Fourteen area basketball players finished their seasons on a high note, earning spots on the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state teams. Eight area girls made the teams to go along with six boys.
In total, the area had one player make first team, two players on the second and third teams and eight picking up honorable mention honors.
Valley Heights’ Sam Vermetten was the lone area player named to a first team. The senior was landed on the girls’ Class 2A first team after helping lead Valley Heights to a 2A state semifinal.
Blue Valley’s Brooklyn Zoeller and Frankfort’s Kennen Brandt were the only two players, boys or girls, to make a third team. The pair netted Class 1A third-team recognition.
Five girls’ basketball players were named honorable mentions.
In 2A, Wabaunsee’s Autymn Schreinder and Valley Heights’ Emma Toerber were both named honorable mentions. The same honor was bestowed at the 3A level to Riley County’s Sara Thomson.
Wamego’s Aubri Alexander earned a spot as a 4A honorable mention. In 6A, Manhattan’s Zanaa Cordis capped off her career with a spot on the honorable mention list.
On the boys’ side, two players were named to second teams, while the four remaining players to receive accolades were all named honorable mentions.
In 2A, Valley Heights’ Cody Beardsley was named to the second team. Rock Creek’s Dawson Zenger also earned second-team honors at the 3A level.
Blue Valley’s Brody Barr and Riley County’s Garrett Harmison earned honorable mentions at the 1A and 3A level, respectively. Wamego’s Tanner Hecht was named an honorable mention at the 4A level. In 6A, Manhattan’s Owen Braxmeyer also was named an honorable mention.