Three Manhattan high softball players earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2021 season.
Outfielder Takara Kolterman, who led off for the Indians throughout her sophomore year, made the first team in her first varsity season. Kolterman hit .492 with 21 runs scored and 13 RBIs while getting on base in half of her plate appearances.
Freshman Reagan Neitzel was named to the second team as a catcher after an impressive start to her young career. Neitzel hit .421 with with 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs in 68 at-bats. She also hit two home runs, which led the Indians.
Junior Kaitlyn Gregoire was an honorable mention as the Indians’ utility player. Gregoire played shortstop, designated hitter and pitched for head coach Connie Miller in 2021. She also hit .450 with 16 runs scored and 13 RBIs while shifting positions.
The Indians, who finished 12-10 this season, will return everyone except seniors Ellie Hacker and Rachel Schurtz next year.