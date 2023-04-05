Six Manhattan High baseball players solidified their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level during a ceremony Wednesday morning at the MHS North Gym.

Seniors Isaac Bluemel, Ian Bluemel, Kyler Horsman, Ian Luce, Tyler Gagnon and PJ Hughes all signed their letters of intent to play collegiate baseball. For Indians head coach Don Hess, who was there to witness each one, the ceremony was “an incredible statement” about the type of players he has on his team.