Manhattan High softball placed four players on the All-Centennial League teams announced over the weekend.
Junior pitcher Kierra Goos made the first team as the Indians’ ace in the circle. Goos went 9-4 and threw 75 innings this season, allowing 32 runs (28 earned) on 54 hits. She struck out 118 batters as compared to 22 walks.
She hit .510 with 20 runs scored, 12 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and a a home run. Her on-base percentage was .590 and her slugging percentage was .880
“Kierra is a competitor and team leader who does so by doing,” said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. “She is a very dominant pitcher in a league that hosts at least two other potential college Division I pitchers. She thrives on the pressure, particularly when throwing to opposing pitchers. She consistently threw 10-plus strikeouts per game this season, with her high being 15. ...
“Kierra will spend this summer fine-tuning her skill set to come back her senior year for a run at the state tournament. She plans to play post high school.”
Sophomore catcher Reagan Neitzel and outfielder Takara Kolterman earned second-team all-league honors. It was their second year making all-league squads.
Neitzel batted .245 with 19 runs scored, 17 RBIs, three doubles and a triple this year, with an on-base percentage of .450.
“She caught both our pitchers all year,” Miller said. “She kept them focused all while calling the games behind the plate. She is a young, smart player with a very good glove and strong arm. She hit in the three spot for us because of her power and ability to move runners.
“Catchers are a different breed. She is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached. She has a great softball IQ and will continue to be a very important player to this program. She will definitely have the option to play somewhere post high school.”
Kolterman was a consistent bat in the lineup, as she hit .476 with 30 runs scored 10 RBIs, three doubles, a triple and a .530 on-base percentage.
“She hit in the two hole for us most of the year because of her ability to get on, move runners, and her speed,” Miller said. “She is the spark for the team; on and off the field. She played a solid center field for us the past two years with a 99% fielding percentage. Next year as a senior she will be called upon to lead the team from her outfield position.”
Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Jaden McGee earned honorable mention after she went 6-3 in 53 innings pitched. She struck out 45 batters and walked 13 while surrendering 33 runs (32 earned) on 60 hits throughout the season.
At the plate, she went .491 with 15 runs scored, eight RBIs, three triples and a home run.
“She really made huge improvements defensively while learning the first base position,” Miller said. “As a pitcher, she typically would throw Game 2 of a doubleheader for us. She has lots of movement and a nasty changeup. She is a perfect contrast to our other dominant pitcher on staff. Her height allows her good whip and deception. She is very even-tempered and rarely gets rattled. She is a young player with tons of untapped talent and potential, and softball is her second sport.”
Manhattan wrapped up its softball season in the regional tournament May 19. The Indians went 15-7 and made it to the regional championship game before falling 5-1 to Derby.
First Team All-Centennial League
Alesai Alvarez – 11 – Topeka High
Campbell Bagshaw – 12 – Washburn Rural
Nija Canady – 12 – Topeka High
Adisyn Caryl – 11 – Topeka High
Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural
Baylee Dial – 12 – Washburn Rural
Alyssa Droge – 11 – Hayden
Skylar Duncan – 12 – Seaman
Kierra Goos – 11 – Manhattan
Elycia Joyce – 12 – Topeka High
Carly Stuke – 12 – Hayden
Second Team All-Centennial League
Aspen Burgardt – 11 – Seaman
Maylee Burris – 11 – Hayden
Avianna Deguzman – 11 – Junction City
Brilea Flott – 12 – Seaman
Takara Kolterman – 11 – Manhattan
Reagan Neitzel – 10 – Manhattan
Caitlyn Meyers – 12 – Emporia
Rylee Murray – 12 – Seaman
Sara Rexrode – 10 – Junction City
Rosalie Schneider – 10 – Seaman
Emma Smith – 12 – Seaman
Honorable Mention
All-Centennial League
Tatum Abbey – 11 – Hayden
JoMhara Benning – 9 – Topeka High
Amiah Cain – 12 – Topeka High
Chloe Carlgren – 10 – Washburn Rural
Gracie Gilpin – 12 – Emporia
Shaylee Ginter – 11 – Emporia
Mikaila Herring – 12 – Washburn Rural
Kynlea Heydenreich – 12 – Seaman
Manaia Isaia – 12 – Topeka West
Addison Kirmer – 11 – Emporia
Emily Louderback – 12 – Washburn Rural
Jaden McGee – 10 – Manhattan
Gracie Moe – 10 – Seaman
Peyton Owen – 10 – Topeka West
Kaylee Reimer – 11 – Emporia
Siani Sanchez – 10 – Topeka West
Quincy Smith – 11 – Topeka High
Maddyn Stewart – 12 – Emporia
Piper Titsworth – 11 – Washburn Rural
Anja Vonspreckelsen – 10 – Junction City
Trenna Whitmore – 12 – Washburn Rural
Newcomer of the Year
Caitlyn Meyers – 12 — Emporia
Player of the Year
Emmerson Cope – 11 – Washburn Rural
Coach of the Year
Elizabeth Stover – Washburn Rural