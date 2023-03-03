Five area teams punched their tickets to their sub-state championships on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, the No. 1 Wamego girls eviscerated No. 16 Iola 73-17 at home, and as a result, will host No. 8 Bishop Miege Saturday in a 4A East sub-state championship game. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Rock Creek girls earned a date with No. 2 McPherson Saturday after defeating No. 10 Pratt 62-51 on Wednesdays.
In 3A play, the No. 4 Riley County girls upset No. 1 Atchison County Community 39-36 Thursday evening at Marysville. That win moves the Falcons (14-7) into the sub-state championship against No. 2 Nemaha Central on Saturday.
The No. 2 Frankfort girls took down No. 3 Clifton-Clyde 53-45 Thursday in the 1A Division I sub-state at Washington County. The Wildcats (18-3) will take on No. 1 Osborne Saturday for the right to go to state.
On Friday, The No. 3 Blue Valley-Randolph boys won back-and-forth 54-53 affair with No. 2 Osborne in the 1A Division I sub-state semifinal at Washington County. The Rams (19-3) will face the winner of No. 1 Clifton-Clyde and No. 4 Downs-Lakeside for a ticket to state.
The No. 2 Wabaunsee boys saw their season come to an end at 14-7 Thursday with a 65-53 loss to No. 3 St. Marys.
On Friday evening, the No. 8 Rock Creek boys (13-9) fell at No. 1 Hugoton 83-42, the No. 5 Valley Heights girls (14-9) took on No. 1 Riverside and lost 43-34 at Horton, and the No. 7 Wamego boys (13-9) ended the season with a 46-29 loss at No. 2 Eudora.