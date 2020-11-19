Following a season that saw the Manhattan High boys' soccer team finish 10-6-1 and fall just short of upsetting Washburn Rural in the regional round, seven Indians' players were named to one of the All-Centennial League teams on Thursday.
Senior defender TK Robinson, senior midfielder Cole Schmitt and senior midfielder/forward Connor Turner were all named to the All-Centennial League first team.
Junior forward Grant Snowden and senior defender Danny Tamura made the league's second team. Senior goalkeeper Caleb Deloach and senior midfielder Johannes Glymour were listed as honorable mentions.
Manhattan's seven players on the rosters were the second-most of any team in the league behind Washburn Rural, which had eight players on the teams.