After two years there, he transferred to Fort Hays State, where he finished out his playing career.
Upon graduating, Wagner knew he wanted to stay in sports. He landed in Moundridge, where he was an assistant football coach and assistant track coach, along with being the head coach of the middle school girls’ basketball team.
Still, the then-23-year-old Wagner didn’t feel quite at home. His girlfriend, Carol — who would later become his wife — was living in the Manhattan area. Any visits meant hours of driving back and forth.
To make up for the distance, Wagner began searching for a summer job once his first year in Moundridge ended.
“My wife found that Riley County had a summer driver’s ed opening,” Wagner said. “So I came that spring and interviewed for the opening. I was just going to be there for the summer and then go back to Moundridge the next year.”
Wagner was offered the position upon the interview’s end. As he was walking out of the door, a school official told him Riley County had an opening for its head football coaching position and asked if he was interested.
Wagner said yes. A few weeks later, he was hired to be Riley County’s next football coach.
“I wasn’t ready for it, but jumped in with both feet and learned as we went,” Wagner said.
The program Wagner signed up to take over wasn’t the powerhouse Riley County is now. In the 25 years prior to Wagner’s arrival, the Falcons had gone through six coaches and posted a 96-120-3 record.
However, the young head coach didn’t allow the team’s past to deter him from forming its future.
“I think I learned early that you have to overcome your own bad decisions,” Wagner said. “You’re going to make mistakes and you have to own it when you do make bad choices. ... You’re not going to be perfect in anything you do. But there’s a lot of challenges involved.”
Wagner did everything he could to build his knowledge of the game. Along with simply earning game experience, he relied on a number of other local coaches for guidance.
One coach who was particularly influential for Wagner was late Manhattan High coach Lew Lane. Wagner spent many weekends in Lane’s basement, poring over game film with the coach.
“He was tremendous,” Wagner said. “He was such a big influence on me as a young coach. ... The coaches in the area, you learn from people around you who are successful, and you try to emulate some of the things they do.”
Wagner’s learning paid off, as he led his team to a state runner-up finish just a few years into his tenure in 1988. As it turned out, it was only the beginning of Wagner’s legacy.
Building the
program
Former NFL players Jon McGraw and Jordy Nelson were already familiar with Wagner’s program by the time they arrived to Riley County.
They each served as ball boys during their middle school years. There, they got an up-close look into exactly what Wagner demanded from his players, as well as the standards the players set for themselves.
“He was already, in my mind, a legend and had had a lot of success there,” McGraw said. “You’re always looking up to the high school boys and the team, so there was already a mystique there. A lot of respect. Then I remember him talking to the middle school team and seeing his leadership and passion and thinking that’s somebody I want to play for.”
Wagner remembers McGraw arriving to the team’s introductory meetings in 1993 as a skinny freshman. Wagner saw an athlete but wasn’t immediately struck as having an elite football player on his hands.
“At the time, he was probably 6-foot, 110 pounds,” Wagner said. “Fortunately for Jon, he had genetics on his side. He also had drive and desire and a plan. Jon was a goal-oriented young man. He knew what he wanted and what he had to do to get there.”
For McGraw, Wagner was a main reason behind his drive to pursue a career in football.
“In middle school, I played football almost because I had to, I felt like,” McGraw said. “My friends were playing and that’s what you did, even though I hated football in middle school. When I got to play under coach Wagner, my freshman year, I really started to develop an appreciation and respect for the game. He taught me how to enjoy the game of football and the challenges of football. That was unique.”
Nelson entered the fold for Riley County in 1999. The head coach made an immediate impression on Nelson as someone to be respected.
“I remember arriving on time for a meeting my freshman year with my brother, mainly my fault, but he let it be known that that should never happen again,” Nelson said. “We weren’t even late. We were just walking in right before he walked in. That set the standard from day one.”
Both players would go on to have extremely successful careers at Riley County before transitioning to play college football at Kansas State and eventually pro football in the NFL. However, no matter where their journeys took them or the heights they reached, the lessons they learned under Wagner always stayed with them.
“One thing is keeping the game in perspective,” McGraw said. “That was tough in the next levels because there is little perspective at the next level. It’s all about winning. There’s a bigger desperation to do whatever it takes to win, whereas Steve had a healthy balance I was able to hold onto.”
The fact that Wagner helped produce not one, but two NFL players from a school the size of Riley County is somewhat remarkable. Both players attribute some of their own success to the program Wagner built and the culture surrounding it.
“We’d go out and run 40-40s in the middle of summer,” Nelson said. “He’d run them with us and do all of it. My first impression was the discipline and work ethic the team always had. And as I got into high school, it was amazing how much he kept everything in perspective. He related a lot of stuff to life situations and never got too high or too down. If we lost, it wasn’t the end of the world. He truly cared about us.”
The legacy
The first time Wagner considered stepping into coaching was two weeks into his head coaching career.
“It’s like everybody else that has the grind,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of great moments and you look for the good, but the challenges involved are difficult too. Coaching football, with injuries and numbers of kids add to it. Throughout the years, there’s been quite a few times where you go, ‘I’m not sure I can do it.’ But then you wake up the next day and it’s a new day.”
Wagner seriously started planning to conclude his coaching career prior to the 2015 season, which also happened to be his son Jackson’s senior campaign. However, that year’s Riley County team finished just 5-4. The average season left a sour taste in Wagner’s mouth as he pondered his future.
Wagner waited until the following February to allow the frustration of the year to subside. However, the taste remained and brought Wagner back to the gridiron.
Coming back to football wasn’t quite enough for Wagner. If he was going to keep coaching, he wanted to do so at a high level.
“I didn’t feel good about it and wanted to get to a better level before I retired,” Wagner said. “That’s when I spent time rethinking what we did offensively and defensively. We switched our defense to a 3-4 and redid the offense to a spread passing game. Just decided to give it a last shot and see if we could finish on a stronger note.”
After another .500 season in 2016, Wagner’s changes manifested for the better. Riley County has gone 34-11 in its last four seasons, highlighted by a state title appearance in 2018.
Following the conclusion of each season, Wagner has thought about making it his last. However, each year, he would see the stadium a few months after the season ended and be pulled back in.
Following the team’s 2019 season in which the Falcons made it all the way to the 2A semifinals, Wagner put his foot down. 2020 would be his last season in charge of the Falcons.
“This year, after last football season, I told my wife, the superintendent and principal (I was retiring),” Wagner said. “I didn’t tell the players because I didn’t want the last season to be about me. I wanted it to be about the team and players. But I had it in my mind that it was time to put everything I had into the last season and enjoy it.”
However, Wagner’s legacy won’t soon leave Riley County. The impact he has made on the program is a lasting one.
“Talking to past players, what he’s preached and what’s probably made him good over the years is he really wants the kids to feel a part of something regardless of ability,” Peters said. “Whether it’s incoming freshmen, a junior varsity or varsity player, I honestly think he wants them to enjoy playing and feel important as part of the team.”