Nine Manhattan High baseball players earned league honors on Tuesday.
Senior pitcher/first baseman Cade Perkins, senior shortstop Braden Dinkel and junior pitcher/third baseman Kyler Horsman each made the first-team all-league list.
Senior pitcher Coy Cavender, junior pitcher/outfielder Ian Luce and senior outfielder Jack Campbell earned second-team honors.
Senior catcher Tylar Pere, junior outfielder Keenan Schartz and junior second baseman PJ Hughes received honorable mentions.
KABC announces all-state teams
The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches announced its all-state teams for the 2022 season, with several players from area schools earning recognition.
Manhattan’s Perkins, Horsman and Dinkel were named to the 6A First Team All-State, while Luce made second team.
At the 4A level, Rock Creek senior catcher Zac Becker received first team honors. Wamego junior outfielder Hayden Oviatt appeared on the second team list, and junior middle infield Dawson Tajchman was third team.
Riley County senior middle infielder Kolton Payne and senior designated hitter Camden Foltz made the 3A second team.
Junior outfielder Bryton Reves and senior middle infielder Cade Oliver represented Wabaunsee on the 2-1A second team All-State list.
First Team All-Centennial League
Braden Dinkel — Manhattan
Brock Howard — Washburn Rural
Bryson Vawter — Seaman
Cade Perkins — Manhattan
Dagen Brewer — Seaman
Kyle Walker — Washburn Rural
Kyler Horsman — Manhattan
Maclane Finley — Seaman
Mason McConnaughey — Seaman
Max Colombo — Topeka High
Ty Weber — Washburn Rural
Second Team All-Centennial League
Aiden Polter — Seaman
Carson Rosen — Washburn Rural
Colin Redeker — Washburn Rural
Coy Cavender — Manhattan
Dillon Mitchell — Topeka High
Elijah Kincade — Topeka High
Ian Luce — Manhattan
Jack Campbell — Manhattan
Max Huston — Seaman
Robby Bolin — Washburn Rural
Zach Sharsel — Washburn Rural
Honorable Mention All-Centennial League
Cooper Grace — Hayden
Konner Beck — Hayden
Bradyn Rose — Hayden
Tylar Pere — Manhattan
Keenan Schartz — Manhattan
PJ Hughes — Manhattan
Cam Geitz — Emporia
Mason Foxford — Highland Park
Logan Nabus — Junction City
Johnathan Phillips — Junction City
Jordan Kell — Junction City
Kyrell Taylor — Junction City
Braden Avers — Junction City
Tate Miller — Junction City
Zander Putthoff — Topeka West
Isaiah Kincade — Topeka High
Matt Genrich — Topeka High
Aiden Feldhausen — Topeka High
Dayton Smoot — Washburn Rural
Scout Jellison — Seaman
Cason Stallbaumer — Seaman
Centennial League
Coach of the Year
Trent Oliva — Seaman
Centennial League
Newcomer of the Year
Kyle Walker — Washburn Rural
Centennial League Player of the Year
Dagen Brewer — Seaman