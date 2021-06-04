Manhattan high’s baseball team earned five spots on the All-Centennial League teams released earlier this week.
Three Indians made the first team, including seniors Dayne Aschenbrenner and Braden Dinkel, who ended their careers by leading Manhattan to a fourth-place finish in Fort Scott last weekend. Aschenbrenner made the team as an outfielder after playing left field when he wasn’t pitching. Dinkel, who played shortstop all season, qualified as an infielder. Both Aschenbrenner and Dinkel were named second-team all-state as well.
Junior Cade Perkins and sophomore Ian Luce represented the Indians’ future on the second-team. Manhattan head coach Don Hess said Perkins, who made all-Centennial League as a designated hitter, also solidified himself as a “big-time pitching prospect” this season. He qualified for second-team all-state as a first baseman, too.
Ian Luce, who was named the conference’s newcomer of the year, made the second team as an outfielder, though he also pitched for Manhattan. Luce batted second all season and proved why Hess promised “he’s going to be a special one” before the season started.
Marccus Wallace, who will play baseball at the University of Saint Mary next spring, was an honorable mention.