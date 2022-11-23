Exactly 34 years ago Saturday, Manhattan High won its last state championship in football.
The date was Nov. 26, 1988. Bill Snyder was four days away from being announced as the 31st head football coach at Kansas State. That evening, Bramlage Coliseum hosted its first-ever Wildcats basketball game.
And the Indians beat Lawrence 14-7 in the 6A title game at the University of Kansas’s Memorial Stadium to cap off a perfect 12-0 campaign.
The win was a bit of redemption for Manhattan. The Chesty Lions had won three of the last four state championships and had beaten the Indians in the finals in both 1984 and 1987.
Manhattan’s leg up in 1988 didn’t last long — Lawrence knocked off the Indians 28-21 in the 1989 state championship — but for that day, the Little Apple boasted the top dog in Kansas.
Running back Maurice Benson powered the Manhattan offense with 117 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. Fullback Greg Wilson scored the Indians’ only other TD, putting up 43 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
“It’s awesome. It’s just undescribable,” Wilson, then a senior, told The Mercury after the game.
In a statistic that is almost too on-the-nose given what Manhattan’s offensive identity has been for so long and still is, Indians quarterback Roy Stone went 0-for-1 passing for 0 yards.
All 226 of Manhattan’s yards came on the ground.
The more things change and all that, right?
“Offensively, we played well enough to win, but obviously their defense had something to do with that,” said head coach Lew Lane, who served in that role from 1976 until 1997 and is the namesake for the Indians’ home field at Bishop Stadium. “They’ve been living on defense all year long, but we had some good movement.”
Benson put Manhattan on the board first with a 5-yard rush at the 5:01 mark of the first quarter, although the Indians missed the extra point. That scoring drive stayed alive after Manhattan punted but received a free first down thanks to a roughing penalty on the Chesty Lions.
A 69-yard carry by Benson set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Wilson with 4:37 left in the first half. Benson’s scamper put him over the 1,000-yard mark for his senior season (he finished with 1,086 yards total that year), and Wilson’s score and Stone’s 2-point conversion made it 14-zip Indians.
Just 30 seconds later, though, Lawrence quarterback Greg Ballard hit Charley Bowen with a 72-yard touchdown pass to cut Manhattan’s advantage to 14-7 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the second half as the game became a defensive slugfest. The Indians’ D proved to be the superior one, holding the Chesty Lions to 56 yards in the final two periods while working with a 7-point lead.
Lawrence got the ball back with 1:33 remaining in the game, looking to make one last stab at the hearts of Manhattan’s players, coaches and fans. But Benson picked off a Ballard pass at the Indians 10-yard line, cementing the Indians’ title.
“We knew we had everything covered,” Benson said. “It was just a matter if we did it or not.”
Chesty Lions head coach Bill Freeman told The Mercury that Manhattan’s defense was the best they’d played against all season long, and that the Indians took away everything they wanted to do on offense.
Lawrence managed just one first down in the first half and five in the game. If you don’t count that 72-yard TD, the Chesty Lions otherwise had a mere 92 yards of offense. Manhattan forced them to punt nine times.
“Defensively, I thought we played awfully well,” Lane said. “We had one breakdown, but I thought we played awfully, awfully well, and inspired at times. They’ve got a great running game. We knew that we were going to have to hit them, or outhit them, to stay in the ball game.”
“There’s no question, they were the best team today,” Freeman said of the Indians. “They should have won it. … It was no fluke. They deserved it.”
The championship was the second in Manhattan’s history. Under then-head coach J.W. Emerson, the Indians won the 4A crown in 1974, a 17-14 victory over Bishop Miege.
It was the third time Manhattan had finished a season unbeaten and untied, though the previous two came prior to the implementation of the state playoffs. In 1943, Lud Fiser led the Indians to a 9-0 mark while Manhattan went 9-0 under Dick Towers in 1961.
“It’s wonderful,” Lane said. “It’s a super win for the kids and the coaches. We’ve been working awfully hard to get to this. Words can’t really express it. We thought we had it last year, and this year we came back when no one thought we’d be here and won it. Under those circumstances, it makes it a little sweeter, I guess.”
Despite returning to the title game the following year, Lane never won another state championship in his time with the Indians.
Nor did his successor, Butch Albright — who was the Manhattan defensive coordinator carried off the field by his players after the 1988 championship game — although the Indians made back-to-back trips to the finals in 2000 — where they ran into a buzzsaw for Olathe North named Darren Sproles — and 2001.
In 2009, Albright handed off the reins to Joe Schartz, who had been his offensive coordinator since 2004.
Now, Schartz has the Indians ready to compete in their first state championship game in more than two decades. They’re also 12-0 for the first time since 1988, and they have the chance to win the most games in a single season in school history.
A lot has changed since 1988 — after all, guys like Wilson and Benson are in their 50s now — but the 2022 iteration of the Manhattan High football team still plays suffocating defense and is going to run the ball down your throat until you, bruised and exhausted, wave the white flag of surrender — usually sometime early in the third quarter.
“That’s a great formula for success,” Schartz said on Tuesday. “Play great defense and be able to run the football. The weather in Kansas is unpredictable, and I think in order to win state champions in the state of Kansas in high school football, you’ve got to be able to run the football.”
The Indians football program has had plenty of success in the last three decades — including five 10-plus win seasons — but that 6A trophy has remained elusive.
Manhattan is on the doorstep of history this week. Saturday will mark 34 years to the day since the last time a team brandishing the iconic “M” logo on its helmets has crossed over that threshold, and, well, Darren Sproles isn’t suiting up for Gardner-Edgerton…