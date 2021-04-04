Several area basketball players recently earned Mid-East All-League honors, including 11 boys and eight girls.
Rock Creek was well represented on the boys side, earning four spots on the conference’s end-of-year roster. Mustang seniors Dawson Zenger, Brooks Whaley and Caden Vinduska earned first-team honors, and Charlie Killingsworth was an honorable mention.
Zenger led Class 3A in scoring at 29 points per game and set school records for points in a season (572 in 2020-21) and a career (1,720). Whaley averaged 4.5 assists per game and broke Rock Creek’s all-time mark for assists.
Vinduska averaged seven points and 11.5 rebounds, and Killingsworth, who was named the Mercury’s All-Flint Hills football Player of the Year in the fall, averaged 4.5 rebounds. The Mustangs (22-3) finished third in Class 3A.
Riley County and Wabaunsee claimed three spots apiece. The Falcons, who lost to Rock Creek in the sub-state semifinals, put junior Trey Harmison, senior Avery Holle and senior Connor Holle on the first team.
Those three led a balanced Riley County attack. Avery led the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game, but Connor (12.6) and Harmison (12.5) were right behind him. Harmison complemented his scoring by averaging four assists and six rebounds per game.
Avery grabbed 6.5 rebound while dishing three assists and earning two steals per game, too. Connor averaged four rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Wabaunsee’s Brayden Meseke and Tyler Lohmeyer cracked the Mid-East League’s first-team as well. Meseke averaged 13.4 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists while leading the Chargers (13-13) to a state runner-up finish. Lohmeyer added 12.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks per game, and Cade Oliver averaged 11.3 points, good for an honorable mention.
On the girls’ side, Rock Creek and Riley County tied for the most all-league nominations with three each. Riley County boasted three first-teamers: Jessi Brummett, Ames Burton and CJ Rignell.
Brummett scored 14.5 points to go with six rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Burton led the Falcons with 7.5 rebounds per game and scored 9.5 points per game. Rignell scored 9.5 points per game and dished 3.5 assists per game.
The Mustangs put two players on the first team, including Grace Gehl and Evie Gill. Gehl, a junior post, averaged 12.6 points and seven rebounds per game. Gill, a senior guard, scored eight points, dished 3.6 assists and swiped 2.5 steals a night. Junior Brooklyn Goehring, the Mustangs’ honorable mention selection averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Wabaunsee’s Lauren Schutter earned first-team honors after averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. Senior Madisyn Wertzberger, Wabaunsee’s honorable mention, averaged 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds.