WAMEGO — The game wasn’t supposed to turn out this way.
Wamego faced Abilene twice during the regular season, winning both times.
Wamego was No. 3 seed in the tournament; Abilene was 14.
Wamego had a 16-4 record. Abilene entered 5-15.
But on this night, the game didn’t go to the favored team. Abilene pulled off a major upset, ending Wamego’s season with a 32-19 win.
The problem for Wamego was production. It simply couldn’t find a basket.
In the opening period, the Lady Raiders managed just three points — the opening bucket from Maci Beachler and an Alexis Billings charity to close the quarter. In between, Abilene tallied eight.
Wamego fell further behind in the second quarter. Although Aubri Alexander opened it up for the Lady Raiders, bringing the score to within three, Abilene took advantage of a foul for two free throws and a 3-pointer. Toree Hoobler scored from the outside, but those two buckets were the only ones Wamego could muster. In the meantime, Abilene had an additional nine points for a 17-8 halftime lead.
Coming out after the half, the Lady Raiders tried to stage a comeback. Again, Alexander started things off, and Paige Donnelly added three points, with Hoobler contributing a field goal. The defense held Abilene to one triple, and by the end of the period, Wamego had closed the gap to just five points, 20-15.
It was to no avail, as the fourth period was nearly all Abilene. The Cowgirls had a seven-point run before Kendra Hamman scored for Wamego. Donnelly followed that up, but there was still an eight-point spread with just two minutes on the clock. Donnelly’s bucket was the last one of the season for the Lady Raiders.
Score by quarters
Abilene 8 9 3 12 – 32
Wamego 3 5 7 4 – 19