Manhattan’s Kierra Goos (3) delivers a pitch in a game against Washburn Rural at Twin Oaks Complex on April 8. She was named first team All-Centennial League over the weekend.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High softball placed four players on the All-Centennial League teams announced over the weekend.

Junior pitcher Kierra Goos made the first team as the Indians’ ace in the circle. Goos went 9-4 and threw 75 innings this season, allowing 32 runs (28 earned) on 54 hits. She struck out 118 batters as compared to 22 walks.

She hit .510 with 20 runs scored, 12 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and a a home run. Her on-base percentage was .590 and her slugging percentage was .880

“Kierra is a competitor and team leader who does so by doing,” said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. “She is a very dominant pitcher in a league that hosts at least two other potential college Division I pitchers. She thrives on the pressure, particularly when throwing to opposing pitchers. She consistently threw 10-plus strikeouts per game this season, with her high being 15. ...

“Kierra will spend this summer fine-tuning her skill set to come back her senior year for a run at the state tournament. She plans to play post high school.”

Sophomore catcher Reagan Neitzel and outfielder Takara Kolterman earned second-team all-league honors. It was their second year making all-league squads.

Neitzel batted .245 with 19 runs scored, 17 RBIs, three doubles and a triple this year, with an on-base percentage of .450.

“She caught both our pitchers all year,” Miller said. “She kept them focused all while calling the games behind the plate. She is a young, smart player with a very good glove and strong arm. She hit in the three spot for us because of her power and ability to move runners.

“Catchers are a different breed. She is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. She has a great softball IQ and will continue to be a very important player to this program. She will definitely have the option to play somewhere post high school.”

Kolterman was a consistent bat in the lineup, as she hit .476 with 30 runs scored 10 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and a .530 on-base percentage.

“She hit in the two hole for us most of the year because of her ability to get on, move runners, and her speed,” Miller said. “She is the spark for the team; on and off the field. She played a solid center field for us the past two years with a 99% fielding percentage. Next year as a senior she will be called upon to lead the team from her outfield position.”

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Jaden McGee earned honorable mention after she went 6-3 in 53 innings pitched. She struck out 45 batters and walked 13 while surrendering 33 runs (32 earned) on 60 hits throughout the season.

At the plate, she went .491 with 15 runs scored, eight RBIs, three triples and a home run.

“She really made huge improvements defensively while learning the first base position,” Miller said. “As a pitcher, she typically would throw Game 2 of a doubleheader for us. She has lots of movement and a nasty changeup. She is a perfect contrast to our other dominant pitcher on staff. Her height allows her good whip and deception. She is very even-tempered and rarely gets rattled. She is a young player with tons of untapped talent and potential, and softball is her second sport.”

Manhattan wrapped up its softball season in the regional tournament May 19. The Indians went 15-7 and made it to the regional championship game before falling 5-1 to Derby.

First Team All-Centennial League

Alesai Alvarez – 11 – Topeka High

Campbell Bagshaw – 12 – Washburn Rural

Nija Canady – 12 – Topeka High

Adisyn Caryl – 11 – Topeka High

Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural

Baylee Dial – 12 – Washburn Rural

Alyssa Droge – 11 – Hayden

Skylar Duncan – 12 – Seaman

Kierra Goos – 11 – Manhattan

Elycia Joyce – 12 – Topeka High

Carly Stuke – 12 – Hayden

Second Team All-Centennial League

Aspen Burgardt – 11 – Seaman

Maylee Burris – 11 – Hayden

Avianna Deguzman – 11 – Junction City

Brilea Flott – 12 – Seaman

Takara Kolterman – 11 – Manhattan

Reagan Neitzel – 10 – Manhattan

Caitlyn Meyers – 12 – Emporia

Rylee Murray – 12 – Seaman

Sara Rexrode – 10 – Junction City

Rosalie Schneider – 10 – Seaman

Emma Smith – 12 – Seaman

Honorable Mention

All-Centennial League

Tatum Abbey – 11 – Hayden

JoMhara Benning – 9 – Topeka High

Amiah Cain – 12 – Topeka High

Chloe Carlgren – 10 – Washburn Rural

Gracie Gilpin – 12 – Emporia

Shaylee Ginter – 11 – Emporia

Mikaila Herring – 12 – Washburn Rural

Kynlea Heydenreich – 12 – Seaman

Manaia Isaia – 12 – Topeka West

Addison Kirmer – 11 – Emporia

Emily Louderback – 12 – Washburn Rural

Jaden McGee – 10 – Manhattan

Gracie Moe – 10 – Seaman

Peyton Owen – 10 – Topeka West

Kaylee Reimer – 11 – Emporia

Siani Sanchez – 10 – Topeka West

Quincy Smith – 11 – Topeka High

Maddyn Stewart – 12 – Emporia

Piper Titsworth – 11 – Washburn Rural

Anja Vonspreckelsen – 10 – Junction City

Trenna Whitmore – 12 – Washburn Rural

Newcomer of the Year

Caitlyn Meyers – 12 — Emporia

Player of the Year

Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural

Coach of the Year

Elizabeth Stover – Washburn Rural