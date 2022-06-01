DSC_0672.JPG

Manhattan High senior Braden Dinkel throws to first base during the 6A state tournament quarterfinals versus Blue Valley Northwest on Saturday. Dinkel earned First Team All-Centennial League and First Team All-State honors for his performance this season.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

Nine Manhattan High baseball players earned league honors on Tuesday.

Senior pitcher/first baseman Cade Perkins, senior shortstop Braden Dinkel and junior pitcher/third baseman Kyler Horsman each made the first-team all-league list.

Senior pitcher Coy Cavender, junior pitcher/outfielder Ian Luce and senior outfielder Jack Campbell earned second-team honors.

Senior catcher Tylar Pere, junior outfielder Keenan Schartz and junior second baseman PJ Hughes received honorable mentions.

KABC announces all-state teams

The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches announced its all-state teams for the 2022 season, with several players from area schools earning recognition.

Manhattan’s Perkins, Horsman and Dinkel were named to the 6A First Team All-State, while Luce made second team.

At the 4A level, Rock Creek senior catcher Zac Becker received first team honors. Wamego junior outfielder Hayden Oviatt appeared on the second team list, and junior middle infield Dawson Tajchman was third team.

Riley County senior middle infielder Kolton Payne and senior designated hitter Camden Foltz made the 3A second team.

Junior outfielder Bryton Reves and senior middle infielder Cade Oliver represented Wabaunsee on the 2-1A second team All-State list.

First Team All-Centennial League

Braden Dinkel — Manhattan

Brock Howard — Washburn Rural

Bryson Vawter — Seaman

Cade Perkins — Manhattan

Dagen Brewer — Seaman

Kyle Walker — Washburn Rural

Kyler Horsman — Manhattan

Maclane Finley — Seaman

Mason McConnaughey — Seaman

Max Colombo — Topeka High

Ty Weber — Washburn Rural

Second Team All-Centennial League

Aiden Polter — Seaman

Carson Rosen — Washburn Rural

Colin Redeker — Washburn Rural

Coy Cavender — Manhattan

Dillon Mitchell — Topeka High

Elijah Kincade — Topeka High

Ian Luce — Manhattan

Jack Campbell — Manhattan

Max Huston — Seaman

Robby Bolin — Washburn Rural

Zach Sharsel — Washburn Rural

Honorable Mention All-Centennial League

Cooper Grace — Hayden

Konner Beck — Hayden

Bradyn Rose — Hayden

Tylar Pere — Manhattan

Keenan Schartz — Manhattan

PJ Hughes — Manhattan

Cam Geitz — Emporia

Mason Foxford — Highland Park

Logan Nabus — Junction City

Johnathan Phillips — Junction City

Jordan Kell — Junction City

Kyrell Taylor — Junction City

Braden Avers — Junction City

Tate Miller — Junction City

Zander Putthoff — Topeka West

Isaiah Kincade — Topeka High

Matt Genrich — Topeka High

Aiden Feldhausen — Topeka High

Dayton Smoot — Washburn Rural

Scout Jellison — Seaman

Cason Stallbaumer — Seaman

Centennial League

Coach of the Year

Trent Oliva — Seaman

Centennial League

Newcomer of the Year

Kyle Walker — Washburn Rural

Centennial League Player of the Year

Dagen Brewer — Seaman