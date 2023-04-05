Six Manhattan High baseball players solidified their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level during a ceremony Wednesday morning at the MHS North Gym.
Seniors Isaac Bluemel, Ian Bluemel, Kyler Horsman, Ian Luce, Tyler Gagnon and PJ Hughes all signed their letters of intent to play collegiate baseball. For Indians head coach Don Hess, who was there to witness each one, the ceremony was “an incredible statement” about the type of players he has on his team.
“It’s always nice to see your players go on to have opportunities to play in college,” he said. “The fact that they’re wanting to go on and play speaks volumes about their upbringing and the coaches that they’ve had in their past and their love for the game. As a coach, it’s always extremely rewarding.”
For the six players — all of whom except for twins Isaac Bluemel and Ian Bluemel will attend different schools — signing with their individual colleges represents a part of the ways, of sorts. Many of them have played together since they were little, and while they’re still in the midst of their senior seasons, that timer is counting down rapidly.
“It’s sad, but happy at the same time,” Luce said. “I’m happy to see my friends succeed. I’m happy for all of them.”
“It’s bittersweet, but eventually it has to happen,” added Ian Bluemel. “I’m happy for them and hope they succeed.”
Isaac Bluemel and Ian Bluemel both signed with Barton Community College. While they weren’t necessarily planning to come as a package deal, they ended up having the same schools recruiting them and both decided that Barton was the best choice for them.
“We had two offers, one from Allen and one from Barton,” Isaac Bluemel said. “We both liked Barton together. It’s just a plus that we go to the same school.”
Isaac Bluemel said he was drawn to the coaches and the facilities, while Ian Bluemel said the success the Cougars are having this season piqued his interest. Both hope to find a spot on an NCAA Division I roster when their time at Barton is done. Isaac Bluemel is considering a construction science major and Ian Bluemel is thinking about economics.
“It’s good for both of us to be together because it’s all we’ve known our whole life,” Ian Bluemel said.
Horsman will head to Hutchinson Community College after graduation to play as both a third baseman and a pitcher, although, at some point, he will pick one over the other.
He said the Blue Dragons’ coaching staff made him feel “at home” and that he got along with them right away. He plans to get a degree in criminal justice and move up to the Division I level.
“It’s been a dream for a really long time to play collegiate baseball, and watch a lot of my friends come do the same thing,” he said. “It means a lot to get to do it with this group of guys.”
Cowley County Community College was the first school to reach out to Luce, and he signed Wednesday to become an outfielder for the Tigers.
“I know that’s where it’ll be the best to get me to where I need to go,” he said. “They’re going to help me improve a lot.”
The goal he wants to reach, like the rest of his teammates, is the Division I level. He’s still undecided about his major.
Gagnon is going northwest to play at Cloud Community College in Concordia.
“It was a really good experience, finally seeing all the hard work pay off, all the hard work we’ve been putting in since we were six years old and with all the same guys,” Gagnon said of signing alongside his teammates. “We’ve been playing together since we were that young.
Gagnon’s mother is an alumna of Cloud, and Gagnon said when he visited the school and its coaching staff, “it felt like home.” He signed as a two-way player, but said he will probably narrow his position after the fall.
He wants to major in sports management or business.
Hughes was the lone Manhattan player to sign with a four-year school, having committed to Army Westpoint. For him, he hasn’t just obligated himself to the next four years of playing as a middle infielder on the baseball field, but also at least five years in the Army after graduation.
The son of Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes and the younger brother of several collegiate baseball players, PJ Hughes is no stranger to the world of college baseball. But playing for the Black Knights will be vastly different, but he’s excited for “the opportunities that come with (going to Westpoint), being able to be an officer right after I graduate and have a guaranteed job after I graduate.”
As far as what that guaranteed job may be, Hughes is leaning toward aviation.
With the way college recruiting has changed over the years, Hess wasn’t able to be as involved in his players’ process as he would have liked and as he used to be.
That being said, once they move on from his program, he still plans to be involved.
“I text the guys that are playing in college now, trying to keep up with them as best I can,” he said. “I follow them online as best I can. It just makes me very proud to see them go on and be successful at the next level and still enjoy playing baseball.”