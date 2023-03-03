G - McKee.jpg
Wamego’s Kirby McKee (4) looks to pass to a teammate during a game against Chapman earlier this season.

 Annie Wolfe | The Times

Five area teams punched their tickets to their sub-state championships on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the No. 1 Wamego girls eviscerated No. 16 Iola 73-17 at home, and as a result, will host No. 8 Bishop Miege Saturday in a 4A East sub-state championship game. Meanwhile, the No. 7 Rock Creek girls earned a date with No. 2 McPherson Saturday after defeating No. 10 Pratt 62-51 on Wednesdays.